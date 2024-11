Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Southampton on Sunday November 24, 2024.



Location: St Maryís

Kick- off: 14:00

Allocation: 3008



The visitors section at St Maryís has been relocated to the Kingsland/Chapel corner, as a result the allocation is 188 less in comparison to the allocation received in 2022- 23.



Disabled allocation - 16 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.



Prices:

Adult £30

Over 65 £25

Young Adult (18- 25) £25

Juniors (Under 18) £25

Under 14s £25



Price Notes

All supporters should be aware that tickets will be checked upon entry to the stadium

And when needed, ID will need to be shown.

There are a number of restricted views within the allocation discounted by £1.



Tickets sales



Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2023- 24.



12 or more games from 11.00am 31.10.24 until 10.45am 1.11.24 Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale



11 or more games from 11am until 12.45pm 1.11.24 Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale



10 or more games from 1pm until 2.45pm 1.11.24 This sale will take place only in the event tickets remain. Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale



9 or more games from 3pm 1.11.24 This sale will take place only in the event tickets remain. Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale