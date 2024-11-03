

I sacked the window cleaner for taking the piss. Didn't bother his arse half the time yet still had the nerve to knock on the door and ask for the money, they must think people are soft.





We dumped ours when he didn't clean the windows (me and the missus were in the house all day and he didn't even visit) then sent me the usual WhatsApp message to ask for payment.I phoned him to suggest he'd made a mistake - nope, he was adamant he'd cleaned them. I explained we'd been in all day. Nope, still maintained he'd cleaned them that very day. I offered to go through the CCTV record for the day. He didn't need that because he knew he'd cleaned them.I told him I wasn't paying and didn't want him cleaning (or not cleaning!) my windows going forwards. He said he'd 'talk it through with me' next time he was on the estate. I said fine, I look forward to it (although I wasn't at all!) but I still wasn't fucking paying him.The twat never did call round.