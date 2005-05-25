Have to laugh at the media making out they have an injury crisis and are playing with a 2nd string team.

Making them out underdogs so if they lose then well its ok ' they weren't at full strength' but if they win then what a statement they can make beating us with half a team out.

They are making us out big favourites, away from home against arsenal.



Only Saliba, Odegaard and Saka would be losses for them, and one of those isn't even an injury. Sat himself out... and deservedly so.It's the same as us lamenting we don't have Chiesa, Elliot, Bradley, Ali, Jota available. Only two of those are starters. Don't see us complaining.The fact they don't have adequate cover should actually be THE story, and their credentials should now be questioned, yet they are 2nd favorites for the title(with that "depth"?). They should now have been lambasted instead of coddled, for piss poor transfer business. It's no one else's fault for them being in this situation.We had to endure criticism for no transfer activity, and an early write-off. But of course, they're getting the consoling treatment. It's easy to be considerd title challengers when you have no injuries... but what makes you a deserved challenger, is your depth... and they are lacking- so, not a true title challenger! Can't cry over injuries... and then still insist you have a title-ready squad.Not in my book- not gunna happen.Anyway, we have a superior strikeforce- I can see us slotting a few past that dodgy keeper of theirs.He's been so dodgy, the Arsenal fans chanted for Ramsdale after the Chelsea game!