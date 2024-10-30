« previous next »
Author Topic: Floods in Valencia, Spain  (Read 1085 times)

Floods in Valencia, Spain
One of my favourite cities, Valencia.

At least 95 people dead in Spains worst floods in three decades
Soldiers aid search for dozens still missing as prime minister warns extreme weather may not be over

At least 95 people have died in eastern, central and southern Spain after torrential rains triggered the countrys deadliest floods in three decades, unleashing torrents of muddy water that surged through cities, towns and villages, trapping people in their homes, bringing down trees, and cutting off roads and railway lines.

As the search for dozens of missing people continued, motorists were urged to stay off the roads and away from swollen rivers amid warnings that the severe weather was not over and that the number of deaths could still rise.

By Wednesday afternoon, the Valencian governments emergency coordination centre said the latest number of known deaths in the region was 92, while the central government delegation in the neighbouring Castilla-La Mancha region reported two deaths, including that of an 88-year-old woman in the city of Cuenca. Another death was reported in Andalucías Málaga province.

The Valencian authorities urged people to keep clear of flooded or cut-off roads, saying the emergency services needed access and that more flood water could accumulate. More than 1,000 soldiers from Spains emergency response units were deployed to the devastated areas. The central government also sent nine forensic experts to Valencia to help with the task of identifying bodies.

Images on Spanish TV showed turbulent, muddy water coursing through the town of Letur in the eastern province of Albacete on Tuesday, dragging cars through its streets.

Yesterday was the worst day of my life, Ricardo Gabaldón, the mayor of Utiel, a town in Valencia, told the national broadcaster RTVE. He said several people were missing in his town. We were trapped like rats. Cars and rubbish containers were flowing down the streets. The water was rising to 3 metres [10ft], he said.

One elderly couple were rescued from the upper storey of their house by a military unit using a bulldozer, with three soldiers accompanying them in the huge shovel.

Television reports ran videos from members of the public showing waters flooding into the ground floors of flats, streams overflowing their banks and at least one bridge giving way.

A high-speed train with nearly 300 people onboard derailed near Málaga, although rail authorities said no one was hurt. The high-speed rail service between Valencia city and Madrid was interrupted, as were several commuter lines.

Tuesdays floods were Spains worst since 1996, when 87 people died after torrential rain hit a campsite in the Pyrenees mountains. Europes most recent catastrophic floods came in July 2021, killing 243 people in Germany, Belgium, Romania, Italy and Austria.

The intense rain has been attributed to a phenomenon known as the gota fría, or cold drop, which occurs when cold air moves over the warm waters of the Mediterranean. This creates atmospheric instability, causing warm, saturated air to rise rapidly, leading to heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Scientists say extreme weather events such as heatwaves and storms are becoming more intense because of the climate crisis. Warmer air can hold more water vapour.

In a televised statement on Wednesday morning, Spains prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, called for unity, solidarity and vigilance. We mustnt let our guard down because the weather front is still wreaking havoc and we cant say that this devastating episode is over, he said.

There are still weather warnings in Andalucía, Valencia, Aragón, Castilla y León, in Catalonia, in Extremadura, in Navarre, in La Rioja and in Ceuta. Thats why Im asking people in those areas to take special care: to stay off the roads; to avoid travelling close to ravines, riverbanks and riverbeds, and to heed the advice of the emergency services and of the police. No one should be putting their life at risk.

By 6pm local time, a red weather warning remained in place for the zone around Jerez de la Frontera in southern Andalucía, while orange warnings were still in force in the same region for Cádiz, Seville and the area close to the strait of Gibraltar.

The prime minister said Spain had experienced more than its fair share of natural and health emergencies in recent years, mentioning the Covid pandemic, Storm Filomena in January 2021, and the volcanic eruptions in the Canary Islands that year. He said such adversity had often brought out the best in the country.

