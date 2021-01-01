Good point in the end, but the lack of urgency from about minute 80 onwards was frustrating. Overall, Arsenal are a good side and the Emirates stadium is a tough place to go to. It simply felt like we never really hit our stride as a team. I wasn't sure why Diaz was brought off as he would have enjoyed the space in the second half, but Gakpo did okay I guess. Wasn't too pleased with how Macca and Curtis played though. Our midfield improved substantially once Dom came on and added more athleticism to the side. Macca is brilliant and can hang in there with the best of them despite his lack of size, but I find Curtis to be quite enigmatic. He's a bit of a neither here nor there player at the moment.



It looked like we were wary of the threat they posed on the counter. Also, they were physically dominant which made us try to avoid duels with them and it had an impact on our passing.For example, if someone was available but an Arsenal player was tight to him, we preferred the safer option to avoid the risk of him losing the duel and turning it over. Even when we tried to go long, they won almost every header which made it pointless. We just didn't want to take any risk. The good thing is that most teams are not that good.They controlled the game even without the ball. We had it but we were restricted in terms of what we could do because of the above.