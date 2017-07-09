« previous next »
Author Topic: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024  (Read 7647 times)

Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #160 on: Today at 12:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:52:56 pm
Every fucking round we have to go through this shit on here with dickheads hoping we lose.

Should've kept Capon as Mod for League Cup threads to ban the wankers  :butt
I don't hope we lose, I just don't care about the result.

what I do care about is not overplaying our lads.  everyone whinges like fuck when a player gets a muscle injury after going 90 minutes every game for weeks on end, but for some nonsense reason thinks we should go balls-out in 4 competitions for months on end.

we know how that ends.

look at our fixture list between now and end of December, and put those games in priority order, then tell me how important tonight's game is.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:02:51 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:51:09 pm
Absolutely. It never ceases to bewilder me how disrespectful some of our fans are to our history and tradition of winning silverware. Every season at the start of both domestic cup competitions we read shite on here, or hear on podcasts, about how people can't be arsed with it. One started earlier in the thread by one poster.

For over half a century our DNA has been wedded to shiny objects that demonstrate success which has gifted us celebrations that 95% of the country envy enormously.
To dismiss this is profoundly idiotic.

UTFR, keep those trophies coming as often as possible and good luck to Slott in all of them this season.

Maybe that's why people were calling for signings - including Virg - so we'd have the squad to compete in these competitions.

That's on the club, not people who dont want us to crash and burn from fatigue and injury overload.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #162 on: Today at 01:07:02 pm »
I would go

Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Tsimikas
Jones (C) Endo
Diaz Morton Gakpo
Nunez
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:01:59 pm
How many players do you want in the 1st team squad?

Currently we have 24 1st team players (3 GKs, 8 defenders, 7 midfielders and 6 forwards).

Which young players, which we moved on this summer, would you have kept just to play League Cup games?

If you sell Van Den Berg you need to replace him (Matip also going,  VDB would have been his replacement).

Thiago, Bajcetic, Clark all going with no midfielders brought in bar Morton returning.

The schedule is relentless now, extra games again.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #164 on: Today at 01:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:07:32 pm
If you sell Van Den Berg you need to replace him (Matip also going,  VDB would have been his replacement).

Thiago, Bajcetic, Clark all going with no midfielders brought in bar Morton returning.

The schedule is relentless now, extra games again.

and yet there's dickheads baulking at the idea of resting players in the LC because of "tradition".
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #165 on: Today at 01:19:18 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 01:07:02 pm
I would go

Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Tsimikas
Jones (C) Endo
Diaz Morton Gakpo
Nunez

I agree save for Szobo in place of Jones given that Jones played 90 on Sunday and Szobo about 30.  Really need Bradley back for this as Trent looked pretty leggy against Arsenal.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #166 on: Today at 01:35:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:14:10 pm
and yet there's dickheads baulking at the idea of resting players in the LC because of "tradition".

Surely there has to be a middle ground of resting the players who have played a lot and use a team consisting of players who desperately need minutes and those who haven't been overplayed.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #167 on: Today at 01:41:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:14:10 pm
and yet there's dickheads baulking at the idea of resting players in the LC because of "tradition".

Can you show me one post where anyone is:

a) baulking at the idea of resting players
b) citing tradition as the reason for that?

I expect players to be rested, I expect the manager to privately acknowledge that the League Cup is the 4th on our priority list, that is just a fact. What I also expect is for the manager to put a team out that he deems capable of going through and for the players who are in that team to give everything in order for it to happen. If we go through I'll be elated, if we lost I'll be disappointed but there will be the caveat that it represents our 4th priority.

Nobody that I have seen is suggesting that nobody should be rested and nor have I seen anyone citing any sort of tradition as a justification for that, other than, I suppose, the club's tradition for winning trophies.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #168 on: Today at 01:45:24 pm »
Don't want us to deliberately sack off the League Cup, but our youngsters/reserves have shown before that they can get us through. And if they don't play now, when will they?

