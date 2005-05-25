« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm  (Read 9366 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #160 on: Today at 08:12:04 am »
If Gravenberch has a great game i think that will be key against the press.
I would start Jones ahead of Szobozslai use Szoboszlai's 3rd man running later in the game.
But i dont think that will happen.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #161 on: Today at 08:18:05 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:12:04 am
If Gravenberch has a great game i think that will be key against the press.
I would start Jones ahead of Szobozslai use Szoboszlai's 3rd man running later in the game.
But i dont think that will happen.

Im pretty sure Dom will start for his power, pace and stamina and Jones will come off the bench.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #162 on: Today at 08:22:06 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:07:55 am
Big shoutout to duvva who organises the people that create these threads and makes sure things go smoothly. Shoutout too for all the folk who dedicate some of their spare time creating the pre match threads. Everyone of them bring their own unique experience and passion.
Agreed. Duuva does a great organizing them
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #163 on: Today at 08:45:41 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 07:35:44 am
Neither are Real Madrid

 :) Just saw their result,should've added 'prime'.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #164 on: Today at 08:46:42 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:07:55 am
Big shoutout to duvva who organises the people that create these threads and makes sure things go smoothly. Shoutout too for all the folk who dedicate some of their spare time creating the pre match threads. Everyone of them bring their own unique experience and passion.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:22:06 am
Agreed. Duuva does a great organizing them
Cheers. Fivers in the post to ya both
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #165 on: Today at 08:54:55 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:18:05 am
Im pretty sure Dom will start for his power, pace and stamina and Jones will come off the bench.

Agree with you.. but it's got to be a blow for Curtis not to start after his Chelsea performance..

But horses for courses n all that..

BTW, were we 4 clear of them last season as well when we went to the Emirates? Or am I getting my wires crossed?

Feels like a huge opportunity to lay a marker down and strike a blow to both Arsenal and City..

Win please Redmen..
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #166 on: Today at 08:59:24 am »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 08:54:55 am
Agree with you.. but it's got to be a blow for Curtis not to start after his Chelsea performance..

But horses for courses n all that..

BTW, were we 4 clear of them last season as well when we went to the Emirates? Or am I getting my wires crossed?

Feels like a huge opportunity to lay a marker down and strike a blow to both Arsenal and City..

Win please Redmen..

We were 5 points clear of them.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #167 on: Today at 09:17:30 am »
Have to laugh at the media making out they have an injury crisis and are playing with a 2nd string team.
Making them out underdogs so if they lose then well its ok ' they weren't at full strength' but if they win then what a statement they can make beating us with half a team out.
They are making us out big favourites, away from home against arsenal.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #168 on: Today at 09:28:32 am »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 09:17:30 am
Have to laugh at the media making out they have an injury crisis and are playing with a 2nd string team.
Making them out underdogs so if they lose then well its ok ' they weren't at full strength' but if they win then what a statement they can make beating us with half a team out.
They are making us out big favourites, away from home against arsenal.

There does seem to be this huge sense of desperation to make them out as riddled with injuries doesn't there!

I'm gonna say Szoboszlai to score in this game, notice players often pop up with a goal when they come in for criticism
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #169 on: Today at 09:48:15 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:05:55 am
They are still a very good side even without Saliba and Odegaard.

I fully expect them to be hugely amped up from the start as Arteta is quite an emotional Manager. They are pretty physical and love the dark arts so key is to not get frustrated.

We are a really decent side and have pace up top that we could use to exploit them.

If we are on our game we should have too much for them, Calafori is most likely not going to make it.

The drop off with Saliba and Kivor is HUGE and I expect us to hit more balls on the counter then we've seen under Slot.

Nunez Diaz and Salah will cause them problems, its just if we take our chances.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #170 on: Today at 09:53:39 am »
It's a bit of a funny one this. With Arsenal having a couple of players out and our run of form, it's almost as if we're expected to get a result.

I expect Saka to play.

