Author Topic: Girona away selling details  (Read 8298 times)

ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,413
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #160 on: December 5, 2024, 11:10:22 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on December  5, 2024, 11:08:19 am
Yeah get that, but still would of sold out in a blink of an eye
due to the low number of tickets left.
Yes but that's the same with every single sale that's over subscribed.

Hopefully you get one.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #161 on: December 5, 2024, 11:58:29 am »
Anyone know how many were in this sale
Logged

ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,413
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #162 on: December 5, 2024, 12:02:47 pm »
Its now officially sold out, sadly entirely as predicted back on 31/10. A complete and utter waste of time to give people on 25/27 false hope, not once but twice. The numbers never added up anyway so it was NEVER going to drop to 25/27...although as the club even mentioned a 25/27 sale, there was hope for people.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #163 on: December 5, 2024, 12:03:02 pm »
Sold out on LFC now

Ahh well that's me in a bar in Girona then  :no :no
Logged

Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,479
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #164 on: December 5, 2024, 02:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on December  5, 2024, 11:58:29 am
Anyone know how many were in this sale
Same question. Asking for a spreadsheet.
Logged

SJC2024

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #165 on: December 6, 2024, 04:08:30 pm »
Emails and texts received
Likely lock in - minimum of 35 mins
Logged

Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • Long live the King
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #166 on: December 6, 2024, 05:24:48 pm »
Quote from: SJC2024 on December  6, 2024, 04:08:30 pm
Emails and texts received
Likely lock in - minimum of 35 mins

An advantage of having UEFA tickets. Can leave at full time and make the last train back to Barca.
Logged
Long live the King

ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,413
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #167 on: December 6, 2024, 05:46:26 pm »
Absolutely no chance of that happening...
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,142
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #168 on: December 6, 2024, 07:07:00 pm »
The hotel rooftop bar looks sound for the ticket collection
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • Long live the King
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #169 on: December 7, 2024, 02:21:00 am »
Quote from: ABJ on December  6, 2024, 05:46:26 pm
Absolutely no chance of that happening...

What? Theyre not going to hold back the home end.
Logged
Long live the King

Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,142
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #170 on: December 7, 2024, 09:35:05 am »
Changing flights to sunday.......
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,413
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #171 on: December 7, 2024, 11:26:34 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on December  7, 2024, 02:21:00 am
What? Theyre not going to hold back the home end.
No that was in response to a post that was then deleted!
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • Long live the King
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #172 on: December 7, 2024, 12:11:54 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on December  7, 2024, 11:26:34 am
No that was in response to a post that was then deleted!

Sound. Thought I was missing something.
Logged
Long live the King

SJC2024

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 06:54:03 pm »
Very chilly evening in Barcelona
Logged

Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,479
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 07:12:36 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on December  6, 2024, 05:46:26 pm
Absolutely no chance of that happening...
Ah, was that in response to mine?
Anyones collection number over 415? :)
Logged

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,260
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 07:22:38 pm »
Quote from: SJC2024 on Yesterday at 06:54:03 pm
Very chilly evening in Barcelona

I heard there were train strikes today some of the lads had to get an uber - hope they're back in work tomorrow 😁
Logged

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,260
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 07:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Pata on Yesterday at 07:12:36 pm
Ah, was that in response to mine?
Anyones collection number over 415? :)

Good shout actually, what's the highest number anyone had who bought on Thursday last week?

I know the collection numbers are based off transaction number/order so whoever checked out last will have the highest!
Logged

SJC2024

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 08:18:08 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:22:38 pm
I heard there were train strikes today some of the lads had to get an uber - hope they're back in work tomorrow 😁

The local trains direct from T2 to Sants working fine a few hours ago and a mate got the Avant train up to Girona with no issues.
The website for local transport says strike has been called off
Logged

bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 09:43:47 pm »
we are on the afternoon flight now tomorrow.

after originally jumping on this game first to book out of the 4 games.

thought it was a bit odd that I never got a confirmation email.
so after about 20-30 minutes I checked my junk.
good job as I'd only gone and booked the flights for Jan25

thinking and fearing the worst, gets back on to Ryanair.
luckily was able to book on the later flight for a £15 PP levy.
the earlier flight was going up and up after getting a really good price.
and struggling to pay on the dam bloody website of Ryanair
Logged

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,260
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 10:36:11 pm »
Quote from: SJC2024 on Yesterday at 08:18:08 pm
The local trains direct from T2 to Sants working fine a few hours ago and a mate got the Avant train up to Girona with no issues.
The website for local transport says strike has been called off

They said they waited nearly 2 hours at sants before giving up and getting an uber 🤷🏻

I'm staying at my mates in barca tomorrow then getting the train Tuesday morning, early one back Wednesday hopefully all running ok for everyone tomoz
Logged

bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 11:33:33 pm »
any idea what the local train service costs from Barcelona Sants to Girona .

