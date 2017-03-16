« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle Away - Selling Details  (Read 5363 times)

Offline DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #120 on: November 27, 2024, 10:31:47 pm »
Quote from: ant on November 27, 2024, 06:40:05 pm
are we sure this will be unique links sent to registered people ? doesnt mention on sales page - ynwa

Youre right, but would be weird not to use them. Maybe theyll send info about emailing them when they confirm the sale?
Logged

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,418
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #121 on: November 27, 2024, 11:01:49 pm »
Quote from: ant on November 27, 2024, 06:40:05 pm
are we sure this will be unique links sent to registered people ? doesnt mention on sales page - ynwa
Yes. They are always sent to the email of the individual who the ticket is allocated to.
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,403
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:58:09 am »
The ticket page for the 1+ has the wrong dates on .. Thursday 27th to Friday 28th November...

Be interesting to see how many tickets show up in the 1+ sale..
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 11:04:25 am »
Quote from: stoz on November 27, 2024, 11:01:49 pm
Yes. They are always sent to the email of the individual who the ticket is allocated to.

Theyve got Friday afternoon and Monday morning to send them, not the biggest window
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,403
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 01:06:54 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 11:04:25 am
Theyve got Friday afternoon and Monday morning to send them, not the biggest window
Probably send them all on Tuesday if the 1+ sale doesn't sell out and negate the all members/ST sale...
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline der kaizers kid

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 01:07:39 pm »
Straight in and sorted in 3 mins. Theres about 60 left
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 01:30:22 pm »
Quote from: der kaizers kid on Yesterday at 01:07:39 pm
Straight in and sorted in 3 mins. Theres about 60 left

Wow, more on 1 than I thought

Was 160 returns, can't remember how many sold in the first 1+ sale the other week but must have been over 50
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 01:37:37 pm »
So about 50 tickets for 30,000 people :lmao
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 01:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 01:37:37 pm
So about 50 tickets for 30,000 people :lmao

In theory yes, in practicality no

50 tickets for those skipping the queue stealing links
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 01:42:20 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 01:39:23 pm
In theory yes, in practicality no

50 tickets for those skipping the queue stealing links

Link stealing is a new one, I wonder if that's what was going on during the Glasto sale as I saw lots of people posting that their link had already been used when they got to the front of the queue.
Logged

Offline walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 01:54:57 pm »
Is it people link stealing, I seen a few people put up that it said they entered at 10:41 but that makes no sense unless time is off, I didn't think to get a screenshot when it happened to a friend well one with more details on it or have the club messed the links up
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,318
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 02:23:20 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 01:54:57 pm
Is it people link stealing, I seen a few people put up that it said they entered at 10:41 but that makes no sense unless time is off, I didn't think to get a screenshot when it happened to a friend well one with more details on it or have the club messed the links up

Happened for 2 sales now. Can't be a coincidence. Only affecting low queue numbers.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 05:57:29 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 01:54:57 pm
Is it people link stealing, I seen a few people put up that it said they entered at 10:41 but that makes no sense unless time is off, I didn't think to get a screenshot when it happened to a friend well one with more details on it or have the club messed the links up

Yeah happened to my 13+ link said entered about 20 mins before I actually did
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 05:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 01:42:20 pm
Link stealing is a new one, I wonder if that's what was going on during the Glasto sale as I saw lots of people posting that their link had already been used when they got to the front of the queue.

Would explain it! It'll be a queue-it exploit that works on any site using it, rather than an LFC exploit
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,318
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 05:59:10 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:58:12 pm
Would explain it! It'll be a queue-it exploit that works on any site using it, rather than an LFC exploit

LFC had a queue up mid afternoon with the queue paused saying they were making improvements to the site. Hope they were patching it !
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 06:10:43 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 05:59:10 pm
LFC had a queue up mid afternoon with the queue paused saying they were making improvements to the site. Hope they were patching it !

No unique links to be sent for Newcastle....

Probably hoping the exploit is based on that, and not any link - suspect Monday will be a test to see if people get the Invalid URL error again in a non unique linked sale
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 06:54:22 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:10:43 pm
No unique links to be sent for Newcastle....

Probably hoping the exploit is based on that, and not any link - suspect Monday will be a test to see if people get the Invalid URL error again in a non unique linked sale

Could this not just be due to the timescales?
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 07:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 06:54:22 pm
Could this not just be due to the timescales?
No. Its futile anyway as the club know that the people that steal other peoples links are the same people that know how to queue jump...so its utterly pointless.

I never thought I'd say it as I'm all for rewarding people that put the time and effort in but not at the cost of those with bots, hackers and queue jumpers (a couple of them exist on RAWK, they know who they are) but the only fair way to allocate PL aways that drop to 0 is via a ballot.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 08:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 06:54:22 pm
Could this not just be due to the timescales?

Maybe - be interesting to see if it's still a mess Monday either way

Sale clashes with a f2f meeting so I won't be on but sure there'll be plenty of posts to catch up on after
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 08:20:42 pm »
Ballot would save them the hassle of another hectic non-guaranteed sale and be fairer for everyone surely. So few tickets and guaranteed you wouldnt need a queue either so no links to send
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,820
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #140 on: Today at 12:45:39 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 01:42:20 pm
Link stealing is a new one, I wonder if that's what was going on during the Glasto sale as I saw lots of people posting that their link had already been used when they got to the front of the queue.

glasto wasnt unique links. was their first time using queueit and possibly the biggest number of sessions queue it has ever had i reckon, so probably led to a range of weird glitches or user errors

theoretically could steal someones cookies either way, but feels like youd need to have admin access to know whats valid and when for that to be the reason when its not unique links

when it is unique links, it feels like something you could possibly find a way around to generate links, but then youd need something en masse checking what is getting in early on the site. id be curious to know how it works if it ever gets patched. but i also am somewhat sceptical and wonder if its just sestgeek being consistently crap rather than an exploit. im more expectant that theres an exploit that bypasses the queue altogether, and perhaps those extra sessions is bumping off a few peoples unique links somehow.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:57:19 am by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,820
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #141 on: Today at 01:10:16 am »
Quote from: didopich on November  6, 2024, 12:38:01 pm
Maybe controversial but I'd say instead of dropping to all 0 members they should introduce something else to go with it and do a ballot for all registered for those tickets instead of leaving it to bots again.

everyone will have their own barrier for this but at the minimum the ballot should only be open to people with one home from the previous season

this is where a points based system wouldve been useful

surely it must raise some eyebrows at the TO if multiple tickets are bought on fresh memberships.
Logged
YNWA.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 