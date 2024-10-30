« previous next »
Author Topic: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024  (Read 2625 times)

Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:39:59 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 11:32:59 am
Could play someone out of position on the left Jones? or maybe Gordon gets a start?

Gakpo upfront and Diaz on the right, or if Gordon gets a start Diaz goes back on the left and Kaide plays from the right.

I'm just not bothered about the league cup with the extra UCL games

You could maybe put Jones there I guess but then youd think that leaves a gap in midfield.

Gordon is on loan at Norwich isnt he?
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:41:06 am »
Thanks ChaCha.  Without your head-to-head summary I'd have assumed we'd fared worse against Brighton recently as it feels like we always struggle against them.  Even still W2, D4, L3 must be amongst our worst head-to-head records over the past few seasons (maybe only worse coming against Man City and perhaps Arsenal).

I'm mentally ready for our league cup defence to come to an end on Wednesday but still hopeful we can get something.  Brighton arguably have more squad depth than us this season but seem to have quite a lot of niggly injuries at the moment.  Hopefully our greater experience at playing twice a week will pay off.

If we could put out something similar to the West Ham line-up I'll be happy with that.  Caveats being that Bradley, Chiesa and Jota are all currently injured.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:41:16 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:39:59 am
You could maybe put Jones there I guess but then youd think that leaves a gap in midfield.

Gordon is on loan at Norwich isnt he?

Yes he is my mistake, I guess then Rio might get some minutes off the bench?

You'd assume Endo starts in midfield and possibly one of Morton/Nyoni too.

Nyoni has played LW before too I believe.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:46:39 am »
Punt this wretched competition please - there's a league and champions league to be won.
The 6 or 7 key members of the first team shouldn't travel for this let alone play
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 12:02:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:46:39 am
Punt this wretched competition please - there's a league and champions league to be won.
The 6 or 7 key members of the first team shouldn't travel for this let alone play

No one who played the 90 should start apart from Kelleher unless you want to extra cautious and play Jaros.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 12:13:22 pm »
When is the press conference for this, btw?
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 12:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 12:13:22 pm
When is the press conference for this, btw?

Probably tomorrow morning.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 01:17:23 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the detail in the op ChaCha. Heard Elliott was close, also Chiesa and Bradley. If so, expect them to start. If not, Gomez is likely to be right back. Wonder how close Jota is?
Seeing the BHA likely team as set out in the op, we can afford to rest most of those who started on Sunday. Still should be enough to get through.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 01:58:49 pm »
I hate when you have games like this and want to play your second 11 and they are all injured, only to be back fit cooling their heels on the bench for the following league games.

Kelleher, Elliott, Chiesa, Bradley should be picks for a game like this (and whoever from Jota/Darwin/Gakpo needed minutes) but we're likely to be without Alisson and all of the outfield players, meaning starters have to play again. It's less than ideal.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 02:00:46 pm »
No VAR


Referee: Bond, Darren
Assistant Referee: Cann, Darren
Assistant Referee: Wilkes, Matthew
Fourth Official: Hooper, Simon
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 02:08:02 pm »
Assuming those who were absent yesterday will be again, or at least only fit enough for the bench, I'd like to see something like this:

Jaros

Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk/Konate (maybe a half each)
Tsimikas

Morton
Endo
Szoboszlai

Gakpo
Nunez
Diaz

Nunez can go again having not played loads (I think Slot may take the same approach with Jones), needs must at centre-back (unless Trent plays instead), and Diaz has had a few rests lately already, so he can play, perhaps swapping flanks with Gakpo throughout.
Can see the argument for Kelleher to play as much as possible while Ali's out, but it'd be good experience for Jaros in case we need to call on him again before the season's out.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 02:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 01:58:49 pm
I hate when you have games like this and want to play your second 11 and they are all injured, only to be back fit cooling their heels on the bench for the following league games.

Kelleher, Elliott, Chiesa, Bradley should be picks for a game like this (and whoever from Jota/Darwin/Gakpo needed minutes) but we're likely to be without Alisson and all of the outfield players, meaning starters have to play again. It's less than ideal.

Issue this season is we haven't got any first team ready kids - we sold and loaned those were involved last season and with only Chiesa signed it leaves us short if we get injuries.

Mcconnell and Danns still around from last season but only because they've been injured, otherwise would have been loaned out. Morton and Nyoni might make the bench at least, i'd like to see them start to be honest, at least one.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 02:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:40:00 am
Looking forward to this one, first trip to the Amex for me as it's the first time I've been able to get a ticket.

Teamwise I'm going to guess it will be along the lines of the below:

Kelleher (although I guess it could be Jarros if they want to reduce Kelleher's chance of un-necessary injury)

Tsimikas
Quansah
Gomez
Bradley if fit, if not Trent

Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones

Diaz
Gakpo
Nunez

any chance of chiesa playing in this
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 02:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:17:37 pm
Issue this season is we haven't got any first team ready kids - we sold and loaned those were involved last season.

Mcconnell and Danns still around from last season but only because they've been injured, otherwise would have been loaned out. Morton and Nyoni might make the bench at least, i'd like to see them start to be honest, at least one.

We didn't know we had first team ready kids last season until the point that we had to use them (aside from the ones who had already played first team football elsewhere like Bradley and Quansah).

