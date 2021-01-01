« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81  (Read 11573 times)

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,603
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 11:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:33:24 pm
I'm happy with the result, think we've done well to get the draw overall, the terminology was probably too harsh but I did think we were really poor for much of the game. First half we were off the pace (but have struggled with their intensity first half in the last few years there). Second half we had all the ball but weren't doing anything with it and would stupidly give it away. By the time we got the equaliser all their main centre backs were off the pitch. For all the false fuss about their injury crisis, that was the moment we had to take advantage and did create a well worked goal.

We've had a tough week with Chelsea last Sunday and Leipzig away on Wednesday. Two strong opponents and then today. We've pretty much played the same players in the three games and it's off the back of all the international commitments and travelling in the week before. Stands to reason we'd be a bit leggy and mentally a bit off it with tired minds. Hopefully rest who we can on Wednesday.

I agree. Arsenal aren't automatic points any more. They are a very good side. The draw today was a very good result.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,814
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 11:41:17 pm »
Good point in the end, but the lack of urgency from about minute 80 onwards was frustrating. Overall, Arsenal are a good side and the Emirates stadium is a tough place to go to. It simply felt like we never really hit our stride as a team. I wasn't sure why Diaz was brought off as he would have enjoyed the space in the second half, but Gakpo did okay I guess. Wasn't too pleased with how Macca and Curtis played though. Our midfield improved substantially once Dom came on and added more athleticism to the side. Macca is brilliant and can hang in there with the best of them despite his lack of size, but I find Curtis to be quite enigmatic. He's a bit of a neither here nor there player at the moment.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,418
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 11:45:03 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 11:41:17 pm
Good point in the end, but the lack of urgency from about minute 80 onwards was frustrating. Overall, Arsenal are a good side and the Emirates stadium is a tough place to go to. It simply felt like we never really hit our stride as a team. I wasn't sure why Diaz was brought off as he would have enjoyed the space in the second half, but Gakpo did okay I guess. Wasn't too pleased with how Macca and Curtis played though. Our midfield improved substantially once Dom came on and added more athleticism to the side. Macca is brilliant and can hang in there with the best of them despite his lack of size, but I find Curtis to be quite enigmatic. He's a bit of a neither here nor there player at the moment.

I understand the frustration but I think thats also an acknowledgment that Arsenal are strong and can be dangerous and not wanting to push too hard and get caught with a sucker punch.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 11:52:16 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 11:41:17 pm
Good point in the end, but the lack of urgency from about minute 80 onwards was frustrating. Overall, Arsenal are a good side and the Emirates stadium is a tough place to go to. It simply felt like we never really hit our stride as a team. I wasn't sure why Diaz was brought off as he would have enjoyed the space in the second half, but Gakpo did okay I guess. Wasn't too pleased with how Macca and Curtis played though. Our midfield improved substantially once Dom came on and added more athleticism to the side. Macca is brilliant and can hang in there with the best of them despite his lack of size, but I find Curtis to be quite enigmatic. He's a bit of a neither here nor there player at the moment.
It looked like we were wary of the threat they posed on the counter. Also, they were physically dominant which made us try to avoid duels with them and it had an impact on our passing.

For example, if someone was available but an Arsenal player was tight to him, we preferred the safer option to avoid the risk of him losing the duel and turning it over. Even when we tried to go long, they won almost every header which made it pointless. We just didn't want to take any risk. The good thing is that most teams are not that good.

They controlled the game even without the ball. We had it but we were restricted in terms of what we could do because of the above.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:54:11 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,568
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 11:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm
Was fuming when we gave the ball back to them. I like us to show sportsmanship 95% of the time, but there are times when you've just got to match snide with snide, and this was one of those moments.
:thumbup
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,592
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #565 on: Today at 12:01:55 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 10:18:43 pm
You all know nothing. Certainly compared to Troy Deeney.

Mikael Arteta, manager of the week.

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal): I give this to Mikel Arteta for the simple fact of so much pressure, so much expectation and no players really to pick from  dealing with more injuries again with Gabriel going off - I thought to come out of that game with Liverpool with a point was excellent.
L0L... we'll talk again when we batter them at Anfield! ;D
A draw at the Emirates won't seem like a good result then.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,592
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #566 on: Today at 12:09:21 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 10:57:56 pm
Only problem I have with this take is that it seems to disregard how good a team Arsenal really are.

..
Think you're doing a disservice to Fromola there.
He is usually prolly the most pro-Arsenal Liverpool fan on the forum. Can't speak highly enough of them.

This is the only time I've seen him playing them down(somewhat), because deep-down, I bet he was just as incensed with their bs as we all are.
Damned if he does, damned if he doesn't.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:17:13 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,592
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #567 on: Today at 12:13:28 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 11:00:19 pm
I hate to say it, can't stand the c*nt for all the times he's cheated us in the past - but tbf I thought Anthony Taylor had a surprislingly decent game today. Better than pretty much all of our players, Konate aside.
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:01:45 pm
Taylor's the perfect ref for a team like Arsenal. He's always been the kind of ref where the more you moan at him, the more he digs his heels in; for better or for worse.
Yeah, some posters called it before the match- that Taylor's prolly the "best" choice for this match due to that- and they were right.

Compared to the usual nonsense we have to put up with, today was a bit more welcome. Got the big decisions right, and let 'em, have it, for their cheatery!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,668
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #568 on: Today at 12:16:28 am »
I've had this rant for a couple of seasons now but I wish away vs City and away vs Arsenal we'd start with one less attacker on the pitch and one more midfielder
We've struggled in the first half of these fixtures constantly and our front 3 barely get a kick while we're outmanned in midfield and struggle to play out

Thought we did really well to come back vs a team that have become really hard to create anything against
Dodgy performance.. great point
Logged

Offline philboooo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #569 on: Today at 12:16:50 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 10:18:43 pm
You all know nothing. Certainly compared to Troy Deeney.

Mikael Arteta, manager of the week.

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal): I give this to Mikel Arteta for the simple fact of so much pressure, so much expectation and no players really to pick from  dealing with more injuries again with Gabriel going off - I thought to come out of that game with Liverpool with a point was excellent.

Plucky little Arsenal, fighting against the odds with... checks notes... err, 2 first team players missing, at home, in front of their own crowd, they were really up against it.

Will they manage to stave off relegation this season, with everything being so against them? ::)
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,528
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #570 on: Today at 12:17:36 am »
I think we need to pack in pressing. We did this against Chelsea as well, where we press with four, they easily get through and then its 3 or 4 of their players vs 2 of ours in midfield.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,468
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #571 on: Today at 01:11:59 am »
One thing for sure: when Trent leaves, we are sure going to miss his missile like passes and crosses.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,583
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #572 on: Today at 01:21:24 am »
Im excited that Slot could affect the game like he did from the bench. Immediately on top after the subs.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #573 on: Today at 02:07:47 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:16:28 am
I've had this rant for a couple of seasons now but I wish away vs City and away vs Arsenal we'd start with one less attacker on the pitch and one more midfielder
We've struggled in the first half of these fixtures constantly and our front 3 barely get a kick while we're outmanned in midfield and struggle to play out

Thought we did really well to come back vs a team that have become really hard to create anything against
Dodgy performance.. great point

I've thought the same in the past. Play Dom as a winger or something.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 