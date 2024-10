A story about a 25 year old kid with a muscular disease.





He spent lots of time playing World of Warcraft.





No-one knew of his disease until he died aged 25.





His parents apparently thought he lived a very lonely life when he actually made lots of online friends.





Out on Friday on Netflix. Iím looking forward to watching it.





I played a little bit of WoW when it first came out but as far as I know I never met the guy.





I mainly play EQ for my MMORG fix.