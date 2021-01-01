Its a very good point - one that we would have taken at the start of the season and certainly should at this stage. The people complaining about the lost opportunity because of Arsenals injured players ignore the larger reality. Yes, Arsenal was missing two key players and lost one more during the match, but they were playing at home, and had had an extra day to rest. They are also further along their transition under Arteta than we are under Slot. Given how we did against them last year, the point was an improvement. And in the context of the current league table, with Arsenal four points behind us, the point kept them behind us with the next match against them at Anfield. Of course, the point allowed City to leapfrog us but that to me, means that we have our fate in our own ends. If we can get the better of City over two matches and maintain our performances against the other teams, we will win the title. So the point against Arsenal, given what happened last season, whats happening this season, and how it pegs Arsenal back while keeping us within distance of City and our hopes in our hands, is a fantastic one.