Author Topic: Cleaning Windows  (Read 574 times)

Online Yosser0_0

Cleaning Windows
« on: November 3, 2024, 03:30:31 pm »
Do people clean their own windows or employ a window cleaner, how much are they charging nowadays? I've been cleaning my own windows for quite a few years now after buying all the kit.
Online Corrie Nick

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #1 on: November 3, 2024, 03:39:18 pm »
Offline rob1966

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #2 on: November 3, 2024, 04:32:42 pm »
Knew Nick would be in with a GF gif...

I'm a lazy bastard, pay £7 to have the front windows done. They have the long brushes and hoses, no such thing as ladders for them
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #3 on: November 3, 2024, 04:42:58 pm »
Ask Mr.Cave he's a window cleaner now.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #4 on: November 3, 2024, 05:16:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  3, 2024, 04:32:42 pm
Knew Nick would be in with a GF gif...

 ;D
He is if nothing else predictable!

Quote from: rob1966 on November  3, 2024, 04:32:42 pm
I'm a lazy bastard, pay £7 to have the front windows done. They have the long brushes and hoses, no such thing as ladders for them

I sacked the window cleaner for taking the piss. Didn't bother his arse half the time yet still had the nerve to knock on the door and ask for the money, they must think people are soft.
 :no
Online Corrie Nick

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #5 on: November 3, 2024, 05:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on November  3, 2024, 05:16:49 pm
;D
He is if nothing else predictable!

I sacked the window cleaner for taking the piss. Didn't bother his arse half the time yet still had the nerve to knock on the door and ask for the money, they must think people are soft.
 :no

He must have seen you coming.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #6 on: November 3, 2024, 05:22:11 pm »
Got one of these for the couple of windows I need ladders. Piece of piss.

Online Yosser0_0

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #7 on: November 3, 2024, 05:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November  3, 2024, 05:18:57 pm
He must have seen you coming.

Not through those windows he wouldn't with the state he used to leave them in!

Do you think I was just unlucky? Are window cleaners generally honest? The previous one was worse, and had a really bad drinking problem.
 :-\
Online jillc

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #8 on: November 3, 2024, 05:39:42 pm »
We need a Paddington picture here.
Online Draex

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #9 on: November 3, 2024, 05:49:35 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #10 on: November 3, 2024, 06:44:00 pm »
I do them myself. After watching numerous window cleaners at work I know I'll do a better job.
Offline Peabee

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #11 on: November 3, 2024, 06:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on November  3, 2024, 03:30:31 pm
Do people clean their own windows or employ a window cleaner, how much are they charging nowadays? I've been cleaning my own windows for quite a few years now after buying all the kit.

I let the rain do the job.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:26:58 am »
Back in the 90's I use to get Bill to do it.

Online Yosser0_0

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:19:47 pm »
I've heard stories about Window Cleaner's having 'straighteners' in order to sort out territorial disputes.
Offline John C

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:23:25 pm »
There's a great window cleaning joke to be told if someone can be arsed :)
Online afc tukrish

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:29:30 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:23:25 pm
There's a great window cleaning joke to be told if someone can be arsed :)

Reasonably certain that's why Nick gifed in...
Online Corrie Nick

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November  3, 2024, 05:18:57 pm
He must have seen you coming.

That one John? :D
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on November  3, 2024, 04:42:58 pm
Ask Mr.Cave he's a window cleaner now.

Haha... gangway, I'm coming through  ;D
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:30:29 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:23:25 pm
There's a great window cleaning joke to be told if someone can be arsed :)
OK, here goes...
My window cleaner caught me masturbating today.
It was awkward.
Maybe I shouldn't have been standing in his garden.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:14:49 am »
I once met a window cleanerHe said he loves his job, but couldnt stand the pane.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:21:17 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:29:30 pm
Reasonably certain that's why Nick gifed in...

For some reason, I have visions of Nick being the spitting image of George Formby greeting people every morning with 'Turned out nice again'.
 ;D
Offline John C

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:34:05 am »
hahahaha couple of good ones.
But no, there's another.
Starts with a man on his death bed.......
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:23:15 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on November  3, 2024, 05:16:49 pm

I sacked the window cleaner for taking the piss. Didn't bother his arse half the time yet still had the nerve to knock on the door and ask for the money, they must think people are soft.
 :no


We dumped ours when he didn't clean the windows (me and the missus were in the house all day and he didn't even visit) then sent me the usual WhatsApp message to ask for payment.

I phoned him to suggest he'd made a mistake - nope, he was adamant he'd cleaned them. I explained we'd been in all day. Nope, still maintained he'd cleaned them that very day. I offered to go through the CCTV record for the day. He didn't need that because he knew he'd cleaned them.

I told him I wasn't paying and didn't want him cleaning (or not cleaning!) my windows going forwards. He said he'd 'talk it through with me' next time he was on the estate. I said fine, I look forward to it (although I wasn't at all!) but I still wasn't fucking paying him.

The twat never did call round.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:13:19 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on November  3, 2024, 05:16:49 pm
;D
He is if nothing else predictable!

I sacked the window cleaner for taking the piss. Didn't bother his arse half the time yet still had the nerve to knock on the door and ask for the money, they must think people are soft.
 :no
This is what happened with mine. Fucked them off. I never hardly seen them and when they were meant to come I started checking the windows and they still had smears on and hadnt been touched. Cheeky bastards. Got all that extendable gear to clean them with the squeegees on and it only takes 10 minutes. 
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:00:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:34:05 am
hahahaha couple of good ones.
But no, there's another.
Starts with a man on his death bed.......
This one?



Paddy was on his death bed and knew the end was near.

His nurse, his wife, his daughter and 2 sons are with him at his home in Belfast .

He asks for 2 independent witnesses to be present and a camcorder be in place to record his last wishes.

When all is ready he begins to speak:

"My son Seamus, I want you to take the houses in Cultra."

"My daughter Geraldine , you take the apartments over in Malone Road."

"My son Patrick Junior, I want you to take the offices in the City centre."

"Bridget, my dear wife, please take all the residential properties on the Upper Lisburn Road ."

The nurse and witnesses are blown away. They did not realize the extent of Paddy's wealth. As he slips away, the nurse says to his wife, "Mrs. O'Shaughnessy, my deepest condolences. Your husband must have been such a hard-working and wonderful man to have accumulated all this property"..

"Property?, his wife replies. The fucker had a window cleaning round."

Online Yosser0_0

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:13:19 am
This is what happened with mine. Fucked them off. I never hardly seen them and when they were meant to come I started checking the windows and they still had smears on and hadnt been touched. Cheeky bastards. Got all that extendable gear to clean them with the squeegees on and it only takes 10 minutes.

..And that's gone without incident then?  ???

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:00:45 pm »
Haha yeah, one of the long poles with a squeegee on the end and an attachable cloth. Decent for the 2nd story. Third floor can fuck off
Online Draex

Re: Cleaning Windows
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:00:45 pm
Haha yeah, one of the long poles with a squeegee on the end and an attachable cloth. Decent for the 2nd story. Third floor can fuck off

Alright Rapunzel, stop showing off.

