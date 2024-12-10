« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 10:28:05 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:45:57 pm
It's numbers based for me - as ever.
In previous years they've always been dominant in the underlying numbers even if they've had dodgy results

This year that's not the case, it is showing physically
They've given up>1.5xg to Newcastle, Fulham and Bournemouth and needed a disputed 97th minute winner to beat Wolves
None of these teams are finishing top 6

Rodris out... Stones is out.. Walker, KDB and Silva are all post peak now. And selling Alvarez without bringing in a replacement was pretty insane

They can still win it obv but they're 'one of the challengers' this season not the dominant team imo
I see what you mean, however

Pre christmas City and post christmas City are two different animals IMO.

Again, ill believe it when I see it
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 10:28:24 pm
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Yesterday at 10:27:14 pm
Imagine being this paranoid.

Who said that?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 10:33:01 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:28:05 pm
I see what you mean, however

Pre christmas City and post christmas City are two different animals IMO.

Again, ill believe it when I see it

City usually comes on strong though because they usually have minimal injuries and teams expand far more energy than they do. This season City have an aging injury-prone team and they are being forced to work much harder than used to be the case.

They also have the 115+ charges hanging over them and haven't been able to strengthen their squad like they used to before they came under this kind of FFP scrutiny.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 10:35:33 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:33:01 pm
City usually comes on strong though because they usually have minimal injuries and teams expand far more energy than they do. This season City have an aging injury-prone team and they are being forced to work much harder than used to be the case.

They also have the 115+ charges hanging over them and haven't been able to strengthen their squad like they used to before they came under this kind of FFP scrutiny.

If I had a pound for every theyre not as good this year id be able to buy the club!

I can only hope youre both right but ill believe it when i see it. We do this same dance every year when they drop points before the december run of games
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 10:38:46 pm
We all love it when we batter the opposition into oblivion from start to finish - but the best matches are tense ones like this; play like shite,get played off the park, go behind, then pummel the opposition Kop-end 2nd half and come back to win. Those are the games the crowd get totally up for it. All the other scores going our way just adds up to making it a brilliant day.

I may even lower myself and watch MOTD tonight.

(Hats off to Brighton though - they were superb, really gave it a go)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 10:41:05 pm
City is totally fucked and hopefully about to implode not even juicemas can save them this year but they are also winning games on osmosis exactly like red noses last ever team, which in no universe should have won the title but had simply forgotten how to lose so didn't. So both of you guys are exactly correct.

they must have just have been unable to continue cheating spending due to all the scrutiny and threatened punishments and or they know the whole things gonna blow up soon or something but they haven't spent for shit for a bit now and they are pretty thin. Still enough quality to win anything but the ravages are tough if you're thin.

we look pretty good though  ;D  Thick. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 11:05:18 pm
Excellent second half 

But we cant be expecting to come out first have as we did and Turing it around as well as we did
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 11:15:26 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:33:01 pm
City usually comes on strong though because they usually have minimal injuries and teams expand far more energy than they do. This season City have an aging injury-prone team and they are being forced to work much harder than used to be the case.

They also have the 115+ charges hanging over them and haven't been able to strengthen their squad like they used to before they came under this kind of FFP scrutiny.

They're -1 point to the same stage last season. Yes they've got some key players (KDB, Rodri) out but from 10/12/24 to the end of the season they didn't lose 1 PL match and only dropped 8 points out of a possible 69.

They'll be in the mix at the business end of the season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:41:32 pm
Fantastic turnaround just when it felt like it might be one of those days!

Looks like Gakpo will be starting the away match to them, he's clearly loving them 3 in a week. Big shout to Nunez and Jones for their contribution to the goals.

Another fabulous left foot curler from Mo, just a shame he didn't do it earlier. Joe was great when he came on, and even got 2 on target.

A great day considering the results elsewhere gives us a big boost going into the next 2 games.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 11:51:31 pm
Yep. Beautiful results all around. Whatever about Arsenal not being at their best and 115 likewise, may I point out ...... we are only working things out right now. I think we'll get better as the season progresses. Jota, Harvey, Ali, Chiesa all to come back too.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 11:58:49 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:15:26 pm
They're -1 point to the same stage last season. Yes they've got some key players (KDB, Rodri) out but from 10/12/24 to the end of the season they didn't lose 1 PL match and only dropped 8 points out of a possible 69.

They'll be in the mix at the business end of the season.

The difference though is that they are no longer putting teams away with ease. They are normally a bit like Clough's Forest sides. They have a low-key pre-season and come in under-cooked and then build as the season goes on. Rodri was absolutely pivotal to that. He gave them so much control that they coasted through games.