Were going to lend a hand and help those who cant get into their homes or who are looking for relatives or friends or loved ones, he said. But most of all, right now, were going to stand with those who are suffering the loss of their loved ones.

Three days of national mourning were declared and Spains congress held a minutes silence on Wednesday to commemorate the dead.

King Felipe offered his support to the families of the dead and missing, saying he was heartbroken by the news of the flooding and deaths. Im sending strength, encouragement and all the necessary support to all those affected, he said. We recognise and appreciate all the local and regional authorities and the emergency and security services as they continue with the titanic task they have been carrying out since the very first moment.

By 10am on Wednesday, the rains in Valencia had subsided. But Spains national weather service forecast more storms on Thursday, with the rains moving to the north-east of the Iberian peninsula.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/oct/30/spain-floods-torrential-rain-deaths
Re: Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
155 confirmed dead now and looks like more rain due in that part of Spain. It is really annoying how little attention this has been given. It sums up both the media and governments as to how low this subject affects them. Things need to change.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
I've split this off as it needs its own thread.
There are absolute awful scenes from a city many people will be familiar with.

And with the death toll rising it's truly tragic.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Thanks for this John, as you say it deserves it's on thread. It's absolutely tragic for Valencia and Spain but the world needs to wake up to these disasters. More has to be done to fight the effects of climate change.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
These floods will only get more frequent and worse.

The local mayor is in coalition with Vox (right wing, climate deniers), and disbanded a department focused on adaptation and mitigation, and emergency response, I believe.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Just been driving around Spain for more or less the whole of last month. Even in Extremadura it rained every day! The place was green. Eventually had to leave because it was getting worse. Just south of Valencia about ten days ago, the only place where it wasn't raining at the time and decided to make a break for it via Avila, cancelled Salamanca and headed for the Pyrenees, it was biblical all the way. Hope at least the reservoirs have filled up, the rain always seems to fall in the wrong places in Spain.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
It's horrific. We've just taken down a load of clothes for emergency fund for those who've been flooded out of their homes. When I first saw the photos of the cars, I suspected it might be AI, but then the videos started coming in.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November  1, 2024, 08:45:30 am
Just been driving around Spain for more or less the whole of last month. Even in Extramadura it rained every day! The place was green. Eventually had to leave because it was getting worse. Just south of Valencia about ten days ago, the only place where it wasn't raining at the time and decided to make a break for it via Avila, cancelled Salamanca and headed for the Pyrenees, it was biblical all the way. Hope at least the reservoirs have filled up, the rain always seems to fall in the wrong places in Spain.

It's rained a lot in Barcelona this year, in something resembling the old normality (or so I hear). But we are still well into the third year of official drought, with emergency measures in place. The country desperately needs rain. And generally, when it rains here, it pours.

The cruel irony is these horrific flash floods go hand-in-hand with drought. Rain can't be absorbed by baked and parched soil, and this specific climate phenomenon is direclty linked to high sea temperatures, which are still much higher than they normally would be in the Mediterranean this time of year.

Spain is on the frontline of the climate crisis in Europe. It remains to be seen if this really will be the wake up call that's needed. The familiar voices are already out saying how it's a disgrace to politicise such an event whenever the climate crisis is mentioned.

Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on November  1, 2024, 09:04:25 am
It's horrific. We've just taken down a load of clothes for emergency fund for those who've been flooded out of their homes. When I first saw the photos of the cars, I suspected it might be AI, but then the videos started coming in.

It's rained a lot in Barcelona this year, in something resembling the old normality (or so I hear). But we are still well into the third year of official drought, with emergency measures in place. The country desperately needs rain. And generally, when it rains here, it pours.

The cruel irony is these horrific flash floods go hand-in-hand with drought. Rain can't be absorbed by baked and parched soil, and this specific climate phenomenon is direclty linked to high sea temperatures, which are still much higher than they normally would be in the Mediterranean this time of year.

