CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #320 on: Today at 08:12:43 am
Once upon a time, an away draw was considered a good result in Europe.
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #321 on: Today at 08:22:56 am
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 08:04:08 am
I thought the same Nick. Started off like we were kicking a ballon around the pitch with so many misplaced passes, often under no pressure on the ball. Was trying to work out if it was the pitch, wind or just us playing like lemons? Right side in particular with Trent and mo.

We grew into it as we got used to the conditions and the oppos and I thought we dominated and should and have scored more to make it easier. Dont know about you but Ive noticed that players are less likely to go full blood and thunder into borderline 50/50s quite often like they all would under Klopp. There was a few where im like, go on, win that ball and they held off to stay in shape/position. Its taking some time to adjust personally to accept that style/tactic.

The style seems to be a hybrid model of Rafa / Klopp tactics.

Our shape is more solid like the Rafa days and we have moments of the dynamic play we saw under Klopp like that the Gakpo chance. 

Palace away in first half was perfect example as we were so good on ball and had amazing shape.

I think we expect perfection at times and football isnt like that.
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #322 on: Today at 08:27:37 am
The passing in the first 20 minutes was unbelievably poor, Trent in particular just seemed to be leathering it away every time it came to him. By the end it was fantastic football. The MacAllister one that hit the bar would've been a goal of the season contender. We havent seen that kind of intricate passing between our midfielders for a long time.

Lots of positives, some stuff to work on but yet another win.
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #323 on: Today at 08:29:40 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:12:43 am
Once upon a time, an away draw was considered a good result in Europe.

Win our home games and draw the away games and we'd surely be top 8 with 16 points. Having Madrid and Leverkusen at home added to the need for away wins.
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #324 on: Today at 08:56:08 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:58:37 pm
Has there been an official line on why the Nunez pen wasnt given yet, will we get one in Europe like we do here with a decision like that?

No official word but I think I know what happened.

I watched back the footage during the VAR review when they replay the incident and you can hear the ref whistle for check complete before they showed the angle from behind which clearly showed it was a pen.

That I think explains it as the side on angle they showed before that isnt clear. No idea why they didnt wait for another angle. Didnt cost us this time but it did affect the game significantly.
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #325 on: Today at 09:03:04 am
Absolutely love when Mac Allister plays further forward, when he's just outside the box, he seems to see passes that others can't see, would have been an amazing goal the one that hit the bar he hit it so well

Overall great result, should have been more when you consider a stonewall penalty not given. There were sloppy moments and made it difficult for ourselves coming towards the end, Gomez has been impressive coming on to see the last couple of games out
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #326 on: Today at 09:45:59 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:12:43 am
Once upon a time, an away draw was considered a good result in Europe.
Now an away win is met with caution, with surprise and worry that the opposition caused us problems at times.

Im not saying weve gotten spoiled but maybe weve gotten spoiled
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #327 on: Today at 09:52:40 am
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:30:49 pm
Sleep well tonight.
We just went to the home of the team second in the Bundesliga on GD and produced a performance Bob Paisley would have approved of.
Snide bastards diving and feigning injury and a crap referee.
No fucks given and we came away with the win.
Rest
Recover
We go again at the Arsenal
This Slot feller seems to know a bit about footie.

Yes to all of that. Great away win.
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #328 on: Today at 10:05:25 am
Its been pretty awesome so far

Got to say I am a tad concerned with the amount of misplaced passes under little to no pressure though
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #329 on: Today at 11:26:09 am
+ empireofthekop.com: "Warnock critical of 'disjointed' Liverpool"

Speaking on MOTD: UEFA Champions League for BBC Sport, Stephen Warnock felt that Liverpool were fortunate to emerge victorious from Germany, describing it as the "most disjointed" display from the Reds in the 11 matches they've won under the Dutchman so far.

The pundit declared: "Along with the defeat by Nottingham Forest, that was the most disjointed Liverpool performance I have seen this season, but they got away with it."

"It will be interesting to see what Arne Slot says in his post-match interviews, because he is usually very honest about how well his team have played."

