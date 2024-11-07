Opening it up to all members is just a joke, someone could buy a membership today and register for a ticket and have the same chance as someone who goes every home game. Should go on 19+ homes 18+ etc.
They dont stagger the other away sales like that though do they. I understand where youre coming from but thats creating a back door from another shop!
Yes it allows someone to buy a membership and register and attempt, but in reality they wouldnt be as experienced in the F5 game as others would they. (Plus its not a terribly bad thing if a genuine supporter gets one is it)
What they need to do is boot you out after purchasing as the first lot in can basket, buy, basket, buy
at the moment. So I guess the queue skippers are taking everything at the moment.