Spain is on the frontline of the climate crisis in Europe. It remains to be seen if this really will be the wake up call that's needed. The familiar voices are already out saying how it's a disgrace to politicise such an event whenever the climate crisis is mentioned.


There's been quite a few very localised disasters like this in recent years where a village or two have been pretty much destroyed but this is on a different scale.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Yeah Im further south and weve had a load of really heavy rain this last week, and off and on during the rest of Oct. The scenes further north look horrendous.

Due to drive up the east coast (and spend some time in Valencia) in December.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November  1, 2024, 09:10:46 am
There's been quite a few very localised disasters like this in recent years where a village or two have been pretty much destroyed but this is on a different scale.

I have an ex client who moved out there in 2018 and remember her posting pics on Facebook of flooding and tidal surges in Valencia over the last few years.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
This thing had some serious power. Almost tsunami like.



Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on November  1, 2024, 09:04:25 am
It's horrific. We've just taken down a load of clothes for emergency fund for those who've been flooded out of their homes. When I first saw the photos of the cars, I suspected it might be AI, but then the videos started coming in.

It's rained a lot in Barcelona this year, in something resembling the old normality (or so I hear). But we are still well into the third year of official drought, with emergency measures in place. The country desperately needs rain. And generally, when it rains here, it pours.

The cruel irony is these horrific flash floods go hand-in-hand with drought. Rain can't be absorbed by baked and parched soil, and this specific climate phenomenon is direclty linked to high sea temperatures, which are still much higher than they normally would be in the Mediterranean this time of year.

Spain is on the frontline of the climate crisis in Europe. It remains to be seen if this really will be the wake up call that's needed. The familiar voices are already out saying how it's a disgrace to politicise such an event whenever the climate crisis is mentioned.

It is.  In the medium to long term, I don't think it's a place I would like to move to, anymore.  The med is going to be absolute ravaged, by climate change.

Drought and over abstraction of water, is already a major issue, and will only get worse.  They had a years worth of rain, in just 24 hours.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
I suppose we'll be hearing from those poor insurance companies before too long.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November  1, 2024, 09:26:55 am
It is.  In the medium to long term, I don't think it's a place I would like to move to, anymore.  The med is going to be absolute ravaged, by climate change.

Drought and over abstraction of water, is already a major issue, and will only get worse.  They had a years worth of rain, in just 24 hours.
It's becoming the northern extremity of the Sahara, which I believe had it's own bit of flooding recently.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November  1, 2024, 09:28:25 am
I suppose we'll be hearing from those poor insurance companies before too long.

Another chance for the Telegraph to blame Rachel Reeves?

I know the area around the Med is prone to these onslaughts (Sorrento is divided in parts by some extremely deep rain channels) but this seems on a different scale.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November  1, 2024, 09:26:55 am
It is.  In the medium to long term, I don't think it's a place I would like to move to, anymore.  The med is going to be absolute ravaged, by climate change.

Drought and over abstraction of water, is already a major issue, and will only get worse.  They had a years worth of rain, in just 24 hours.

From last month in the NYT. Hopefully, not behind a paywall.

Quote
Tourisms Next Battlefront: Water
As climate change brings water shortages to vacation hot spots, we look at Greeces tourism-dependent islands, where residents sometimes compete with visitors for a dwindling supply.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/09/23/travel/greece-water-shortages.html
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November  1, 2024, 08:45:30 am
Just been driving around Spain for more or less the whole of last month. Even in Extremadura it rained every day! The place was green. Eventually had to leave because it was getting worse. Just south of Valencia about ten days ago, the only place where it wasn't raining at the time and decided to make a break for it via Avila, cancelled Salamanca and headed for the Pyrenees, it was biblical all the way. Hope at least the reservoirs have filled up, the rain always seems to fall in the wrong places in Spain.

Same back home in Portugal. Some locations it's mental rain that can cause landslides, etc... other places extreme droughts, water rationing and forest fires. Like others have said, Portugal and Spain are on the end of changing climate and seems to be more akin to North Africa at times, it's pretty crazy.

