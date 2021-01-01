« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trey Nyoni  (Read 5077 times)

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trey Nyoni
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 01:54:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:18:37 am
He's never going to make it here.

What a roaster.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,716
Re: Trey Nyoni
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 01:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:25:15 am
July was a brilliant time on here. All the optimism of a new manager, potential new signings, and A-Bomb writing Nyonis obituary weeks after his 17th birthday.

Quote Me - he won't make here lad.

 ::)

I think what got everyone else annoyed was that it was after a PRE-SEASON game, no less.

Based just off last night - he looks might comfortable at this level (yes Soton is getting relegated - whatever).
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,987
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trey Nyoni
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 03:33:39 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:41:27 am
"I don't want to be mean but his neck looks like a dinosaur": my 10-year old.
ha ha I can see that. ;D

Good night's work. He simultaneously looked about 12ish and played about 22ish
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,527
Re: Trey Nyoni
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 03:48:05 pm »
I wouldn't analyse his performance too much. More the fact he got the selection to start from Slot shows he likes what he sees as much as Klopp did. Long way to go but very nice.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trey Nyoni
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 03:52:48 pm »
I bet someone like Patrick Vieira was at world class level when he was only 17.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trey Nyoni
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:22:22 pm »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Yesterday at 09:40:26 am
Which position in midfield will he likely suit the best in the future?
From what I seemed in the Preseason and so far during games. Would think he an #8 type long term. His ball progression and carry seems to be strengths.
Heard he done well as a #10 in u21 also and shows stuff around the box but 8 role probably long term position. He probably will be able to cover all 3 roles though.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,476
Re: Trey Nyoni
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:16:30 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:22:22 pm
From what I seemed in the Preseason and so far during games. Would think he an #8 type long term. His ball progression and carry seems to be strengths.
Heard he done well as a #10 in u21 also and shows stuff around the box but 8 role probably long term position. He probably will be able to cover all 3 roles though.

The thing is, we are no longer playing with a No.8. Therefore, he would probably end up as one of the two No.6s in the double pivot ...
Logged

Online Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,189
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Trey Nyoni
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:57:45 am »
He has a nice first touch, good vision and quite rangy in his movement, though still young with what looks like a couple of years before he finds his presence on a pitch, Elliot interestingly is just starting to get his. You cant teach presence, you develop and learn it and it grows around the player.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,085
  • JFT 97
Re: Trey Nyoni
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:23:40 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:16:30 am
The thing is, we are no longer playing with a No.8. Therefore, he would probably end up as one of the two No.6s in the double pivot ...

Nyoni played as a wide 8 against Southampton.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,716
Re: Trey Nyoni
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:16:20 am »
He's not a 6
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trey Nyoni
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:44:34 am »
It's hard to work out what we're doing with our CMs, or at least it is for me, others may have it nailed! But it doesn't feel to me like we're playing 2 6s if by that you're suggesting those 2 players mirror each other in position and role. It feels to me like Grav plays a little deeper (although not much) and more central (depending on the game, significantly so), and then the other 6 plays wider on the left. That 6 is more like an 8 in some ways and seems to have a little more license to get into the box, which we rarely see Grav do but we have seen Mac and Jones pop up with goals from that left sided 6 role. Then Szoboslai plays a little more advanced (but not much) and more central (perhaps tending right?). Maybe it's tricky because what our 2 CMs who aren't Grav do changes game to game and sometimes within games, partly related to whether we invert Trent or not.

All of which to say, I do think there's a role there for Nyoni which is not as a 6 in the way Grav is playing it. He looks like he could be perfectly capable of that left sided 6 role, a bit of a 6/8 role. Presumably he could also play in Szoboslai's role too.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:46:46 am by Knight »
Logged

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trey Nyoni
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:29:32 am »
I think hes a bit like Mac in that he has the potential to fill any of the 3 roles, although hed have his own style rather than being a copy of Mac. Also like Mac I think hes probably best suited to the role alongside Grav then maybe the Szobo role next and the Grav role would be the one hes least suited to but still capable of.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,791
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Trey Nyoni
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:05:47 am »
I was surprised by how skinny he looked, but held his own and showed good body strength against seasoned professionals. He will bulk up. The talent is obvious.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trey Nyoni
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:52:00 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:32:03 am
Plays older than his age.

It's quite disconcerting that he looks so young and physically underdeveloped yet plays like he does. Did not look out of his depth against Southampton at all. He's going to be a beast when he reaches his prime. Which is not for a LONG time yet!
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,885
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Trey Nyoni
« Reply #54 on: Today at 05:20:58 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:16:20 am
He's not a 6
He can still grow an inch.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trey Nyoni
« Reply #55 on: Today at 06:15:30 pm »
He turned 17 in the summer. I think he has the sort of build that will mean he becomes athletic in his early 20s as he naturally puts on muscle. We'll just have to be patient with him.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,476
Re: Trey Nyoni
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:38:23 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:16:20 am
He's not a 6

He is not a lone 6, that is for sure. As for him playing in the double pivot in the future, I could easily see it ...
Logged

Online Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,856
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Trey Nyoni
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:42:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:38:23 pm
He is not a lone 6, that is for sure. As for him playing in the double pivot in the future, I could easily see it ...
Yes, so could I. Hes got such a good first touch and can take it on the half turn so well.

Hes so skinny at the moment (my wife would say that hes like a rasher of wind) that people cant see it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 