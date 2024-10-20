- Sandro Schärer SUI- Stéphane De Almeida SUI, Jonas Erni SUI- Lukas Fähndrich SUI- Fedayi San SUI- Pol van Boekel NEDWe travel to Germany after a good result at home to Chelsea and top of the league to meet the joint top team in the Bundesliga.While theyre unbeaten in their domestic league theyve lost their two opening fixtures in the CL. Late goals from Juventus and Atletico in both games proving costly having led in both games.They won 2-0 at Mainz on Saturday so have an extra day to prepare. And with players like Sesko, Simons and Openda certainly can cause us some problems, particularly as they will be determined to get some points on the board.Theres no doubt weve made an excellent start under Slot winning 10 out of 11 games, but the next 6 weeks are the acid test really.We begun this tricky period with a solid 2-1 win v Chelsea but this could prove equally testing away from home with them desperate for a result in the competition.With a big game away to Arsenal coming up its hard to predict what our line up will be. Weve also started to pick up a few injuries.Jota looks unlikely to be available after injuring his ribs on Sunday. We were already without Alisson, Elliott, Bradley and Chiesa and its unclear whether any will return for this.I imagine there will be a bit of rotation and we could well see Mac Allister, Diaz and Nunez in from the start. If Macca is back itll be interesting to see whether Jones keeps his place at the expense of Dom or Gravenberch after his MOTM effort.With both of us having excellent defensive records domestically possibly a low scoring game could be in the offing. Were definitely capable of winning there even with some rotation but I imagine they will be full strength so we could even see a lesser spotted draw. Ill go with 1-0 to us. Mighty Mo Salah the difference as it ever was.