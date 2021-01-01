« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'  (Read 13714 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,803
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #400 on: Today at 10:03:36 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 09:53:46 am
Whats the league game after Villa? I know we have City coming on the horizon, do we have them at home firdt this year? Think if were going to finish above them well need to be winning that. Were due a good home win against them.

Fixtures for the rest of 2024

Leverkusen at home
Villa at home
----Intl break-----
Saints away
Madrid at home
Abu Dhabi at home
Newcastle away
Everton away
Girona away
Fulham at home
Saints away (League Cup)
Spurs away
Leicester at home
West Ham away
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,598
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #401 on: Today at 10:09:58 am »
Win next two and were welcoming City at Anfield being top of the league. Fuck me, my heart would explode.
Logged

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,630
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #402 on: Today at 10:11:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:55:21 am
Southampton after the international break. Thats away and City are at Anfield. I think we need to be beating City.

Thanks, and agreed. Although given how hard the run looked, apart from Southampton, and how well weve navigated it so far, Southampton will be the one game we end up losing!
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #403 on: Today at 10:41:15 am »
That first half was so bad yesterday, the pressing and intensity was half hearted, going through the motion garbage.  Turn up with that mentality against any team and you are going to get turned over, let alone against a team like Brighton who are so technically skilled and brave t play out from the back.

The 2nd half was night and day - the intensity, the pressing, the aggression.  It serves as a timely reminder that extra quality only wins football matches once you've won the battle, going through the motions gets you nothing.

Really liked the performances of the subs, Gomez, Jones, Diaz, Endo with the right mentality to be aggressive and work themselves into the ground, Brighton found it much harder to play round us because of that.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,664
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #404 on: Today at 10:46:15 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 09:53:46 am
Whats the league game after Villa? I know we have City coming on the horizon, do we have them at home firdt this year? Think if were going to finish above them well need to be winning that. Were due a good home win against them.


2nd Half fixture list.. we should really run away with this if we make it through December.
Those last 2 aways- Chelsea and Brighton, Villa in March, and the Bournemouth/City ones in Feb(possibly Forest away too). That's like really the only real threats I can see(relatively speaking).

It depends on our cup runs, I suppose(already see plenty of rests before those big aways, but for the cup fixtures). Fixtures have really fallen kind to us this season, if you look at it.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:59:19 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,116
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #405 on: Today at 11:09:23 am »
December is brutal.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,680
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #406 on: Today at 11:14:17 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:09:23 am
December is brutal.

From a fixture gap point of view, its as good as anyones. We have a 5 day gap between Spurs and Leicester, and a week between West Ham and Man United (which is on the 5th, not the 4th).
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #407 on: Today at 11:14:40 am »
If we're still top after the horrible City, Newcastle, blueshite 12.30 6 days then it's over for the rest.
Logged

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,940
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #408 on: Today at 11:40:36 am »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm
gomez missed his best chance to score for us today

free header from a free kick

this could be the season when he scores

He'll score the goal that wins us the league in the last game of the season.  It's in the stars.
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #409 on: Today at 12:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:09:23 am
December is brutal.

One game at a time. Only concentrate on the next.

We win on Tuesday then we have 12 points in the CL which then means against Madrid we could play the kids if we want.

We then move on to Villa on Saturday then lets see who is available to play.

Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,162
  • Seis Veces
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #410 on: Today at 12:22:30 pm »
That turned out to be a delicious double header with Brighton. Through in the cup then a very productive win yesterday especially with the others losing. Brighton's first half will give them plenty of confidence when they play City and if they could take even a point it'd be great. Not sure why they rested so many players in the cup because if they started their strongest side on Wednesday we'd probably have gone out.

They have got to get those fucking contracts sorted ASAP. It's not even two months now until they can talk to other clubs. Practically every game they are proving how much of a disaster it would be to lose any of them. Sort them out you fucking idiot Hughes.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,262
  • Internet terrorist
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #411 on: Today at 12:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:07:13 pm
One game at a time. Only concentrate on the next.

We win on Tuesday then we have 12 points in the CL which then means against Madrid we could play the kids if we want.

We then move on to Villa on Saturday then lets see who is available to play.
You say 1 game at a time but in the next sentence youre already talking about the Real Madrid match which is in 4 games time?
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #412 on: Today at 01:03:46 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 11:40:36 am
He'll score the goal that wins us the league in the last game of the season.  It's in the stars.
Palace H is last game.

we'll be 5-0 up, and top of the league by 5 points, going into the 90th minute. 

we'll get a pen, hand it to Joe, and he'll put it over the roof.



then in the 93rd, we'll get another one and he'll bust the net.

:)
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #413 on: Today at 01:14:03 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:47:52 pm
You say 1 game at a time but in the next sentence youre already talking about the Real Madrid match which is in 4 games time?

If you concentrate and 1 game at a time the outlook of things can change going forward.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #414 on: Today at 01:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:14:03 pm
If you concentrate and 1 game at a time the outlook of things can change going forward.
so it's one game at a time?

or not?

:)
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #415 on: Today at 01:57:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:18:16 pm
so it's one game at a time?

or not?

:)

:) one game at a time mate.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #416 on: Today at 01:58:01 pm »
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #417 on: Today at 02:08:52 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:03:36 am
Fixtures for the rest of 2024

Leverkusen at home
Villa at home
----Intl break-----
Saints away
Madrid at home
Abu Dhabi at home
Newcastle away
Everton away
Girona away
Fulham at home
Saints away (League Cup)
Spurs away
Leicester at home
West Ham away

Could really do with the injuries sorted after the international break - that run of Madrid, city, Newcastle, Everton is going to be brutal.  Hopefully Jota, Ibou, Elliot and Chiesa are back.  Dont think Ali will make it, but who knows. 

Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,583
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #418 on: Today at 02:43:58 pm »
Slot said: I dont think in the second half anybody deserved to be taken out; in the first half they almost all deserved to be taken out, but in the second half they didnt. But if you then have the likes of Lucho [Diaz] and Curtis Jones, you bring them in.

Surely that says a lot about our attitude first half
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,980
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #419 on: Today at 02:48:47 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:43:58 pm
Slot said: I dont think in the second half anybody deserved to be taken out; in the first half they almost all deserved to be taken out, but in the second half they didnt. But if you then have the likes of Lucho [Diaz] and Curtis Jones, you bring them in.

Surely that says a lot about our attitude first half

Tsimikas and Ibou deffo got taken out by Virg first half.

I think he was on a mission to injure our defenders so they have to give him a new deal.  ;)
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,314
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #420 on: Today at 07:28:29 pm »
Villa game is huge now as we should get some of our injured group back. To keep winning without them with the fixtures weve had is magnificent.

We will have an extra days rest and Villa are showing signs of wearing down. You cant underestimate the emotional stress of the CL for a team that hasnt been there in a generation. Looks like Rogers got injured today too. A very dangerous player.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
« Reply #421 on: Today at 08:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:28:29 pm
Villa game is huge now as we should get some of our injured group back. To keep winning without them with the fixtures weve had is magnificent.

We will have an extra days rest and Villa are showing signs of wearing down. You cant underestimate the emotional stress of the CL for a team that hasnt been there in a generation. Looks like Rogers got injured today too. A very dangerous player.

Allison is a miss but our other injuries havent been particularly impactful. Weve got crazy depth in attack and weve no idea if Elliot will be anything more than depth for us.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 