villa will do really well in champions league
Strange game. Started off really sloppy, especially Trent. Scored slightly against the run of play but then absolutely bossed it for half an hour and should have put the game to bed. Thought the midfield then ran out of legs for twenty minutes and they should have probably equalised which would have been a travesty. The worry is the midfield three playing the full 90 again. Slot has options to rotate the front three and the full-backs and does so. We are probably another elite midfielder and an elite centre-back from being an exceptional squad. Hopefully that doesn't catch up with us in terms of rotation.
Delighted for Darwin.
Thing is he could have brought Endo on but decided not too. I think he needs to start trusting him more. We can't afford to run our midfielders into the ground.
We won't because CJ and Elliott are gonna get in the mix heavily plus Dom can play a bit deeper if we want the balance. Don't know why people are worried so much, Slot is not stupid.
Hes one cheeky bastard him. Absolute horse shite opinions every time were on. Hell be on LFC TV in a couple of days praising the performance.
