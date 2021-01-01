It's hard to work out what we're doing with our CMs, or at least it is for me, others may have it nailed! But it doesn't feel to me like we're playing 2 6s if by that you're suggesting those 2 players mirror each other in position and role. It feels to me like Grav plays a little deeper (although not much) and more central (depending on the game, significantly so), and then the other 6 plays wider on the left. That 6 is more like an 8 in some ways and seems to have a little more license to get into the box, which we rarely see Grav do but we have seen Mac and Jones pop up with goals from that left sided 6 role. Then Szoboslai plays a little more advanced (but not much) and more central (perhaps tending right?). Maybe it's tricky because what our 2 CMs who aren't Grav do changes game to game and sometimes within games, partly related to whether we invert Trent or not.



All of which to say, I do think there's a role there for Nyoni which is not as a 6 in the way Grav is playing it. He looks like he could be perfectly capable of that left sided 6 role, a bit of a 6/8 role. Presumably he could also play in Szoboslai's role too.