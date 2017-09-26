UEFA Champions League away fixture against Girona FC to be played at the Estadi Montilivi on Tuesday December 10, 2024. Kick-off is at 18:45, local time. The club has received an allocation of 492 tickets for this all-ticket fixture. In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.TICKET PRICE £50.06TICKET COLLECTION DETAILSLiverpool FC will be carrying out a full ticket collection process, to ensure an accurate verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets. SUPPORTERS MUST PROVIDE THE FOLLOWING DETAILS FOR EVERY PERSON TRAVELLING TO AND ATTENDING THE GAME. SUPPORTERS WHO PROVIDE THE SAME DETAILS FOR MORE THAN ONE TICKET WILL NOT BE CONTACTED AND WILL AUTOMATICALLY HAVE THEIR TICKET CANCELLED, WITH NO REFUND GIVEN. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY CHANGES BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE PURCHASED YOUR TICKET(S). First name Surname Address Date of birth Country of birth Passport or National Identity Number Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters) Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters) Outbound travel date Method of travel into Girona: plane/car/coach/train Estimated time of arrival into Girona Accommodation details Return travel date As the information you provide is paramount to the ticket(s) being issued in Girona, we cannot stress enough that you must follow the instructions provided.To re-emphasise: When booking your tickets, the details of EVERY supporter attending the game MUST be provided on the online form for the ticket that they, and only they will be collecting. ONE TICKET = ONE SUPPORTER = UNIQUE SUPPORTER DETAILS Before completing your booking:1. Check that you have provided different supporter details against every ticket in your booking.2. Take your time and review the details you have provided against each ticket before completing your booking to make sure every ticket is assigned a different name. CHANGES WILL NOT BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE COMPLETED YOUR BOOKING. If the supporter details on the online form do not match the photo identification of the supporter collecting the ticket, the ticket will become invalid and WILL NOT be issued under any circumstances. Refunds will also be refused. LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued if incorrect details are provided at the time of booking. TICKET SALESTickets will be available online only and you may have to queue at times.Eligibility criteria for this game is based on the following UEFA Champions League and Europa League away fixtures during seasons 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23, 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2017-18 seasons (As a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, tickets purchased during season 2021-22 are not used as credits):RB Leipzig (23.10.24)AC Milan (17.09.24)Atalanta (18.04.24)Sparta Prague (07.03.24)Union SG (14.12.23)Toulouse (09.11.23)Lask (21.09.23)Real Madrid (15.03.23)AFC Ajax (26.10.22)Rangers (12.10.22)SSC Napoli (07.09.22)Atletico Madrid (18.02.20) FC Salzburg (10.12.19) KRC Genk (23.10.19) SSC Napoli (17.09.19) Barcelona (01.05.19) Porto (17.04.19) Bayern Munich (13.03.19) PSG (28.11.18) Red Star Belgrade (06.11.18) SSC Napoli (03.10.18) Roma (02.05.18) Manchester City (10.04.18) Porto (14.02.18) Seville (21.11.17) Maribor (17.10.17) Spartak Moscow (26.09.17)Sale Criteria On Sale InformationSeason Ticket Holders & Members with 27 gamesfrom 8.15am 07.11.24 until 8am 08.11.24Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this saleSeason Ticket Holders & Members with 26 gamesfrom 8.15am until 10:45 08.11.24Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this saleSeason Ticket Holders & Members with 25 games(only in the event tickets remain)from 11am until 3pm 08.11.24Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale DISABLED SUPPORTERS: Ambulant Disabled Supporters Ambulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details however we recommend that those who require accessible seating should contact the Disability Team on 0151 264 2500, option 2 to discuss the seating options available before purchasing tickets. Accessible seating is subject to availability. Supporters who require a Wheelchair Bay We have received an allocation of 4 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants.Supporters who require a wheelchair bay should email disability@liverpoolfc.com marking the subject field as Girona Away, no later than 10am on Monday November 4, to register their interest.If the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the highest number of games. HOSPITALITY MEMBERS Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.TICKET COLLECTION PROCESSFull ticket collection details will be sent in the lead up to the game to every supporter named on the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.We can confirm that the ticket collection point will open from 9am on match day. Full details will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to the game.ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.If the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporter record it was purchased against, with no refund given.GENERAL INFORMATIONMatch CreditsTickets purchased during this seasons competition will be used as match creditsfor future seasons. Important Links For ticketing Terms & Conditions click here. For the Sanctions policy click here.A full list of FAQs can be viewed here. We would like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Girona will be provided here in the lead-up to the game. We urge supporters not to travel without a ticket.The information provided is in conjunction with Spanish authorities and LFC club officials, and we strongly advise that you follow all the information and instructions given. Further away support information is available here. There will be no duplicate tickets for this fixture. EXPEDIA TRAVEL Travel to follow the Reds. Earn points and save with Expedia, LFCs Official Travel Partner  sign up and find out more here. ENTRY REQUIREMENTS INTO SPAIN We advise that supporters travelling into Girona refer to and meet the entry requirements on the UK Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadium entry here. Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Girona or Spain.