There's no set price when you check on line
it just states basically jump on the day.

The regional service is about 13-14 Euro EW for a RTN ticket
Logged

SJC2024

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #181 on: Today at 06:22:26 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 10:36:11 pm
They said they waited nearly 2 hours at sants before giving up and getting an uber 🤷🏻

I'm staying at my mates in barca tomorrow then getting the train Tuesday morning, early one back Wednesday hopefully all running ok for everyone tomoz

Oh no sounds a nightmare for them and hopefully things are sorted out for next couple of days
Logged

SJC2024

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #182 on: Today at 06:23:54 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 11:33:33 pm
any idea what the local train service costs from Barcelona Sants to Girona .

There's no set price when you check on line
it just states basically jump on the day.

The regional service is about 13-14 Euro EW for a RTN ticket


Prices vary depending on the type of train. The cheapest are the R, with an approximate price of 10 each way. MD trains cost around 12  The AVANT costs about 17 one way, 30 return
For R and MD trains, it is not necessary to book in advance, and tickets can be purchased at the ticket offices and machines at the stations. You must validate the ticket before boarding the train. You can check schedules and prices at Rodalies de Catalunya.
For AVE and AVANT trains it is necessary to book in advance, at least 10 minutes before the departure of the train. You can check schedules and buy tickets at the station or using RENFE app.
How long is the train ride from Barcelona to Girona?
The Regional (R), the slowest and stopping at all stations, usually takes 1h35′. The Half Distance (MD) uses the same tracks and, with fewer stops, takes approximately 1h10′. The fastest is the AVE-AVANT, the high-speed train, which takes only 40 minutes.
On the Barcelona-Girona-Figueres high-speed section, each high-speed train has AVE and AVANT carriages. The AVANT ticket is usually much cheaper.



Logged

Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,142
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #183 on: Today at 04:27:24 pm »
Some old grids out here.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 239
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #184 on: Today at 04:41:56 pm »
Its been a busy couple of weeks and its only just flipping well dawned on me that we're playing just up the road from me tomorrow night. If anyone happens to have a spare ticket going I'd be more than happy to buy and then driver myself and 3 or 4 others up from Barcelona. For nowt!! And back again!
Logged

ScottishM

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #185 on: Today at 04:45:20 pm »
Hi lads,

I saw a few people saying they will be watching in a pub in Girona, hopefully meet up.

I am flying to Barcelona tomorrow AM, dump my stuff and train to Girona. Sadly don't have a ticket but will need to catch last train back to Barcelona?

Anyone else got similar plans?
Logged

ScottishM

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #186 on: Today at 04:52:35 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 11:33:33 pm
any idea what the local train service costs from Barcelona Sants to Girona .

There's no set price when you check on line
it just states basically jump on the day.

The regional service is about 13-14 Euro EW for a RTN ticket

Been wondering this too mate, I am in the same boat as you. You staying in Barcelona also? Hopefully those without a ticket will make the last train but could be a tight one for the match fans.
Logged

blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 239
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #187 on: Today at 05:30:21 pm »
As far as I know, the last train is at 19:52, so pretty much impossible if you want to see the 2nd half. Next train is 8am Wednesday.
Logged

KopiteWD

  • 40
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #188 on: Today at 08:25:49 pm »
Quote from: SJC2024 on Today at 06:23:54 am

Prices vary depending on the type of train. The cheapest are the R, with an approximate price of 10 each way. MD trains cost around 12  The AVANT costs about 17 one way, 30 return
For R and MD trains, it is not necessary to book in advance, and tickets can be purchased at the ticket offices and machines at the stations. You must validate the ticket before boarding the train. You can check schedules and prices at Rodalies de Catalunya.
For AVE and AVANT trains it is necessary to book in advance, at least 10 minutes before the departure of the train. You can check schedules and buy tickets at the station or using RENFE app.
How long is the train ride from Barcelona to Girona?
The Regional (R), the slowest and stopping at all stations, usually takes 1h35′. The Half Distance (MD) uses the same tracks and, with fewer stops, takes approximately 1h10′. The fastest is the AVE-AVANT, the high-speed train, which takes only 40 minutes.
On the Barcelona-Girona-Figueres high-speed section, each high-speed train has AVE and AVANT carriages. The AVANT ticket is usually much cheaper.






We are looking at the train for getting back to Barcelona on the Wednesday. The Renf app is showing two trains at 09:26, an Avant and Euromed. It is showing the Avant as a full train but still allowing a purchase of the Euromed, is this the same train? Different class carriage maybe? Thanks in advance.
Logged
AMF