They were like a thoroughbred racehorse that conserved energy during the race and then blitzed everyone in the second half of the race. They aren't doing that this season. Without Rodri they have been pretty much eyeballs out just trying to keep up with the pace we have set. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #371 on: Today at 12:17:17 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:35:33 pm
If I had a pound for every theyre not as good this year id be able to buy the club!

I can only hope youre both right but ill believe it when i see it. We do this same dance every year when they drop points before the december run of games

They were usually absolutely dominating games but not winning though. They could have lost 3 or 4 already this season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #372 on: Today at 12:18:53 am
Good team Brighton. Just feel that when teams press that much from the off that it's unsustainable, and we often come back stronger. Subs were bang on.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #373 on: Today at 12:59:35 am
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:18:53 am
Good team Brighton. Just feel that when teams press that much from the off that it's unsustainable, and we often come back stronger. Subs were bang on.
Yeah we saw the same thing in many games last season, with teams pressing strong and then trying to cling on to a lead. Its not all about our quality. That does make our subs look good though, facing exhausted opponents
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #374 on: Today at 01:13:05 am
Just got home and had the chance to watch the replay. 

Ugh.  That first half.  Not only were we not very good, but I think they were excellent and also extremely lucky with the bounce of the ball.  They had a couple great accidental breaks that put us under pressure.  But, to be fair, we looked pretty uninspired too.

I heard Slot say he didn't change tactics so much at halftime but rather challenged them to just be better, give more effort, go into challenges harder, be more aggressive across the board.  We were clearly the better team in the second half and by some distance.  Don't think BHA could sustain their effort nor their luck of the ball either. 

Felt like the ref was just weird. Seemed to give every single thing they wanted in the first 35 minutes, but then he started calling some fouls on them.  Then, the second half he just went 1980s on everyone and let all kinds of questionable tackles go both ways.  I don't think we got the better of the ref in the second half, but I sure don't think we got screwed over either.

Anyway, considering the other results, this was immense three points.  My only worry is that to call up the second half effort and the energy expended to make that comeback, we're not going to be able to sustain that without some reinforcements.  So crucial to get Harvey and Jota back and to then use the full roster.  At this pace, our guys are going to lose their legs about mid-March. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #375 on: Today at 01:18:52 am
Arne's half-time team talk: Pass to a red shirt you twats!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #376 on: Today at 01:40:03 am
Only team we lost to are 3rd.

Its a good job for the rest of the league that were playing so bad.

Lets see how we sit after the 1st of December .
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #377 on: Today at 01:51:19 am
Brighton has some good players. Ayari only 21 years old and first season starting in PL, making our CMs look silly multiple times in first half. Szobo flattened him with a (legal) tackle early in the second and then he never recovered, but he  looks like a talent.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #378 on: Today at 03:05:23 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:51:19 am
Brighton has some good players. Ayari only 21 years old and first season starting in PL, making our CMs look silly multiple times in first half. Szobo flattened him with a (legal) tackle early in the second and then he never recovered, but he  looks like a talent.

I loved that tackle. I didn't realise Ayari was just 21. He did look a player and so does Hinchenwood. Both were sly as fuck though, which is why I loved Dom's challenge. He timed it perfectly and it was a statement tackle that said that we could fly into those challenges just as well.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #379 on: Today at 04:11:05 am
Everyone who went and sang should be well proud of themselves. After half time, which didn't look great, you could hear the singing starting to really take on after Gomez chance and then the double subs. No doubt that lifted the team and had a part in the comeback. Yes, it was a bit quite at times, but other stadiums in the league would've been dead silent, nervous sighing, or some booing - but you lot helped the lads on the field. As someone not being from England I'm seriously proud of you and the general culture at Anfield.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Reply #380 on: Today at 04:44:58 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:15:26 pm
They're -1 point to the same stage last season. Yes they've got some key players (KDB, Rodri) out but from 10/12/24 to the end of the season they didn't lose 1 PL match and only dropped 8 points out of a possible 69.

They'll be in the mix at the business end of the season.

rinse and repeat every year

and we will obviously suffer a dip in form and of course injuries. slot first season as well. he is learning as we go.

enough about the cheats but the changes slot made always seems to work. ibou for quansah in the first game of the season. gomez for ibou today. and of course curtis, diaz, endo all made the 2nd half fight back possible.  think he is tactically tuned on as well and so far have the players to make it work.

kelleher with that critical save.

thought their goal was well worked banger. hard to defend against that.