Plus this season does feel like a bit of a unique opportunity with the biggest trophies: in the PL, Man City and Arsenal finally being hit by significant injuries, with a points deduction for the former also not being outside the realm of possibility.

In the CL, there's the new format, and the continuing absence of powerhouse teams besides Madrid (who look unbalanced this year so far) - if Dortmund and Inter can get to finals, we certainly can this year.

We've already got some injuries, and there's a tough fixture list ahead, so am tempted to say that for Slot's first season at least, it's not the end of the world if we focus our top players' minutes on the two major pieces of silverware that we have every chance of being in contention for.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #169 on: Today at 01:46:01 pm »
Hopefully no first teamers anywhere near this unless they desperately need minutes.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #170 on: Today at 01:47:25 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:51:09 pm
Absolutely. It never ceases to bewilder me how disrespectful some of our fans are to our history and tradition of winning silverware. Every season at the start of both domestic cup competitions we read shite on here, or hear on podcasts, about how people can't be arsed with it. One started earlier in the thread by one poster.

For over half a century our DNA has been wedded to shiny objects that demonstrate success which has gifted us celebrations that 95% of the country envy enormously.
To dismiss this is profoundly idiotic.

UTFR, keep those trophies coming as often as possible and good luck to Slott in all of them this season.
Amen to that
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #171 on: Today at 01:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:46:01 pm
Hopefully no first teamers anywhere near this unless they desperately need minutes.

We wont be able to make 11 changes so there will be some.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #172 on: Today at 01:47:46 pm »
You also cant just throw a team out there hoping it loses. That Villa game in the title season was a ridiculous exception. Well rotate and not be at full strength but the players out there will still try and win.

Id make Brighton favourites and I do get the something has to give thought, but I still hope we get through.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #173 on: Today at 01:49:30 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 01:47:46 pm
You also cant just throw a team out there hoping it loses. That Villa game in the title season was a ridiculous exception. Well rotate and not be at full strength but the players out there will still try and win.

Id make Brighton favourites and I do get the something has to give thought, but I still hope we get through.

They have some injuries too.

Reckon we will have a decent side out too.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #174 on: Today at 01:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:07:32 pm
If you sell Van Den Berg you need to replace him (Matip also going,  VDB would have been his replacement).

Thiago, Bajcetic, Clark all going with no midfielders brought in bar Morton returning.

The schedule is relentless now, extra games again.

How many games did they play last season though?
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #175 on: Today at 01:52:28 pm »
Last two times we've won the League Cup we've played a lot of kids. Look at the Leicester team we put out in that quarter final.

Last season we were resting a lot of first teamers over 6 Europa group games. Now we're going full strength in all the CL games. Injuries give us less scope to rotate first team players. We need to play a few kids. If that means we go out then we go out.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #176 on: Today at 01:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:52:28 pm
Last two times we've won the League Cup we've played a lot of kids. Look at the Leicester team we put out in that quarter final.

Last season we were resting a lot of first teamers over 6 Europa group games. Now we're going full strength in all the CL games. Injuries give us less scope to rotate first team players. We need to play a few kids. If that means we go out then we go out.

What kids do you think will play?

I see us playing:

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Quansah
Kostas

Endo
Dom
Jones / Mac

Diaz
Nunez
Gakpo

Minutes to some players and resting four key players.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #177 on: Today at 01:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:52:28 pm
Last two times we've won the League Cup we've played a lot of kids. Look at the Leicester team we put out in that quarter final.

Last season we were resting a lot of first teamers over 6 Europa group games. Now we're going full strength in all the CL games. Injuries give us less scope to rotate first team players. We need to play a few kids. If that means we go out then we go out.

Did you watch and celebrate us beating Chelsea with the kids? Or were you sat in the pub nursing half a pint of mild muttering what a waste of time.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #178 on: Today at 02:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:55:00 pm
Did you watch and celebrate us beating Chelsea with the kids? Or were you sat in the pub snug nursing half a pint of mild milk stout muttering what a waste of time.

