Chris Wood is the shittest good striker I can remember.



It's a bit mad how effective he is (relatively speaking). Does he take penalties? He has scored 10+ Premier League goals in any season where he's played 20+ games. Five times in total and very likely to make it six this season. He's 31 so might yet get to 100 PL goals when it's all said and done; I think he has 76 now at basically a 1-in-3 rate or close to it. All this while generally looking a bit rubbish. United might make a bid for him yet if Zirkzee gets offloaded