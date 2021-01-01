Referee: Anthony Taylor

Before I begin the writeup, let me look back into history. Way back in the back of my brain are several traumatic games against Arsenal that I don't wish to remember.The first was the 1971 FA Cup Final. We had a decent team as did Arsenal. The game ended 0-0 and we went into extra time. Heighway scored a good goal and I started to celebrate. However about 10 minutes later George Graham equalised and then that brat Charlie George scored the winner with a great shot that beat Ray Clemence. It was heartbreaking and to rub it in that goal was showed time and time again. Notably they had a great player called Ray Kennedy playing as a number 10 who we later bought and he turned into one of our greatest midfield players.The 2nd game that causes me sleepless nights was the final league game in 1989 at Anfield. We were 3 points ahead and a better goal difference by 4 goals. We were playing at home and surely all we needed was 1 goal to become champions. In my excitement I forgot that every goal Arsenal scored was equivalent to double due to playing us. It was a scrappy nervous game and Arsenal scored early in the 2nd half. We contained them fairly well and had many chances to equalise but we didn't. As the match went into the final minute it looked like we would hold on but up popped Michael Thomas to score with just over 30 seconds remaining. It was a sickening body blow.Ok so there were other more positive memories such as Michael Owen in the 2001 FA Cup Final (I broke my watch strap celebrating the winner), Crouch's hat-trick, Fowler's hat-trick, Mellor's goal etc.Oh and I forgot Arshavin's 4 goals against us even though we also scored 4.It's a fixture that through the years has dealt up some great matches and some deep wounds.Moving on......At the time of writing Arsenal have the following Injuries - Timber, Tierney, Calafiori, Tomiyasu, Odegaard and Saka.Saliba is suspended which will be a big loss for them.Our injuries are Alisson, Bradley, Elliott, Chiesa and Jota.Ok so now things are starting to heat up. We played well against Chelsea in our last league match even though they also played well. We managed the game against Leipzigl but there were times when we looked a bit disjointed. We probably cannot afford to be as poor against Arsenal even though we won the game.Arsenal away is going to be our toughest match of the season so far. We are 4 points ahead of them and a draw would be a decent result; however a win is really needed as City are hard on our heels.Their main strength is their defence which is arguably slightly better than ours (point for discussion). There's no doubt that Saliba being suspended will be a big loss for them but they will still be strong at the back. Konate and Virgil have been very strong for us this season and Trent has done well. I think that Robertson has been our weakest defender and he may have a hard time if Saka plays. I think Arsenal will target him and probably Trent. There's no doubt that if both our fullbacks are pushed back then it affects how we attack. Maybe Tsimikas will start or even Gomez who has looked very good during his brief appearances recently.Arsenal possibly shade the midfield also and have a good mix of skill and strength. We'll need to be at our best to match them but Mac Allister and Gravenberch are well capable of holding their own. I don't know if I'd select Szoboszlai over Jones and would be tempted to play Curtis as I think he'll put in more of a shift. Szoboszlai has looked good going forwards but sometimes he doesn't track back enough even though at times he does it well (another point for discussion). It will be intense and we'll need to nullify their midfield. This game, more than others, will show how good Gravenberch has adapted to his new role. He'll get lots of help from Mac Allister, who breaks up a lot of attacks. If Odegaard doesn't play then that will weaken them in midfield; he's a good playmaker and a lot of Arsenal's attacks go through him.Up front is where we excel. Salah is world class and I expect that White will be given the job of marking him closely. If Zinchenko plays then surely Salah will run him ragged as he has done before. The referee will need to be firm as White will push and hold Salah.Jota being out will be a big loss for us but either Gakpo or Nunez will be well capable of causing Arsenal problems. Nunez does track back well and we will need that in order to nullify Arsenal. I think we will start Gakpo on the left as he is slightly better at tracking back than Diaz. Diaz has been playing very well and will undoubtedly create chances if he starts or when he comes on. We will have a strong bench and I think this is where we will win the match.I hope Trossard doesn't play for them as we often struggle against him. He tends to "wander" about and is hard to pick up.Arsenal's main threat will probably come from set pieces where they will try to create space for Gabriel. We will need to be awake as Arsenal put a lot of effort into blocking the keeper and defenders at set pieces. Referees rarely see this and they get away with blatant fouls which allow Gabriel space to attack the ball. They will target Kelleher and Virgil but all defenders will get the treatment and will need to be strong and equally devious. They may even put two players on our fullback at the back post; one to block leaving the other one with a clear opportunity. It's a tactic that they get away with time and time again.I expect a tight match and we will need a strong referee who sees through their cheating tactics at set pieces. There's little doubt that Slot has focused a bit more on tightening up at the back. We are great going forwards but at times in previous seasons we looked very poor at the back. I like Slot's approach as we are now harder to score against.So for me the focus will be on staying tight and not making mistakes. Let Arsenal have the ball and hit them on the counter.Win this game and we will be in a strong position. Avoid a defeat at all costs.