Forest look pretty decent.
They are. The form that made Nuno so sought after.
Two games won this week- Monday and of course Friday. Their early form has them flying. Of course, squad depth/quality will have an impact, but with Nuno, they're in good hands.
He's a great tactical coach, but the mentality for a big club is prolly not there. He comes across as too introspective and agreeable, which is a flaw - especially at big clubs.. IN ENGLAND.
Only real way for him is to take an unfancied club like Forest, spend years there and build them into a giant.