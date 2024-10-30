When are our local and national leaders going to start acting in our best interests, as opposed to vested interests........?



Why do that when they can push the burden on to the masses and guilt trip them relentlessly ?I believe absolutely in the science behind global warming but I believe the effects of it are inevitable. Whatever will be , will be. Unfortunately, we most likely don't have any divine right to exist and the existence into the future will depend on our collective intelligence and ability to put the greater good ahead of self interest and until those with the most skin the game realise that and lead by example then , Unfortunately, we are in trouble. Even ignoring the devastating impact global warming will have on humans, we most definitely will be wiped out by some catastrophic event whether it's in 13 billion years time when our star starts to die or prior to that. Our existence depends alot on getting off this rock but we aren't even smart enough to see that and we see greed coming to the fore in that regard also.