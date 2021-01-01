8 goals in 10 games. Only Southampton have scored fewer. And only by one. My word.
So, apart from the dreadful football, the even worse officiating, and the two crap commentators, that was a super Sunday.
The Horses Head offering out kisses. Thats scary, he still eats with the flat of his own hand.
How many times did poundland touch the ball in Chelsea's penalty areas in the end it was zero in the first half.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Manc bizzies already have let the plastics out, were still in there for another good 20-25 minutes.
I'm happy with that weekend's football. Liverpool win. Arsenal lose. Abu Dhabi lose. The Shite lose for laughs. Spurs aren't a threat, so them beating a useful Villa was good. Chelsea drop two points and we don't have to put up with the repugnant media hysterics associated with a Manc win. They gain an unexpected point but it's all irrelevant anyway.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
They're all on the same train back to Surrey mate.
Just seen their penalty. Fucking hell he went down like hed been shot. I assume Neville blasted him for 5 mins like he did about Salah when he was actually fouled?
I think the phrase was "clever"
He said the same about Martinezs knee high tackle too I assume.
Roy Keane disgusted with Fernandes post-match interview.
Its actually the dizzy heights of 9 now.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I always like seeing United lose, but they are irrelevant in the league. Man City (2), Arsenal (5), Villa (6) losing, and Chelsea (4) drawing, all on the same weekend we win is incredible for us.
