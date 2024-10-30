« previous next »
Author Topic: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024

Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,278
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 12:44:24 pm
Ideal game for he following to start:

Bradley (if fit)
Gomez
Quansah
Tsimikas

Morton
Endo

Gakpo


I think the selections Qs are Jaros/Kelleher? which of Jones, Mac Allister,  Gravenberch or Szoboszlai starts in midfield? Which 2 players complete the front 3?


Id guess Kelleher, Szoboszlai, Diaz and Nunez.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,793
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 12:49:52 pm
Would be great if we could just draft in one of the womens team to fill a position
Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,434
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 01:10:21 pm
That's disappointing that none of the injured look like making the squad, except for Bradley who sounds like he could make the bench. I don't think we have much option but to go strong - there's no way the manager is fielding a team of U21s.

Jaros

Gomez
Quansah
VVD (if Bradley makes the bench, Gomez could move into the middle to give VVD a breather. Or Konate does 30 mins)
Tsimikas

Endo
Szobo (didn't start on Sunday)
Jones (could argue he may not play on Saturday so could go again. Or whichever of the main 4 aren't starting Saturday, starts this)

Diaz (came off against Arsenal after 63mins and didn't start either of the previous 2, so could go again from the start IMO)
Nunez
Gakpo



spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,334
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 01:56:04 pm
Endo has played as a centre back and Morton has played as DM. Play Joe as a right-back and partner Endo with Quansah.
Play a midfield of Morton, Jones, and Nyoni.
Play Nunez, Gakpo, and Diaz as their minutes have been managed this season.
Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,264
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 02:13:22 pm
He did namecheck Morton so I imagine he starts.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,364
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 02:13:48 pm
Thanks ChaChaMooMoo.

Unlike some, I like this competition and hope we win it. But I really hope we don't play many first teamers for this one given the number of games we have the injuries.

Good that Bradley is back and hopefully Quansah, Gomez and Gakpo play but otherwise would like to see Nyoni and Morton start. No idea who will play up front though.
[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,793
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 03:34:39 pm
We all know McConnell is more than capable of playing, it's a shame Mabaya is only getting over an injury, can be a decent right back
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 04:48:44 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 01:10:21 pm
That's disappointing that none of the injured look like making the squad, except for Bradley who sounds like he could make the bench. I don't think we have much option but to go strong - there's no way the manager is fielding a team of U21s.

Jaros

Gomez
Quansah
VVD (if Bradley makes the bench, Gomez could move into the middle to give VVD a breather. Or Konate does 30 mins)
Tsimikas

Endo
Szobo (didn't start on Sunday)
Jones (could argue he may not play on Saturday so could go again. Or whichever of the main 4 aren't starting Saturday, starts this)

Diaz (came off against Arsenal after 63mins and didn't start either of the previous 2, so could go again from the start IMO)
Nunez
Gakpo
The last thing I want to see is a team made up mostly of starters.  Arne needs to prioritize this comp down to number 10 on his list. We have 8 or more players who are going 90 mins or close to it every game and are in, or close to, the red zone for injury or burnout risk.

Play 11 kids for all I'm concerned.
Nessy76

  • Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,070
  • We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 04:50:46 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 12:49:52 pm
Would be great if we could just draft in one of the womens team to fill a position

Not with the way theyve been playing lately
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,706
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 04:51:04 pm
This is on Sky+, right?
StL-Dono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,077
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 05:13:16 pm
Is there a League Cup squad that we can call on here?  We've got to give some of these guys rest with the matches still to come in the next 10 days. 

Gomez, Endo, Quansah, Morton have got to play 90.  Who the hell else is there to use?  Maybe Bradley? 

Would love to win any and all trophies, but at some point triage is needed. 
jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 05:17:27 pm
I'd start Robbo, and give Tsimikas Saturday's league game
Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,483
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 05:19:32 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:51:04 pm
This is on Sky+, right?

Spurs v City is the Sky game on Wednesday.
Nessy76

  • Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,070
  • We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 05:31:44 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 05:13:16 pm
Is there a League Cup squad that we can call on here?  We've got to give some of these guys rest with the matches still to come in the next 10 days. 

Gomez, Endo, Quansah, Morton have got to play 90.  Who the hell else is there to use?  Maybe Bradley? 

Would love to win any and all trophies, but at some point triage is needed.

Is McConnell available again? Otherwise Nyoni. Most of the other wonderkids are off on loan, I think.
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,706
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 05:42:02 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 05:19:32 pm
Spurs v City is the Sky game on Wednesday.

Yeah saw that but I think for the League Cup they red button the rest of the games.
Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 05:47:11 pm
Kieran Morrison deserves a spot in this,maybe not starting but at least on the bench.U-21's have a match as well against Herta so that may limit selection choices.
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,704
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 06:21:49 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:42:02 pm
Yeah saw that but I think for the League Cup they red button the rest of the games.

Yes, it is on the Sky+ channel.
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,706
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 06:25:12 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:21:49 pm
Yes, it is on the Sky+ channel.

