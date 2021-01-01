« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November

Online Corrie Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
Reply #160 on: Today at 02:04:16 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:00:15 pm
Not at this point. But we didnt look like putting that type of run together at Xmas 2022.

Arsenal finished last season with W16 D1 L1. 49 points from 54. Shows they are capable of this type of run. If they put anything close to this together at some point this season then theyll almost certainty be in the title race.

Im not saying they are favourites or anything. I just wouldnt rule out teams after 10 games. Particularly those who have a race t track record of putting long sequences of good results together

Assume that means they lost the 19th game before that sequence started? Was that the West Ham defeat around Christmas?

So second half of the season they took 49 points which is very impressive. We sustained that for 4 halves of a season in a row give or take which feels like no one will hit again.
Offline Claire.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
Reply #161 on: Today at 02:05:30 pm
Havertz having the bollocks to whinge at Pope for going down 😂
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
Reply #162 on: Today at 02:05:48 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 02:04:16 pm
Assume that means they lost the 19th game before that sequence started? Was that the West Ham defeat around Christmas?

So second half of the season they took 49 points which is very impressive. We sustained that for 4 halves of a season in a row give or take which feels like no one will hit again.

They lost to Fulham after West Ham I think.

Their dropped points in the second half were the draw at City and the loss to Villa at home.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
Reply #163 on: Today at 02:06:11 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 02:05:30 pm
Havertz having the bollocks to whinge at Pope for going down 😂

Absolutely incredible.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
Reply #164 on: Today at 02:06:47 pm
Ha, commentators still going on about the injuries.  Still depleted, then went on to list a grand total of 3 players, only 2 of which would actually start games.
Online Jookie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
Reply #165 on: Today at 02:07:43 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 02:00:52 pm
Nonsense. If their mentality was good their trophy cabinet wouldn't look like Everton's lately. They are spurs in red.

They got 89 points last season. Thats the mark of a very good team. They arent as good as us from 2018-2020 but think they are very close to us in 2021/22 when we clawed back 10 points on City.

I hope youve never complained about City and them bending the rules denying us titles under Klopp.

You might sound like a bit of a hypocrite if you have and are then calling Arsenal bottlers for being in the same position.
Online AshbourneRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
Reply #166 on: Today at 02:07:59 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:20:22 pm
Havertz spends so much time moaning

When hes not deliberately bumping into a defender whos jumping to head the ball.
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
Reply #167 on: Today at 02:08:25 pm
Can see Arsenal dropping more points to Chelsea and new-manager-bounce-United
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
Reply #168 on: Today at 02:08:35 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:05:48 pm
They lost to Fulham after West Ham I think.

Their dropped points in the second half were the draw at City and the loss to Villa at home.

City second half must have nuts then
Online Corrie Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
Reply #169 on: Today at 02:08:43 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:05:48 pm
They lost to Fulham after West Ham I think.

Their dropped points in the second half were the draw at City and the loss to Villa at home.

We drew with them before Christmas. Their back to back defeats came after (I was on holiday and can remember where I was when they played those games. :D ).
Online Chris~

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
Reply #170 on: Today at 02:09:23 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:07:43 pm
They got 89 points last season. Thats the mark of a very good team. They arent as good as us from 2018-2020 but think they are very close to us in 2021/22 when we clawed back 10 points on City.

I hope youve never complained about City and them bending the rules denying us titles under Klopp.

You might sound like a bit of a hypocrite if you have and are then calling Arsenal bottlers for being in the same position.
No chance they're as good as the 21-22 side  ;D. Arsenal haven't hit 90 points yet, or got past a European quarter final under Arteta and look worse this year than last. That side for to 3 finals and 92 points.
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
Reply #171 on: Today at 02:09:28 pm
People forget that in addition to Arsenal's unprecedented injury luck last season they got a lot of crazy refereeing decisions.
