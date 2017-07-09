Don't want us to deliberately sack off the League Cup, but our youngsters/reserves have shown before that they can get us through. And if they don't play now, when will they?



Plus this season does feel like a bit of a unique opportunity with the biggest trophies: in the PL, Man City and Arsenal finally being hit by significant injuries, with a points deduction for the former also not being outside the realm of possibility.



In the CL, there's the new format, and the continuing absence of powerhouse teams besides Madrid (who look unbalanced this year so far) - if Dortmund and Inter can get to finals, we certainly can this year.



We've already got some injuries, and there's a tough fixture list ahead, so am tempted to say that for Slot's first season at least, it's not the end of the world if we focus our top players' minutes on the two major pieces of silverware that we have every chance of being in contention for.