Ta.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,402
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 07:05:21 pm
This is the issue with the lack of youngsters to come in and numbers dwindled in the summer with only (obviously injured) Chiesa brought in.

As soon as we get first team injuries now we can't rotate. Virg and Konate should be nowhere near this, whether Gomez has to play right back or not.

Just sack the League Cup off if we have to, we chose to not bother strengthening and these are the choices you have to make.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,041
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 07:19:27 pm
Reckon we rest Konate, Trent, Mo and Grav then the others play
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,984
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 10:23:33 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 01:10:21 pm
That's disappointing that none of the injured look like making the squad, except for Bradley who sounds like he could make the bench. I don't think we have much option but to go strong - there's no way the manager is fielding a team of U21s.

Jaros

Gomez
Quansah
VVD (if Bradley makes the bench, Gomez could move into the middle to give VVD a breather. Or Konate does 30 mins)
Tsimikas

Endo
Szobo (didn't start on Sunday)
Jones (could argue he may not play on Saturday so could go again. Or whichever of the main 4 aren't starting Saturday, starts this)

Diaz (came off against Arsenal after 63mins and didn't start either of the previous 2, so could go again from the start IMO)
Nunez
Gakpo




Mostly agree. But I might give Nyoni some time on the pitch for the first hour as Szoboszlai cant just be flogged like a dog!


Reckon that Odaz and Gakpo start up front and then fuxk it, lets just play with  10
Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,483
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 10:24:23 pm
Who the fuck is Odaz? :D
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,696
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 10:27:26 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 10:24:23 pm
Who the fuck is Odaz? :D

Been tearing it up for the U15
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 10:28:57 pm
bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 10:33:33 pm
Feel like Slot will go stronger than we think
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 10:37:06 pm
I'd love it if none of these were involved at all tomorrow - Trent, Ibou, Virgil, Dom, Grav, Mac, Mo.

Each of them are either showing signs of overload, or are too important to risk.

getting knocked out of the LC?  who gives a shit, if it means we have less load on our key guys over the next 2 months:

Brighton
Leverkusen
Villa
--- bloody international games ----
Soton
RM
MC
Newcy
Bitters
Girona
Fulham
Spurs
Leicester
West Ham
United

-- that's FOURTEEN effing games, not counting national team games.
kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 10:40:30 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:37:06 pm
I'd love it if none of these were involved at all tomorrow - Trent, Ibou, Virgil, Dom, Grav, Mac, Mo.

Each of them are either showing signs of overload, or are too important to risk.

getting knocked out of the LC?  who gives a shit, if it means we have less load on our key guys over the next 2 months:

Brighton
Leverkusen
Villa
--- bloody international games ----
Soton
RM
MC
Newcy
Bitters
Girona
Fulham
Spurs
Leicester
West Ham
United

-- that's FOURTEEN effing games, not counting national team games.

100% agree

play the reserves and kids in the carabou and fa cup
Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,278
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 11:01:59 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:05:21 pm
This is the issue with the lack of youngsters to come in and numbers dwindled in the summer with only (obviously injured) Chiesa brought in.

How many players do you want in the 1st team squad?

Currently we have 24 1st team players (3 GKs, 8 defenders, 7 midfielders and 6 forwards).

Which young players, which we moved on this summer, would you have kept just to play League Cup games?
Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,376
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 11:10:33 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:37:06 pm
I'd love it if none of these were involved at all tomorrow - Trent, Ibou, Virgil, Dom, Grav, Mac, Mo.

Each of them are either showing signs of overload, or are too important to risk.

getting knocked out of the LC?  who gives a shit, if it means we have less load on our key guys over the next 2 months:

Brighton
Leverkusen
Villa
--- bloody international games ----
Soton
RM
MC
Newcy
Bitters
Girona
Fulham
Spurs
Leicester
West Ham
United

-- that's FOURTEEN effing games, not counting national team games.

Nah....we have a long, proud relationship with the League Cup....one I'd like to see us continue with Slot.. ..... 3 more games and he gets to lead the side out at Wembley in his first season as gaffer....would love to see that....
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 11:12:57 pm
Great Job ChaChaMooMoo.
Excited for this.
It going be interesting how much is rotated
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 11:14:35 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:10:33 pm
Nah....we have a long, proud relationship with the League Cup....one I'd like to see us continue with Slot.. ..... 3 more games and he gets to lead the side out at Wembley in his first season as gaffer....would love to see that....
we also have a long un-proud relationship with player injuries and burnout. 

Slot can win the LC later.  right now, fuck it.  the PL and CL (and FA) are 1000 more important.  leading the team out for the LC Final vs the CL Final?  gimme a break.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,984
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #151 on: Today at 10:58:11 am
Could do with a good performance now.  Doesnt feel like weve had one of those for a while (not that weve played badly mind.

Dont expect to see that tonight, but could do with one soon
smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,533
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
Reply #152 on: Today at 10:59:21 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:58:11 am
Could do with a good performance now.  Doesnt feel like weve had one of those for a while (not that weve played badly mind.

Dont expect to see that tonight, but could do with one soon

That's a mad take. We've had loads of good performances.