I think a draw would be a good result, but we can win. I have faith in this team to get some kind of positive result, but everything points to a draw for me.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #171 on: Today at 09:55:34 am »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 09:17:30 am
Have to laugh at the media making out they have an injury crisis and are playing with a 2nd string team.
Making them out underdogs so if they lose then well its ok ' they weren't at full strength' but if they win then what a statement they can make beating us with half a team out.
They are making us out big favourites, away from home against arsenal.
By contrast the bookies have Arsenal as favourites giving them about a 42% chance to about 32% for us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #172 on: Today at 10:26:28 am »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 09:17:30 am
Have to laugh at the media making out they have an injury crisis and are playing with a 2nd string team.
Making them out underdogs so if they lose then well its ok ' they weren't at full strength' but if they win then what a statement they can make beating us with half a team out.
They are making us out big favourites, away from home against arsenal.
Only Saliba, Odegaard and Saka would be losses for them, and one of those isn't even an injury. Sat himself out... and deservedly so.

It's the same as us lamenting we don't have Chiesa, Elliot, Bradley, Ali, Jota available. Only two of those are starters. Don't see us complaining.
The fact they don't have adequate cover should actually be THE story, and their credentials should now be questioned, yet they are 2nd favorites for the title(with that "depth"?). They should now have been lambasted instead of coddled, for piss poor transfer business. It's no one else's fault for them being in this situation.

We had to endure criticism for no transfer activity, and an early write-off. But of course, they're getting the consoling treatment. It's easy to be considerd title challengers when you have no injuries... but what makes you a deserved challenger, is your depth... and they are lacking- so, not a true title challenger! Can't cry over injuries... and then still insist you have a title-ready squad.
Not in my book- not gunna happen.

Anyway, we have a superior strikeforce- I can see us slotting a few past that dodgy keeper of theirs.
He's been so dodgy, the Arsenal fans chanted for Ramsdale after the Chelsea game! ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #173 on: Today at 10:32:48 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:55:34 am
By contrast the bookies have Arsenal as favourites giving them about a 42% chance to about 32% for us.

Interesting odds for first goalscorer currently. With Saka and Jota featuring... 🤔

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #174 on: Today at 10:44:20 am »
Will be interesting who is fit for Arsenal and if any f their fitness doubts do play how fit are they.

Saliba being out is big but thats his/their own fault.

I think Saka, Odergaard, Califiori being out would mean they are missing 4 definite starters (including Saliba). Califiorii & Saliba being out would be compounded by Tomiyasu, Timber and Tierney being unavailable. I think Timber is 2nd choice left back, maybe Tierney is 3rd or 4th. Tomiyasu snd Timber would be centre back options.

If they are all out then its definitely an injury crisis and its false equivalence to compare it to us missing 2 starters and 3 squad players. However I suspect at least 2 of the above will be fit for Arsenal and theyll line up much stronger than some expected a few days ago.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #175 on: Today at 10:47:25 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:44:20 am
Will be interesting who is fit for Arsenal and if any f their fitness doubts do play how fit are they.

Saliba being out is big but thats his/their own fault.

I think Saka, Odergaard, Califiori being out would mean they are missing 4 definite starters (including Saliba). Califiorii & Saliba being out would be compounded by Tomiyasu, Timber and Tierney being unavailable. I think Timber is 2nd choice left back, maybe Tierney is 3rd or 4th. Tomiyasu snd Timber would be centre back options.

If they are all out then its definitely an injury crisis and its false equivalence to compare it to us missing 2 starters and 3 squad players. However I suspect at least 2 of the above will be fit for Arsenal and theyll line up much stronger than some expected a few days ago.
That's their own fault though, Jookie. We will be able to deal with one of Grav/Macca out, with Elliot or Szoboszlai out, couple that with Trent, and Ali, and one or two of our strikers- all first teamers. Damnit, I'll even throw in Robbo AND VVD with all of those - all injured at the same time! We'll still expect a win at Anfield against them, simply because we'll still have a squad available to pretty much match them, and the little drop-off woulld be offset by the home-factor- even if they're at full strength.

They should be hammered for their transfer business and lack of foresight- not pitied, not "understood". They should be judged and judged harshly, like everyone else would've been.
