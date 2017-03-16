Link stealing is a new one, I wonder if that's what was going on during the Glasto sale as I saw lots of people posting that their link had already been used when they got to the front of the queue.



glasto wasnt unique links. was their first time using queueit and possibly the biggest number of sessions queue it has ever had i reckon, so probably led to a range of weird glitches or user errorstheoretically could steal someones cookies either way, but feels like youd need to have admin access to know whats valid and when for that to be the reason when its not unique linkswhen it is unique links, it feels like something you could possibly find a way around to generate links, but then youd need something en masse checking what is getting in early on the site. id be curious to know how it works if it ever gets patched. but i also am somewhat sceptical and wonder if its just sestgeek being consistently crap rather than an exploit. im more expectant that theres an exploit that bypasses the queue altogether, and perhaps those extra sessions is bumping off a few peoples unique links somehow.