Another manager whose gameplan is not to play football when I watch Brentford. The Scandi-Dyche.



Fulham do play good football and got their rewards in the end.



yep.It was ridiculous, as the instant Fulham equalised, they actually started attacking and playing football, and should have gone back ahead. So they can do it. But seems that they (he!) doesn’t want them to do it. All fine being pragmatic, but that was a whole different level from Brentford, just no interest in trying to add to the lead they where fortunate to have. Good to see them punished for it really!