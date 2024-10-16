Poll

Please crown your CHAMPION:

Crosby Nick
Samie

Voting closes: Today at 10:38:01 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL  (Read 272 times)

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,990
  • JFT96
Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« on: Yesterday at 10:38:01 pm »
Welcome to the world of Sly Sports where all football before 1992 does not exist.

It's the ultimate clash of the titans, Nick versus er... *checks notes*... Samie? Consider your vote carefully, for the winner will have gloating rights for all eternity. This is a La Liga era draft, so please only judge players on their performances while playing in La Liga from 1992 to present day. Any form outside of the league, at international level or in any other eras is not relevant.

_____________________________________________________GRAND FINAL_______________________________________________________

Crosby Nick                                      V                                           Samie

   

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,990
  • JFT96
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:46:20 pm »
Samie has come a long way from his first La Liga draft where he picked Fernando Gago at DM. Yeah, who  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,544
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:49:57 pm »
 ;D

And as the Only Midfielder.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,357
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm »
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,089
  • Not Italian
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:15:22 pm »
Tough to call this one. Would like for the convict and the punster to make their case.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,990
  • JFT96
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:26:12 pm »
The romantic in me wants to give this one to Samie. Honestly all these matches feel like coin flips, but Samie winning a draft on his own two feet without Prof telling him who to pick or without lucking out getting Brazil in the nationals draft would be a wondrous moment. Nick has a big enough draft trophy collection to let this one go. Although the embarrassment of losing to Samie in a draft final is not something anyone should have to face.

For the sake of analysis, I think Ronaldinho would wipe the floor with Angloma and Perea on the right side of Nick's defence and Makelele was such an absolute boss in La Liga that he'd nullify Laudrup, who I adore but he was not known for grafting when the going got tough. The rest of the midfield battle is fairly even with Fabregas not at his peak but still good and Prosinecki good when he feels like it, and Valverde and Enrique both top players. Suker could always snatch a goal, even with a half chance, but he's also facing Hierro who knows his game inside out. Milito vs Mellberg could be more interesting, but the truth is both peaked outside of La Liga, though Milito has the edge I'd say. Aguero also peaked in another league, but he's still good enough to cause problems vs Perea and De Boer, while Joaquin might also get some joy on the right if Roberto Carlos is raiding forward. Samie's weakest point are his fullbacks, but Nick isn't really set up to hurt him there. So, against all odds, I'm going with Samie. Sorry Nick. You can always drop a PM to Mons if you need to turn the tide late on.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,544
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:36:50 pm »
What my good friend Betts said.
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,496
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:45:44 am »
Nick has the players to keep the ball much better than Samie's team imo, however, Samie's team look very difficult to play through, combative and disciplined midfield with Makelele and Valverde who will deny the space Nick will need to play through the middle with his Diamond set up. Two very good centre halves and one of the best keepers in la Liga history. Nick has Roberto Carlos, but Samie has The better width and that has swung it by a gnats nut for me in favour of Samie.  1 - 0 Samie with Ronaldinho assisting Aguero. Well played both, deserved finalists.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:54:49 am by red1977 »
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,499
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:26:07 am »
Samie's left edge is basically empty so for that I went Nick (please paypal when you can).
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,357
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:50:25 am »
Ill start by saying Im surprised to be in the final and better teams than mine went out earlier.

Now that the faux humility is out of the way

I think this would be a very even game. Samies attack probably has the edge because of Ronaldinho. Aguero was a young star at Atletico, not in his prime but still very decent. I think Suker and Milito would compliment each other well for me, both very clever with the movement and deadly if given a sniff.

Samies midfield is a mix of very hard work, and too busy having a fag to care. Relying a fair bit on Prosinceki for creativity. Mine is possibly a bit more balanced although the big Pole would probably have to put a big shift in. I think Roberto Carlos would push goofy Reizeiger back down that flank. Angloma would have to stay back a bit more to look after Ronaldinho (Christ Samies team is ugly, does that count for something).

Failing that I have Bodo Illgner. If nothing else a vote for me is a vote for POP.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,990
  • JFT96
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:50:25 am
Ill start by saying Im surprised to be in the final and better teams than mine went out earlier.

Personally, I think you have the most balanced team in the draft with the least discernable weaknesses. Not as flashy as some others, but none of your players were shite and/or anonymous in La Liga. My favourite team was Robin's, though he was possibly light a really great CM and that's probably why Samie knocked him out. Similar to Nicholls, who had the best attack in the draft but I think your team shut him down in the middle. Both worthy finalists in any case and unsurprisingly neck and neck as we enter the final stretch.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 