RIP to those poor people in Valencia, the damage is insane!
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  1, 2024, 09:33:16 am
From last month in the NYT. Hopefully, not behind a paywall.

To give some idea, in Barcelona they say the average resident consumes 163 litres per person, per day. The average tourist consumes over 300, but this varies widely between accomodation types.

The higher the number of hotel stars, the higher the water usage.

https://english.elpais.com/climate/2024-02-01/barcelona-combats-drought-by-reducing-tourist-consumption-and-preserving-trees.html

Quote
The City Council held a meeting in mid-December with hoteliers and tourist industry representatives to discuss ways to reduce potable water consumption in Barcelona. Their objective is to reduce consumption to 53 gallons (200 liters) per person per day starting on February 1. Barcelona residents already consume less than that (163 liters per day), demonstrating their commitment to weathering the drought. However, high water consumption in hotels remains a concern. On average, five-star hotels use 144 gallons (545.5 liters) of water per tourist daily, while four-star hotels use 98 gallons (373 liters), three-star hotels use 61 gallons (232 liters), and two-star hotels use 44 gallons (165 liters). Swimming pool and jacuzzi facilities contribute significantly to this consumption.

Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on November  1, 2024, 09:46:19 am
To give some idea, in Barcelona they say the average resident consumes 163 litres per person, per day. The average tourist consumes over 300, but this varies widely between accomodation types.

The higher the number of hotel stars, the higher the water usage.

https://english.elpais.com/climate/2024-02-01/barcelona-combats-drought-by-reducing-tourist-consumption-and-preserving-trees.html

Is that because of all the cleaning of bed linen, towels, long showers associated with hotel stays? Mental statistic when you think about it and probably another reason to implement tourist levies.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Surely most of that water gets treated and reused not just dumped in the sea. It is a truly insane statistic otherwise.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on November  1, 2024, 09:46:19 am
To give some idea, in Barcelona they say the average resident consumes 163 litres per person, per day. The average tourist consumes over 300, but this varies widely between accomodation types.

The higher the number of hotel stars, the higher the water usage.

https://english.elpais.com/climate/2024-02-01/barcelona-combats-drought-by-reducing-tourist-consumption-and-preserving-trees.html

Would be interesting to know how this works out when you pro-rata it given no hotel room has 100% occupancy all year. Although at same time a hotel room likely takes up less space than an avg Barca apartment, so get more people per m2 in a hotel compared to a similar sized apartment building.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on November  1, 2024, 09:46:19 am
To give some idea, in Barcelona they say the average resident consumes 163 litres per person, per day. The average tourist consumes over 300, but this varies widely between accomodation types.

The higher the number of hotel stars, the higher the water usage.

https://english.elpais.com/climate/2024-02-01/barcelona-combats-drought-by-reducing-tourist-consumption-and-preserving-trees.html

Over abstraction, use of water, is not something we hear much about, in the media.  However, it is a huge problem - many of the major rivers in the world, no longer run into the sea, for example.

It's big and will be the overiding main issue, going into the future.  Wars will be fought over water and people will be killed.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  1, 2024, 10:03:44 am
Is that because of all the cleaning of bed linen, towels, long showers associated with hotel stays? Mental statistic when you think about it and probably another reason to implement tourist levies.

No, it's because they have swimming pools and similar.

To be honest, it's one of those statistics where the average is a bit skewed. If you, for example, divided the reaident's water use up by streets, those living next to a public pool would also have a crazy high "use" of water.

The solution is probably to limit the amount of swimming pools and large baths hotels can build.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  1, 2024, 09:24:31 am
This thing had some serious power. Almost tsunami like.





