Chelsea rocked up at our place to show the world how good they were.

Today they are strolling round again expecting to be able to walk the ball in to the net

Smoke and mirrors



Same thing happened at the start of last season, in our opening game.It was supposed to be about how it was going to be revenge for Lavia an Caicedo and Chelsea parading them in our face.Chelsea showing the world, what we missed...Then we handled it pretty well... tough away, but managed to get a draw. That was the last time I saw Enzo play well.Then they turned to shit from there-on out.