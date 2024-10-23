Its been pretty awesome so far



Got to say I am a tad concerned with the amount of misplaced passes under little to no pressure though



My opinion is that we get caught between what we used to do and what we are doing now. Instinct is to try passes that we would have done under Jurgen but we're out of sync with each other and/or still expecting different things. It sounds quite daft in many regards, but when you have players play on instinct for so long, then putting the brakes (so to speak) on things will inevitably cause those missteps. Perhaps telling is the fact that we end up really controlling games and those mistakes don't happen later on?Point in example: There was a couple of passes from Trent in the fist half that have been alluded to on here where he played a ball forwards but they were well short. I think the commentators mentioned that one of them was mishit - Looking back on it, I think Trent decommitted to the pass as it looked like he realised too late that it was not on. There's been a few instances early on in games where we've made some seemingly horrendous decisions, but it's entirely plausible that it is purely the vestiges of how we used to play overlapping the changes Slot has made.All conjecture, but if you look at how we start and how we finish, there are glaring differences and inevitable given the years we've played the way we have with the current crop. Can only get better as we move on, but I said in the halftime thread, we're controlling games in a way we've not done in years, so I'm all for the odd mistakes to be made before getting it REALLY right!