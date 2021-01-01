« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'

88_RED

Reply #320
Today at 06:14:45 pm
Wins like this and days like these can help you win titles..
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

RyanBabel19

Reply #321
Today at 06:15:46 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:29:07 pm
This season is going to be a lot of that but different to previous years
People arent generally accepting it yet but City have real problems .. itll be a mid 80s winning points total imo

Ill believe the doubt of City when it shows physically. Ive heard it every year. Not saying youre wrong but not getting my hopes up at all
John C

Reply #322
Today at 06:16:19 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 05:25:42 pm
Not celebrated a goal like that in a while!
Same mate, for both actually.
I'm getting to old for games like that, fml.

Joey G absolutely magnificent when he came on.
Nick110581

Reply #323
Today at 06:16:58 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:29:07 pm
This season is going to be a lot of that but different to previous years
People arent generally accepting it yet but City have real problems .. itll be a mid 80s winning points total imo

Zero chance that happens
alonsoisared

Reply #324
Today at 06:34:10 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:15:46 pm
Ill believe the doubt of City when it shows physically. Ive heard it every year. Not saying youre wrong but not getting my hopes up at all
Yep. 23 points from 10 isnt bad and they always hit another level after Christmas.

So early to be thinking about the title anyway. Still such early days for the coach. What I will say is that today really felt like something- weve had plenty of comeback wins in the last couple of seasons but today felt different for some reason. Anfield sounded brilliant and we were outstanding in that second half, thanks in no small part to the manager's changes. The Arsenal and City results help but i think even without that, today was pretty special.
Samie

Reply #325
Today at 06:35:03 pm
 ;D

Quote
Arne Slot on what he told the players at Half Time:

I added at half time that it is impossible to have a half like that again and it is impossible to have a period like we did in the second half against Nottingham Forest.
Oldmanmick

Reply #326
Today at 06:36:23 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:28:02 pm
That's only a call to be considered after we've played around 36 league games and are still clear at the top.

I like your faith and enthusiasm, though.  :)

Theoretically he is right though. We win the rest of our games & we're champions again.  :D
the_red_pill

Reply #327
Today at 06:38:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:35:03 pm
Quote
...Nottingham Forest...;D

Aahh, there it is. His worst nightmare.
Draex

Reply #328
Today at 06:40:52 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:38:08 pm
Aahh, there it is. His worst nightmare.

When we win the league it will be the first thing he mentions.
na fir dearg

Reply #329
Today at 06:41:47 pm
I thought that was an incredible performance from Joe Gomez
Kashinoda

Reply #330
Today at 06:42:04 pm
Klopp had that fucking Palace game, Slott has Forest.
DonkeyWan

Reply #331
Today at 06:42:22 pm
Again, fact Liverpool go top is hardly reported by the media, it's all the Arsenal and City defeats. Excellent...
DiggerJohn

Reply #332
Today at 06:43:46 pm
Top of the league how's that happening
Rush 82

Reply #333
Today at 06:44:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:35:03 pm
;D
:lmao :lmao


He will not let go of Forest the nutter


:lmao


Hes NEVER going to let them forget!


:lmao
Mr_Shane

Reply #334
Today at 06:45:25 pm
Top of the league!!!!

Also Forest sneaked into 3rd  :o
JackWard33

Reply #335
Today at 06:45:57 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:15:46 pm
Ill believe the doubt of City when it shows physically. Ive heard it every year. Not saying youre wrong but not getting my hopes up at all

It's numbers based for me - as ever.
In previous years they've always been dominant in the underlying numbers even if they've had dodgy results

This year that's not the case, it is showing physically
They've given up>1.5xg to Newcastle, Fulham and Bournemouth in the last 3 games outside Southampton at home and needed a disputed 97th minute winner
None of these teams are finishing top 6

Rodris out... Stones is out.. Walker, KDB and Silva are all post peak now. And selling Alvarez without bringing in a replacement was pretty insane

They can still win it obv but they're 'one of the challengers' this season not the dominant team imo
