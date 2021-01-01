« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
Think Robertson, Diaz and Jones come in for this for Tsimikas, Gakpo and Szbo.

Agree with others that it kind of feels like a free hit, I think we're in good form but they will be so up for this. Saka will play even if half fit imo. But we really could not be playing them at a better time, there's going to be a lot of pressure on them to win this, a loss for them at this stage will be huge you feel. Let's just hope we recover well and who knows what happens. Feel confident we could get a result - think Arteta will be worried about our transitions.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
can we please stop this crap about a "free hit".  what a load of total nonsense.

if we were top by a point in late April, would anyone call any game a "free hit".  jesus.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
This will be the most motivated team we might face entire season.

This is their cup final, they know if they lose their title challenge would be under massive jeopardy. If we can match their effort, given their injuries we could be really, really close to 3 points.

They're averaging less than 50% possession this season which is a bit of surprise - a rich man's Pulis Stoke if you will. It wouldn't shock me if they eventually settle for a draw unless we give them a huge gift like last season there.

" . . .  given their injuries" . Jesus wept. We've more injuries than those c*nts!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
Best chance well get to beat them at their place under Arteta really, with the injuries.

If were talking about winning the title then Id be disappointed with anything less than a win
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
can we please stop this crap about a "free hit".  what a load of total nonsense.

if we were top by a point in late April, would anyone call any game a "free hit".  jesus.

Not going to lie - but if someone freely hit Jesus, I'd be ok with it. I can't stand his weird always crying face.