-- Stephen Warnock --

- https://www.empireofthekop.com/2024/10/23/warnock-disjointed-liverpool-lucky-leipzig/
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #330 on: Today at 12:02:26 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:33:25 am
I dont think Leipzig did well, but we clearly kept giving away possession cheaply in the first 25mins, after the goal we calmed down and took total control, we had a similar period in the second half. My point is better teams would punish us if we gave them as much free ball as we did during those periods.
I'd change that to, "they MAY" punish us.. just as we may punish them with a counter.
I know people have their reservations about Arsenal, but I'm not too worried about that. Going by how we've started, I think we'll be well able to weather Arsenal for the opening 20.
Our biggest enemy during this time... is, you guessed it- a mistake. I'm sure we won't just be sitting there, taking hits. It's the best period for a counter.
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #331 on: Today at 12:04:44 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:26:09 am
+ empireofthekop.com: "Warnock critical of 'disjointed' Liverpool"

Speaking on MOTD: UEFA Champions League for BBC Sport, Stephen Warnock felt that Liverpool were fortunate to emerge victorious from Germany, describing it as the "most disjointed" display from the Reds in the 11 matches they've won under the Dutchman so far.


stephen fucking warnock - nuff said
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #332 on: Today at 12:06:07 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:02:26 pm
I'd change that to, "they MAY" punish us.. just as we may punish them with a counter.
I know people have their reservations about Arsenal, but I'm not too worried about that. Going by how we've started, I think we'll be well able to weather Arsenal for the opening 20.
Our biggest enemy during this time... is, you guessed it- a mistake. I'm sure we won't just be sitting there, taking hits. It's the best period for a counter.

Fair points, my only concern, and this is nit picking, is we do have periods where we give away the ball really cheaply, if we can sort that out we'd be near unbeatable!
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #333 on: Today at 12:06:32 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:04:44 pm
stephen fucking warnock - nuff said
Stevie Nicol was just as critical in the win over Chelsea.

It's like we've got a new manager and players trying to adjust.
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #334 on: Today at 12:25:06 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:05:25 am
Its been pretty awesome so far

Got to say I am a tad concerned with the amount of misplaced passes under little to no pressure though
My opinion is that we get caught between what we used to do and what we are doing now. Instinct is to try passes that we would have done under Jurgen but we're out of sync with each other and/or still expecting different things. It sounds quite daft in many regards, but when you have players play on instinct for so long, then putting the brakes (so to speak) on things will inevitably cause those missteps. Perhaps telling is the fact that we end up really controlling games and those mistakes don't happen later on?

Point in example: There was a couple of passes from Trent in the fist half that have been alluded to on here where he played a ball forwards but they were well short. I think the commentators mentioned that one of them was mishit - Looking back on it, I think Trent decommitted to the pass as it looked like he realised too late that it was not on. There's been a few instances early on in games where we've made some seemingly horrendous decisions, but it's entirely plausible that it is purely the vestiges of how we used to play overlapping the changes Slot has made.

All conjecture, but if you look at how we start and how we finish, there are glaring differences and inevitable given the years we've played the way we have with the current crop. Can only get better as we move on, but I said in the halftime thread, we're controlling games in a way we've not done in years, so I'm all for the odd mistakes to be made before getting it REALLY right!  ;)
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #335 on: Today at 12:29:02 pm
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 12:25:06 pm
My opinion is that we get caught between what we used to do and what we are doing now. Instinct is to try passes that we would have done under Jurgen but we're out of sync with each other and/or still expecting different things. It sounds quite daft in many regards, but when you have players play on instinct for so long, then putting the brakes (so to speak) on things will inevitably cause those missteps. Perhaps telling is the fact that we end up really controlling games and those mistakes don't happen later on?

Point in example: There was a couple of passes from Trent in the fist half that have been alluded to on here where he played a ball forwards but they were well short. I think the commentators mentioned that one of them was mishit - Looking back on it, I think Trent decommitted to the pass as it looked like he realised too late that it was not on. There's been a few instances early on in games where we've made some seemingly horrendous decisions, but it's entirely plausible that it is purely the vestiges of how we used to play overlapping the changes Slot has made.

All conjecture, but if you look at how we start and how we finish, there are glaring differences and inevitable given the years we've played the way we have with the current crop. Can only get better as we move on, but I said in the halftime thread, we're controlling games in a way we've not done in years, so I'm all for the odd mistakes to be made before getting it REALLY right!  ;)

This is a good point well made, I agree, going to take time to get to where Slot wants us, also makes me think about our potential.. Scary for everyone else!
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #336 on: Today at 12:29:11 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 06:52:47 am
So we don't do any coaching during the week then?

Very little on the actual training pitches. Klopp summed it up when he said key to transforming Liverpools fortunes in his first two years was 16/17 when we had no European Football and he got time on the training pitch.

: "In football, there are two ways to improve. One is to sign good players and the second is training, but having time together is always good.

"You don't have time together in football, usually, but we had it then, which was really good."

Under Slot the players do a lot of work in the gym to maintain fitness and do recovery work. They then have individual and team video sessions in which they are shown clips of games and what they have done right and wrong.

