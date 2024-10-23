So we don't do any coaching during the week then?
Very little on the actual training pitches. Klopp summed it up when he said key to transforming Liverpools fortunes in his first two years was 16/17 when we had no European Football and he got time on the training pitch.
: "In football, there are two ways to improve. One is to sign good players and the second is training, but having time together is always good.
"You don't have time together in football, usually, but we had it then, which was really good."
Under Slot the players do a lot of work in the gym to maintain fitness and do recovery work. They then have individual and team video sessions in which they are shown clips of games and what they have done right and wrong.
Pre-season is usually when the majority of the bedding in of a new style of play is done. That may explain why for me whilst the results have been exceptional we are still pretty much stuck in between two styles of play. Slot barely had a pre season with most of his top players so transitioning completely to how Slot wants to play in terms of ball retention may take a bit longer than if he had a full pre-season. Hopefully there is much more to come especially if we can add a couple of players.