Those are incredible images. Weirdly not something you often see from flooded regions. But I guess it's because of the high number of cars in the city, often flooding is more rural. And the late or none-existant warnings from the authorities.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  1, 2024, 10:03:44 am
Is that because of all the cleaning of bed linen, towels, long showers associated with hotel stays? Mental statistic when you think about it and probably another reason to implement tourist levies.

Quote from: redbyrdz on November  1, 2024, 11:05:27 am
No, it's because they have swimming pools and similar.

To be honest, it's one of those statistics where the average is a bit skewed. If you, for example, divided the reaident's water use up by streets, those living next to a public pool would also have a crazy high "use" of water.

The solution is probably to limit the amount of swimming pools and large baths hotels can build.

I think it's a mixture of the two. Bath towels, new bedding etc is probably what accounts for generally higher hotel consumption at all levels. I think especially when you factor in short stays of 1/2 days, where all the bedding and towles are washed, the mop buckets are out etc, all for a nights stay. Then once you start getting up to the 4/5 star places, you get the rooftop pools and jacuzzis etc.

You might be correct on the pool statistics. I don't know how they get the average. Our water company told us we were using 86 litres per day, below the 110 average. But them the statistics report the city wide average to be 163, so that may be dragged up by municipal facilities. The other thing is, the municipal pools use recycled and treated seawater.


Quote from: CraigDS on November  1, 2024, 10:07:55 am
Would be interesting to know how this works out when you pro-rata it given no hotel room has 100% occupancy all year. Although at same time a hotel room likely takes up less space than an avg Barca apartment, so get more people per m2 in a hotel compared to a similar sized apartment building.

True. Although I think a lot of hotels are busy year round, especially around the centre. But then I imagine a lot of them only open the pools seasonally.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: jillc on October 31, 2024, 03:22:59 pm
155 confirmed dead now and looks like more rain due in that part of Spain. It is really annoying how little attention this has been given. It sums up both the media and governments as to how low this subject affects them. Things need to change.
it's shocking isn't it, I remembered earlier in that two from my school year have emigrated to Valencia. Just looked on Facebook and they are both safe, although their village is completely cut off.

Truly shocking scenes, death toll now above 200 and expected to grow
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Those scenes don't even look real but, of course, they are. It's almost unimaginable. There was a woman yesterday saying it wasn't even raining in the city, and the torrent swept down from the mountains. It must have been terrifying.  :-\

Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: Son of Spion on November  1, 2024, 05:46:16 pm
Those scenes don't even look real but, of course, they are. It's almost unimaginable. There was a woman yesterday saying it wasn't even raining in the city, and the torrent swept down from the mountains. It must have been terrifying.  :-\

Apparently a lot of the deaths were people trapped in underground carparks (there are a lot of underground carparks here, even in small towns) while attempting to move their cars to higher ground. Within minutes they were inundated. Horrific.

They had been given no warnings that floods of this magnitude were on their way, and simply thought it would be another heavy downpour that are not so uncommon this time of year.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
^
My God, that's horrific. That's something I'd probably have done myself if I lived there. It's a natural reaction, isn't it. Move your property to higher ground. Those scenes beggar belief. We somehow get used to seeing such things in far flung parts of the world, but not so close to home in Europe. It seems freak weather is not so freak anymore, and could possibly knock on all of our doors, wherever we live in the world.

Those poor people.  :-\
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Not a lot to add but learned of this and the sheer numbers and was shocked :(

It is quite close to home, in many senses
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
The scenes are unbelievable like something from a movie. Just happening more and more often now.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on November  2, 2024, 12:43:04 pm
Apparently a lot of the deaths were people trapped in underground carparks (there are a lot of underground carparks here, even in small towns) while attempting to move their cars to higher ground. Within minutes they were inundated. Horrific.

They had been given no warnings that floods of this magnitude were on their way, and simply thought it would be another heavy downpour that are not so uncommon this time of year.