Doesn't help that three of the more senior kids have all been injured or still are (Danns, McConnell and Mabaya) but much happier to see the likes of Doak, Gordon, Beck, Chambers, Koumas and Bajcetic getting regular football than sitting about in the U23s waiting for the off-chance that they get a cup game or two.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 02:59:24 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 11:32:59 am
Could play someone out of position on the left Jones? or maybe Gordon gets a start?

Gakpo upfront and Diaz on the right, or if Gordon gets a start Diaz goes back on the left and Kaide plays from the right.

I'm just not bothered about the league cup with the extra UCL games

Gordon is on loan at Norwich so that's not going to happen
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 04:27:17 pm »
Think a few need a rest here with the schedule getting busy..

But still should be relatively strong, Gakpo, Quansah, Gomez, Szobo and Endo i hope to see start
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 04:42:40 pm »
Interesting game this, no doubt being called our first real test this season.

Think it will be quite frantic with a lot of players rested for us and the way Brighton set up.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 04:49:46 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 02:35:50 pm
We didn't know we had first team ready kids last season until the point that we had to use them (aside from the ones who had already played first team football elsewhere like Bradley and Quansah).

Doesn't help that three of the more senior kids have all been injured or still are (Danns, McConnell and Mabaya) but much happier to see the likes of Doak, Gordon, Beck, Chambers, Koumas and Bajcetic getting regular football than sitting about in the U23s waiting for the off-chance that they get a cup game or two.

From pre-season though we knew we had Doak and Clark (as well as Bradley and Quansah) ready for at least some of the cup games and early round Europa. Gordon had played first team games before as well. Koumas, Mcconnell and Danns were surprise ones but necessitated by an injury crisis.

Watching the under 21s and it's a very young side and the lads are there because they're not ready to go out on loan yet (or be part of the first team) and are still developing. Nyoni is closest as he's been involved with the first team most but is a probably at least a year away himself - he's not long turned 17.

It's better to have players going out and getting the games though. We might need a recall or two at some point.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 06:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:27:50 am
Play anybody but Salah, Van Dijk and Gravenberch.
this, but with at least 6 or 7 more names in the list
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:29:18 pm »
mabaya is back from injury now , he could start the game at right back , bradley on the bench

i would leave mo at home dont risk him
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:30:57 pm »
Quote from: naka on Yesterday at 02:35:19 pm
any chance of chiesa playing in this

on the bench with bradley
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:05:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:46:39 am
Punt this wretched competition please - there's a league and champions league to be won.
The 6 or 7 key members of the first team shouldn't travel for this let alone play

Presume you will have no interest in a trip to Wembley if we get to the final?
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #62 on: Today at 04:22:33 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 12:13:22 pm
When is the press conference for this, btw?

Today. (Tuesday) at 10,30am.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #63 on: Today at 07:59:22 am »
Roll the dice if Bradley isn't available

Jaros

Gomez
Endo (he has experience there)
Quansah
Kostas

Morton
Jones
Nyoni

Gakpo
Nunez
Diaz
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #64 on: Today at 08:10:23 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:59:22 am
Roll the dice if Bradley isn't available

Jaros

Gomez
Endo (he has experience there)
Quansah
Kostas

Morton
Jones
Nyoni

Gakpo
Nunez
Diaz


Its a tough place to go and their set up can cause us issues although I think they have some injury issues at CB.

Think Endo, Gakpo, Diaz, Quansah and Gomez make up the core of side with the others being picked with an eye on next week.

Be great to have Bradley and Jota available.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #65 on: Today at 08:27:21 am »
Would anyone else like to see Danns get a start?
I'd welcome seeing him again and for him to get an opportunity in his development and experience.

I assume he isn't injured presently.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #66 on: Today at 08:28:38 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:27:21 am
Would anyone else like to see Danns get a start?
I'd welcome seeing him again and for him to get an opportunity in his development and experience.

I assume he isn't injured presently.

He is injured John
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #67 on: Today at 08:34:43 am »
I'd start Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon. Fuck the rules.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #68 on: Today at 08:48:38 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:59:22 am
Roll the dice if Bradley isn't available

Jaros

Gomez
Endo (he has experience there)
Quansah
Kostas

Morton
Jones
Nyoni

Gakpo
Nunez
Diaz

Bradley 's issue appears to be a knock rather than an actual injury, fingers crossed he makes it for Wednesday.
« Reply #69 on: Today at 08:51:34 am »

The big unknown is how much Brighton rotate. If theyre full strength and we rotate as we have to then theyre favourites. I actually think they will rotate in which case we should be favourites. Should be an open game and with no extra time both sides can go for it.  No VAR either which is frankly a relief.

I dont think we will rest every starter as Slot doesnt do that (nor did Klopp) and some of our starters did not play the full 90 on Sunday. Could really do with Bradley, Elliott and Chiesa returning as we literally dont have the options to rotate properly.  Thats largely self inflicted as we let so many go in the summer and any injuries were going to leave us thin. Could well see Morton McConnell and Nyoni get minutes.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #70 on: Today at 08:52:31 am »
On lfc.com, there used to be a section for injured and suspended players. Is it removed? I cant find it.
Also, the one with the squad registrations. I cant find it.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #71 on: Today at 08:54:21 am »
I think Dunk could be out for this and they already have issues at CB.
