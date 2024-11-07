« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle Away - Selling Details  (Read 4196 times)

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #80 on: November 7, 2024, 10:25:45 am »
Quote from: VVM on November  7, 2024, 10:19:29 am
It is on a Wednesday night in December so that might help those numbers a little

It wont because the credit is what at least half of those accounts are interested in which you get whether you go or not. Plus its not like it would be hard to find a buyer.
Logged

Offline VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #81 on: November 7, 2024, 10:45:55 am »
True but are they credited tickets that are returned or like friends and family allocations?
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #82 on: November 7, 2024, 10:55:14 am »
Quote from: VVM on November  7, 2024, 10:45:55 am
True but are they credited tickets that are returned or like friends and family allocations?

The returned tickets are friends and family/players etc. The club cordon off a certain amount prior to the original sales and then release whatever isnt taken at the late availability sales.

The point is that theyll be tens of thousands trying for about 100 tickets, nobody will be arsed about the midweek aspect.
Logged

Offline der kaizers kid

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #83 on: November 7, 2024, 11:04:54 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on November  6, 2024, 05:02:41 pm
Might be that, not sure what green bar you mean... I could see it about 2.55 ish, but said login to proceed when you try to basket any until 3pm


It usually says check availability in green before it allows you to access the hallmap
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,225
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #84 on: November 7, 2024, 12:44:55 pm »
Quote from: der kaizers kid on November  7, 2024, 11:04:54 am


It usually says check availability in green before it allows you to access the hallmap

Sounds like you were 3 or 4 clicks behind everyone else, and actually on the wrong website at 11am
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #85 on: November 7, 2024, 01:23:15 pm »
Quote from: der kaizers kid on November  7, 2024, 11:04:54 am


It usually says check availability in green before it allows you to access the hallmap

You're not on the ticketing website everyone will buy before you do
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #86 on: November 7, 2024, 02:35:10 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on November  6, 2024, 03:59:12 pm
They can easily do this as well. If you are STH or member with 19+ you can register interest and job done, the same way they do it for 13+ home sales. Unique link to them and there's your sale.

Yes it will still be almost impossible to get a ticket but at least they tried to keep it fair and less numbers in the queue

I was only messing (it's said every time there's a potential all members sale) - but take your point
Logged

Offline der kaizers kid

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #87 on: November 7, 2024, 02:52:57 pm »

Quote from: 30fiver on November  7, 2024, 12:44:55 pm
Sounds like you were 3 or 4 clicks behind everyone else, and actually on the wrong website at 11am

Ah so thats why i always end up on only fans😁
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #88 on: November 7, 2024, 02:54:14 pm »
Quote from: der kaizers kid on November  7, 2024, 02:52:57 pm
Ah so thats why i always end up on only fans😁

Thats how you raise the money to afford the tout prices.
Logged

Offline der kaizers kid

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #89 on: November 7, 2024, 02:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on November  7, 2024, 02:54:14 pm
Thats how you raise the money to afford the tout prices.

I wouldnt make enough to buy a £9 ticket nevermind a £900!!
Logged

Offline VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #90 on: November 8, 2024, 09:15:48 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on November  7, 2024, 10:55:14 am
The returned tickets are friends and family/players etc. The club cordon off a certain amount prior to the original sales and then release whatever isnt taken at the late availability sales.

The point is that theyll be tens of thousands trying for about 100 tickets, nobody will be arsed about the midweek aspect.

Us fans won't be arsed but my thinking is there may be slightly more returns from the friends and family allocation given when and where it is. They don't need to worry about credits I'm assuming. Ultimately still talking very small numbers so won't make much of a difference.
Logged

Offline yogi garcia

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #91 on: November 8, 2024, 10:01:46 am »
Should the hallmap still work? I'm trying to figure it out for the returns sale and I think I have something wrong in the URL. If someone has the correct hallmap would be very grateful for it
Logged

Online craig_lfc1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #92 on: November 14, 2024, 12:49:01 pm »
Whens this likely to go back on sale due to returns?
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,380
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #93 on: November 14, 2024, 01:15:24 pm »
Quote from: craig_lfc1 on November 14, 2024, 12:49:01 pm
Whens this likely to go back on sale due to returns?
Around 26th/27th Nov.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online craig_lfc1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #94 on: November 25, 2024, 11:04:03 am »
We expecting this to drop today or tomorrow then?
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,225
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #95 on: November 25, 2024, 11:53:48 am »
Quote from: craig_lfc1 on November 25, 2024, 11:04:03 am
We expecting this to drop today or tomorrow then?

info might - sale can be later with being nfc
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,380
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #96 on: November 25, 2024, 01:16:10 pm »
Quote from: craig_lfc1 on November 25, 2024, 11:04:03 am
We expecting this to drop today or tomorrow then?
Will be as late as Friday I reckon.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #97 on: November 25, 2024, 06:48:36 pm »
I bought tickets for this including under friends and family. Do all tickets get emailed to me or will my friends and family get emailed their tickets. Thanks
Logged