It's horrific. The water just came rushing down the streets like a river and filled those car park I think, it wasn't like a gradually rising flood. :(
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
When are our local and national leaders going to start acting in our best interests, as opposed to vested interests........?
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on November  1, 2024, 11:17:19 am


Over use during peak tourism periods, is an issue.  However, without looking at the data, and drawing on existing knowledge, I am assuming that over abstraction from agriculture, is the biggest one.

In short, we have to change our relationship with water and the overexploitation of the natural world.

Fossil fuel companies, and other industries, are literally killing people, and it will only get worse.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:28:28 am
When are our local and national leaders going to start acting in our best interests, as opposed to vested interests........?

Why do that when they can push the burden on to the masses and guilt trip them relentlessly ?

I believe absolutely in the science behind global warming but I believe the effects of it are inevitable.  Whatever will be , will be. Unfortunately,  we most likely don't have any divine right to exist and the existence into the future will depend on our collective intelligence and ability to put the greater good ahead of self interest and until those with the most skin the game realise that and lead by example then , Unfortunately,  we are in trouble. Even ignoring the devastating impact global warming will have on humans, we most definitely will be wiped out by some catastrophic event whether it's in 13 billion years time when our star starts to die or prior to that. Our existence depends alot on getting off this rock but we aren't even smart enough to see that and we see greed coming to the fore in that regard also.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November  1, 2024, 08:44:39 am
The local mayor is in coalition with Vox (right wing, climate deniers), and disbanded a department focused on adaptation and mitigation, and emergency response, I believe.
Carlos Mazón. Classic Partido Popular politician.

https://www.politico.eu/article/spain-valencia-floods-death-toll-carlos-mazon/
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:53:01 am
Carlos Mazón. Classic Partido Popular politician.

https://www.politico.eu/article/spain-valencia-floods-death-toll-carlos-mazon/

What a scumbag.

Seems his right wing mates are defending him, blaming the scientists (and central government), instead.
Quote
On Friday, Oct. 25, Spains government meteorologists started warning of a potentially historic rainstorm. AEMET, the country's meteorological agency, issued an information note that the combination of a low-pressure system and easterly winds carrying humid air from the Mediterranean toward the Spanish coast would bring heavy rains, most likely on Tuesday 29, though they werent sure yet where exactly it would fall.

Throughout the weekend, AEMETs warnings became increasingly accurate and more urgent, pinpointing Valencia and predicting the rain would begin Monday, followed by up to three months' worth of rain in a single day on Tuesday.

By Monday, the agency issued an orange weather warning for several regions, including Valencia. That afternoon, AEMET sent another bulletin. On its social media, the agency warned of significant danger.

The local government was well aware. At lunchtime Monday, the Valencian interior ministry issued a press release warning of an extreme rainstorm and likely floods, asking the regions municipalities to stay on alert and activate preventative measures.

At 8:45 p.m., the University of Valencia declared an emergency and suspended classes.

Despite these warning signs, on Tuesday  the day of the floods  Mazón decided to carry on with his schedule. Even as the situation worsened, he attended every event listed on the official schedule sent out by the regional government at 7 a.m.

On Tuesday morning, AEMET upgraded its warning level to maximum red for Valencia. By 8 a.m., the agency sent out another alert warning of extreme danger, with more than 90 millimeters of rain forecast to fall within a single hour. Locals were urged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Within the hour, the national agencys regional branch shared footage of flooded Valencian municipalities.

At 9:30 a.m., the national governments representative in Valencia, Pilar Bernabé, met with members of the regional government, emergency services, transport authorities and the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ)  an independent agency charged with managing the Júcar river basin  to discuss the floods, according to social media posts.

By mid-morning, with the disaster unfolding, the Valencian government's president posed for photos as he accepted a sustainable tourism certificate.

Before noon, the CHJ posted footage of overflowing rivers. It would be another eight hours before authorities sent an emergency alert to residents phones.

