Good point in the end, but the lack of urgency from about minute 80 onwards was frustrating. Overall, Arsenal are a good side and the Emirates stadium is a tough place to go to. It simply felt like we never really hit our stride as a team. I wasn't sure why Diaz was brought off as he would have enjoyed the space in the second half, but Gakpo did okay I guess. Wasn't too pleased with how Macca and Curtis played though. Our midfield improved substantially once Dom came on and added more athleticism to the side. Macca is brilliant and can hang in there with the best of them despite his lack of size, but I find Curtis to be quite enigmatic. He's a bit of a neither here nor there player at the moment.