Martha Longhurst springs to mind. ;D
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #179 on: Today at 02:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:02:51 pm
That's on the club, not people who dont want us to crash and burn from fatigue and injury overload.
Teeny bit of gaslighting from you there mate.
As Barney says, its every season, irrespective of our squad size or capability. Please don't try to tell me it doesn't happen because unfortunately I find myself to be one of the biggest & frequent challengers of such nonsense.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #180 on: Today at 02:06:46 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:02:19 pm
Martha Longhurst springs to mind. ;D



Fromola, KH and clinical pre-match stout.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #181 on: Today at 02:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:55:00 pm
Did you watch and celebrate us beating Chelsea with the kids? Or were you sat in the pub nursing half a pint of mild muttering what a waste of time.

It was right up there in terms of great days for us(VAR bullshit aside).

We also had nothing left in the tank come April for the league and Europe.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #182 on: Today at 02:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:08:44 pm
It was right up there in terms of great days for us(VAR bullshit aside).

We also had nothing left in the tank come April for the league and Europe.

Didn't we also have nothing in the tank due to major injuries all season, as well as seemingly chasing every game since we went a goal down a lot.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #183 on: Today at 02:20:26 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on October 28, 2024, 09:14:39 am
Full reserve team, change everyone. If we go through great, if not meh.

Couldnt agree more. Think the kids deserve to own this tournament, anyway.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #184 on: Today at 02:21:07 pm »
Bottom line for me is, this cup and the FA cup are major trophies, and add to our glorious history as the best english team when we win them...
And isn't that what its about... rotate as required, but prioritising to the extent of sacrificing a cup at this stage of the season is stupid I reckon.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #185 on: Today at 02:21:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:14:10 pm
and yet there's dickheads baulking at the idea of resting players in the LC because of "tradition".

I dont think that Slot takes advice from Rawk so it doesnt matter what people think.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #186 on: Today at 02:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:08:44 pm
It was right up there in terms of great days for us(VAR bullshit aside).

We also had nothing left in the tank come April for the league and Europe.

And that was nothing to do with the run in this comp either.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #187 on: Today at 02:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:47:54 pm
And that was nothing to do with the run in this comp either.

And a pretty decent argument that it helped our squad players get up to speed for when we needed them in other competitions.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #188 on: Today at 03:00:09 pm »
Van den Berg needed replacing? Deary me, since when did we replace players who never formed part of the first team or part of the first team plan? Matip was replaced by Quansah, were sound for numbers in defence.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #189 on: Today at 03:00:53 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 02:59:31 pm
And a pretty decent argument that it helped our squad players get up to speed for when we needed them in other competitions.

Fromola wont see the positive.

We exist to win trophies and have a chance of winning four when the season starts.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #190 on: Today at 03:18:11 pm »
Yes, great idea to buy lots of players and pay the transfer fees and wages required so we can use these players in the cup games then let them warm the bench and collect those same wages when we get knocked out of some of the competitions. Its a good thing most of you arent running clubs or any other businesses.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #191 on: Today at 03:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:07:32 pm
If you sell Van Den Berg you need to replace him

Is that for when these cup games come round and he'd have maybe got on the bench?
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #192 on: Today at 03:33:03 pm »
for the record, nobody - as Barney for some reason claimed - is "hoping we lose".

saying we should rest key men who have been played a hell of a lot so far this season (by us and by their country) while giving the young lads a chance to shine, is NOT "hoping we lose".

not caring if we don't win does NOT = "hoping to lose"

christ, no wonder ppl get their knickers in a twist.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #193 on: Today at 03:35:22 pm »
There have been a few people saying we need to bin the competition off which translates as them hoping we lose tonight
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #194 on: Today at 03:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:35:22 pm
There have been a few people saying we need to bin the competition off which translates as them hoping we lose tonight
no, it's interpreted as "I hope we lose" and "not respecting our tradition", and out come the "dickheads" name-calling.

I suppose some people might hope we lose - but I doubt there are many at all - but I'm not one of them. 