Offline Redcase

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #98 on: November 25, 2024, 06:52:27 pm »
Quote from: daindan on November 25, 2024, 06:48:36 pm
I bought tickets for this including under friends and family. Do all tickets get emailed to me or will my friends and family get emailed their tickets. Thanks

Friends and family will get their own email.
Logged

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,771
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #99 on: November 25, 2024, 07:09:58 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on November 25, 2024, 11:53:48 am
info might - sale can be later with being nfc
I initially read that as Newcastle football club not Near field Communication 😃
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,225
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #100 on: November 25, 2024, 08:15:23 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on November 25, 2024, 07:09:58 pm
I initially read that as Newcastle football club not Near field Communication 😃

 :duh :lmao
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,225
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #101 on: Today at 02:18:46 pm »
Returns sales:

1+ tomorrow @ 1pm
All STH & Members registration 11am tomorrow - 11am Friday 29th
If tickets remain, will go on sale @ 3pm Monday 2nd December
Logged

Online craig_lfc1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #102 on: Today at 02:27:00 pm »
Interesting, I mean its going to be basically impossible but at least theres a chance for people.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,225
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #103 on: Today at 02:30:11 pm »
Quote from: craig_lfc1 on Today at 02:27:00 pm
Interesting, I mean its going to be basically impossible but at least theres a chance for people.

All the c*nts stealing peoples links for the 13+ and City sale will be all over this again
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,311
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:32:16 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:30:11 pm
All the c*nts stealing peoples links for the 13+ and City sale will be all over this again

Literally what I was going to say. Absolutely pointless sale..may as well ballot them and at least it will be fair.
Logged

Online craig_lfc1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #105 on: Today at 02:33:45 pm »
Opening it up to all members is just a joke, someone could buy a membership today and register for a ticket and have the same chance as someone who goes every home game. Should go on 19+ homes 18+ etc.
Logged

Online Shauniboy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #106 on: Today at 02:40:08 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:30:11 pm
All the c*nts stealing peoples links for the 13+ and City sale will be all over this again


Im confused, what do you mean "stealing links"?
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,311
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #107 on: Today at 02:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Shauniboy on Today at 02:40:08 pm
Im confused, what do you mean "stealing links"?

Somehow people are generating or stealing queue links that don't belong to them en-mass. When the person who it actually belongs to gets to the front of the queue they get a message "the queue link has already been used" and kicked to the back, meanwhile the person who stole your link gets in.
If they steal enough of them they're going to get enough low positions for a shot at a ticket.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,225
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #108 on: Today at 02:47:16 pm »
Quote from: craig_lfc1 on Today at 02:33:45 pm
Opening it up to all members is just a joke, someone could buy a membership today and register for a ticket and have the same chance as someone who goes every home game. Should go on 19+ homes 18+ etc.
issue is there's a lot on 19+ who don't attend 19, have burners etc... and it makes it a complete closed shop with those with the most tickets getting literally everything

Can see the arguements both side, should have some purchase history required, but be anything at all
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,225
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #109 on: Today at 02:47:54 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:32:16 pm
Literally what I was going to say. Absolutely pointless sale..may as well ballot them and at least it will be fair.

Surprised it isn't - local sales got abused and ended up being ballots
Logged

Online SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #110 on: Today at 02:48:31 pm »
Quote from: craig_lfc1 on Today at 02:33:45 pm
Opening it up to all members is just a joke, someone could buy a membership today and register for a ticket and have the same chance as someone who goes every home game. Should go on 19+ homes 18+ etc.

They dont stagger the other away sales like that though do they. I understand where youre coming from but thats creating a back door from another shop!

Yes it allows someone to buy a membership and register and attempt, but in reality they wouldnt be as experienced in the F5 game as others would they. (Plus its not a terribly bad thing if a genuine supporter gets one is it)

What they need to do is boot you out after purchasing as the first lot in can basket, buy, basket, buy  at the moment. So I guess the queue skippers are taking everything at the moment.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Online Shauniboy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #111 on: Today at 02:50:02 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:43:01 pm
Somehow people are generating or stealing queue links that don't belong to them en-mass. When the person who it actually belongs to gets to the front of the queue they get a message "the queue link has already been used" and kicked to the back, meanwhile the person who stole your link gets in.
If they steal enough of them they're going to get enough low positions for a shot at a ticket.

Thanks for explanation. Suppose its all in the coding
Logged

Online SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #112 on: Today at 02:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Shauniboy on Today at 02:50:02 pm
Thanks for explanation. Suppose its all in the coding

Its not just one ticket, the system no longer puts you to the back of the queue, so they can sort 4 at a time.

Surely the unique links could be tracked or do the ticket office/lfc chat just want nothing to do with it?
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
« Reply #113 on: Today at 03:18:36 pm »
Yeah that continue shopping button needs to go asap.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 