Rashford’s body language is so corrosive. Honestly, as a teammate how do you feel motivated and ready to go when he’s dragging himself round the pitch at a mile an hour with a face like a wet weekend in Rhyl. They need to boot him out if they’ve any plans to improve.
Super Sunday?
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
For me they've got a bigger issue with their Captain. They badly need someone else as team leader, but can't afford to lose him from the team altogether.
Decided to watch this match with the sound on something I've given in doing for our games especially. Gary Neville should be nowhere near a TV. He is an absolutely unbearable cockend.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Chelsea rocked up at our place to show the world how good they were. Today they are strolling round again expecting to be able to walk the ball in to the net Smoke and mirrors
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Beglin is the one doing the comms on the one on in the bar
One point he lost the ball on the halfway and just ambled back, I said to her look, he's not even in shot he's that far behind
I assume that is fubo.
Hub Premier 2 according to the banner
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
I know United's squad is mostly very poor, but the one who catches my eye the most in just how bang average a footballer he is is Garnacho. I just don't see it, even a little bit.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Who said we should be looking at Madweke
Id walk from London to Liverpool carrying him on my back to have him playing in red.
The fella runs aorund like a headless chicken.
if I was Cucurella's manager I'd drop him until he got a fucking haircut.
Magnificent talent. Absolutely freakish gifts.
Sounds like a Gerryism.