Mazón continued with his appointments as usual. At lunchtime, he presented a digital health strategy. It was clear by then that he had been briefed on the concerns, as he made a statement on the floods at a press conference at 1 p.m.

But instead of repeating the urgent warnings from meteorological agencies, the president downplayed the severity of the situation.

According to the forecast  it is expected that around 6 p.m. its intensity will decrease in the Valencia region, he said, possibly referring to AEMETs red warning, which at the time was in force until 6 p.m. that day.

Fortunately, he added, the storm had so far passed without any material damage, without any hydrological alert, and everyone is very vigilant. He appeared to later delete a social media post with the press conference footage.

While the warnings of heavy rainfall had been coming for days, it is not clear what Mazón was told  and when  about how bad the floods might become.

In the mid-afternoon, Mazón met with local business and trade union leaders to discuss the regions budget. By then, the water in some municipalities was close to reaching the upper floors of houses, according to footage shared by his governments emergency coordination unit.

At 3:29 p.m., the coordination unit said it had requested help from the Spanish military. The photos of Mazóns budget meeting were posted on the Valencian governments X account at 4:13 p.m. A spokesperson for Mazón said he spent the afternoon monitoring the floods with the emergency coordination unit.

It wasnt until 5 p.m. that the government convened its dedicated coordination center, known as CECOPI. When the emergency alert hit peoples phones at 8:12 p.m., with little information other than to stay put, many people were already trapped.

"They raised the alarm when the water was already here, there's no need to tell me the flood is coming," Julian Ormeno, a 66-year-old pensioner, told Agence France-Presse.

Quote
On a visit to Valencia, center-right opposition leader Alberto Núñez-Feijóo defended Mazóns handling of the crisis and appeared to blame AEMET for the delayed response.

Organizations that are the sole responsibility of the central government  such as the AEMET  provide the information with which the Valencian government formulated its emergency response to the catastrophe, he said.

Spains environment state secretary, Hugo Móran, told newswire EFE that AEMETs prediction system had worked perfectly, with meteorologists able to predict what is going to happen days in advance.

But, he added, the subsequent response mechanisms have not adequately incorporated these warnings. 

On Thursday, 20 civil society organizations and trade unions called for a Nov. 9 protest against the Valencian governments crisis management.

The motto: Mazón, resign.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
I'm speaking from a position of considerable ignorance but, from what I've seen of the flooding and impacts of the flooding, I'm not sure what anyone could have done in the days prior that would have mitigated it.  A year's rainfall in one third of a day is unfathomable.

I'm not sure at what point, if at all, the meteorologists would have been aware of the intensity of the rainfall but presumably it was never going to be far enough in advance to arrange a mass evacuation.  It's not like a hurricane where they can plot it moving in from hundreds of miles away.

There's an argument that this sort of event should have been mitigated by national and global policy years, or even decades, ago but presumably the Spanish aren't that dissimilar to the English when it comes to "green taxes" and both countries are largely victims of fortune to a global issue.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:53:05 am
I'm speaking from a position of considerable ignorance but, from what I've seen of the flooding and impacts of the flooding, I'm not sure what anyone could have done in the days prior that would have mitigated it.  A year's rainfall in one third of a day is unfathomable.

I'm not sure at what point, if at all, the meteorologists would have been aware of the intensity of the rainfall but presumably it was never going to be far enough in advance to arrange a mass evacuation.  It's not like a hurricane where they can plot it moving in from hundreds of miles away.

There's an argument that this sort of event should have been mitigated by national and global policy years, or even decades, ago but presumably the Spanish aren't that dissimilar to the English when it comes to "green taxes" and both countries are largely victims of fortune to a global issue.

Indeed.

Have a read of the aricle I quoted.

There's plenty the authorities could have done.  Discounting adaptation and mitigation, for a second, as well as other climate policies.  Simply, an earlier warning of the upcoming event, would have helped to reduce it's impact.

When it comes to flooding, there are two forms of measures - resistance and resilience.
