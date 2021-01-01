Ill believe the doubt of City when it shows physically. Ive heard it every year. Not saying youre wrong but not getting my hopes up at all
It's numbers based for me - as ever.
In previous years they've always been dominant in the underlying numbers even if they've had dodgy results
This year that's not the case, it is showing physically
They've given up>1.5xg to Newcastle, Fulham and Bournemouth in the last 3 games outside Southampton at home and needed a disputed 97th minute winner
None of these teams are finishing top 6
Rodris out... Stones is out.. Walker, KDB and Silva are all post peak now. And selling Alvarez without bringing in a replacement was pretty insane
They can still win it obv but they're 'one of the challengers' this season not the dominant team imo