Pre-season is usually when the majority of the bedding in of a new style of play is done. That may explain why for me whilst the results have been exceptional we are still pretty much stuck in between two styles of play. Slot barely had a pre season with most of his top players so transitioning completely to how Slot wants to play in terms of ball retention may take a bit longer than if he had a full pre-season. Hopefully there is much more to come especially if we can add a couple of players.

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #337 on: Today at 12:30:04 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:26:09 am
-- Stephen Warnock --

Guy still hasn't got over not getting a CL bonus back in 2005
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #338 on: Today at 12:34:34 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:29:02 pm
This is a good point well made, I agree, going to take time to get to where Slot wants us, also makes me think about our potential.. Scary for everyone else!

Yeah, I'm sure there are triggers that players have in muscle memory. 
There's a period around Easter I think when teams seem to peak, they can play passes and have movement that is unbelievable.  I don't know why it only lasts a few weeks and drops off.
I guess other players come in and then it doesn't quite work.
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #339 on: Today at 12:39:52 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:26:09 am
+ empireofthekop.com: "Warnock critical of 'disjointed' Liverpool"

Speaking on MOTD: UEFA Champions League for BBC Sport, Stephen Warnock felt that Liverpool were fortunate to emerge victorious from Germany, describing it as the "most disjointed" display from the Reds in the 11 matches they've won under the Dutchman so far.

The pundit declared: "Along with the defeat by Nottingham Forest, that was the most disjointed Liverpool performance I have seen this season, but they got away with it."

"It will be interesting to see what Arne Slot says in his post-match interviews, because he is usually very honest about how well his team have played."

-- Stephen Warnock --

- https://www.empireofthekop.com/2024/10/23/warnock-disjointed-liverpool-lucky-leipzig/

 :D Get him in a room with Danny Murphy talking about Liverpool they'd come to the expert conclusion that we'll 100% be relegated.
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #340 on: Today at 12:48:17 pm
Okay if we got lucky, Leipzig got really lucky that we did not convert any of our chances between the minute 30-60. Should have been out of sight by the time they applied more pressure.

A win is a win, they were lucky, us too in the end but this wasn't a particular bad performance, let alone the comparisons to the Forrest game.

Wasn't really pleased with the beginning of the game, neither the last 10 minutes. But if we convert any of our chances between that fairly short periods of the game, nobody talks about being "lucky".

If we're playing that bad, we wouldn't have 11 wins out of 12 with 6 out of 6 being away.  ;)
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #341 on: Today at 01:30:07 pm
Quote from: Le Westalero on Today at 12:48:17 pm
Okay if we got lucky, Leipzig got really lucky that we did not convert any of our chances between the minute 30-60. Should have been out of sight by the time they applied more pressure.

A win is a win, they were lucky, us too in the end but this wasn't a particular bad performance, let alone the comparisons to the Forrest game.

Wasn't really pleased with the beginning of the game, neither the last 10 minutes. But if we convert any of our chances between that fairly short periods of the game, nobody talks about being "lucky".

If we're playing that bad, we wouldn't have 11 wins out of 12 with 6 out of 6 being away.  ;)

Agreed, xG tells the story here plus we had a stonewall penalty refused. I dont gloss over our continued inability to get a second goal and kill off games but Id say were playing better than any other team in the PL excluding the cheats.
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #342 on: Today at 02:02:33 pm
Warnock and Nicol are a pair of absolute fuckwits, probably got two braincells between them judging by their usual analysis.  Warnock in particular is just a total bellend, his recent podcast appearance where he was fucked off because Rafa wasn't happy he was drinking in midweek sums the absolute mess that he was up, a completely average at best footballer.

I didn't think we were great but we won, and in all honesty, I'd sooner we learned to grind a few out anyway.
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #343 on: Today at 02:07:23 pm
You do wonder how some of them get punditry gigs.

Warnock was a below average left back and has the personality of someone who'd be the first to get killed off in a horror movie.
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
Reply #344 on: Today at 02:12:03 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:02:33 pm
Warnock and Nicol are a pair of absolute fuckwits, probably got two braincells between them judging by their usual analysis.  Warnock in particular is just a total bellend, his recent podcast appearance where he was fucked off because Rafa wasn't happy he was drinking in midweek sums the absolute mess that he was up, a completely average at best footballer.

I didn't think we were great but we won, and in all honesty, I'd sooner we learned to grind a few out anyway.

Chelsea, we ground it out and gave them very little opportunity to get back into the game. I thought last night's game was similar to the United game. The legs went in the midfield for the last twenty and we were hanging on a bit. Even Slot said we had to rely on the centrebacks and keeper too much. If Openda times his run better then it probably finishes 1-1.
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #345 on: Today at 02:41:56 pm »


Ouch poor Ibou.

(RB gave Szobo a little statue)
