Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52  (Read 16998 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 02:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:24:12 pm
Even the 4-1 we battered them for an hour then at 3-1 they were all over us and missed good chances before we got the 4th because we were constantlybombing forward and leaving gaps..being able to sit and off and manage the game yesterday was beyond us in any fixture last season.
The opening fixture also at their place last season- the 1-1.. they played better overall and won the midfield battle.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 03:13:24 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:00:40 am
He wasn't deep really. Just got very unlucky that the pass was played at the exact moment he was taking a step back. A split second either side and Jackson would have been comfortably offside.
The back line was quite uneven with Ibou behind VVD, which gave Jackson the space to run into. Ibous leg keeping him onside was a bit unlucky but had be been level with VVD the goal doesn't happen.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 03:40:50 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 02:18:24 pm
Isnt now another interpretation by PGMOL that if a player commits a tactical foul and advantage is played, they dont go back  and book them. Not that it was a tactical foul like, it was a kick. But Pea Brain Brooks probably misread the memo because he was too busy checking his look in the mirror

It's not an interpretation by PGMOL, it's a direct law change from IFAB.

PGMOL did seem to interpret that law very curiously for MacAllister against Palace though...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 03:46:52 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 03:40:50 pm
It's not an interpretation by PGMOL, it's a direct law change from IFAB.

PGMOL did seem to interpret that law very curiously for MacAllister against Palace though...

That's the example I've been thinking of for a long time! I was sure one of our players was booked after they made a foul and an advantage was played
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 03:47:00 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:46:42 am
I can see why Leicester fans never warmed to Maresco when they had such a great start last season.  It's very much "control" at the expense of risk-taking - even once they create overloads in the final third.

The thing with Leicester was they had the best players/squad in the division so there's less need to be risk averse.
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 03:52:22 pm »
Easiest Man Of the Match decision in a while that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 04:13:49 pm »
Just an aside:
What is Sky's problem with Salah?
He goes down in the box in the first half and the ref waves play on.
Cue the Neville outrage that Salah put his leg out looking for contact. In fact, Salah should be booked! As if it's not something we've seen Kane do for years, and Kane is really blatantly doing it. I actually reckon Salah is trying to get in front of the defender. Next, the ex ref joins in and agrees that is was Salah effectively diving.

Shortly afterwards, Gravenberch is shoulder to shoulder with a Chelsea player. The Chelsea guy sticks his leg out and trips himself up via Gravenberch and the ref blows for a foul. Thus ended a promising Liverpool press.
Cue Neville with a blasé "yeah, it's a foul".

The hypocrisy was eye watering.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 04:21:49 pm »
Thought we managed that very well. Even in the first 20 minutes when they had the majority of possession, they created very little. Sure, it would have been nice if we showed more desire to attack and got it to 2-0 or 3-1, but even in the last 15 minutes or so, they hardly threatened us.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 04:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Red_Potato on Yesterday at 04:13:49 pm
Just an aside:
What is Sky's problem with Salah?
He goes down in the box in the first half and the ref waves play on.
Cue the Neville outrage that Salah put his leg out looking for contact. In fact, Salah should be booked! As if it's not something we've seen Kane do for years, and Kane is really blatantly doing it. I actually reckon Salah is trying to get in front of the defender. Next, the ex ref joins in and agrees that is was Salah effectively diving.

Shortly afterwards, Gravenberch is shoulder to shoulder with a Chelsea player. The Chelsea guy sticks his leg out and trips himself up via Gravenberch and the ref blows for a foul. Thus ended a promising Liverpool press.
Cue Neville with a blasé "yeah, it's a foul".

The hypocrisy was eye watering.

Neville hates us.

Mike Dean said there was contact on Salah but not enough for a penalty.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 04:44:21 pm »
Quote from: Red_Potato on Yesterday at 04:13:49 pm
Just an aside:
What is Sky's problem with Salah?
He goes down in the box in the first half and the ref waves play on.
Cue the Neville outrage that Salah put his leg out looking for contact. In fact, Salah should be booked! As if it's not something we've seen Kane do for years, and Kane is really blatantly doing it. I actually reckon Salah is trying to get in front of the defender. Next, the ex ref joins in and agrees that is was Salah effectively diving.

Salah, since he signed for us, frequently doesn't get those types of decisions whereas other players, like Kane, tend to get them more often. The same with general freekicks outside of box, where he's pulled all over the place - he got one yesterday from memory but it happens numerous times per game - and we can only guess as to the reasons why. Amazing many goals and assists he has considering and how he keeps going regardless.

Neville is just a prick.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 04:44:55 pm »
The only issue Mo has with diving is that he doesn't know how to do it.

All these years in the prem and he still hasn't learned from the english masters like Kane and Vardy.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 04:50:18 pm »
Its interesting to see more and more of Slots tactics. Chelsea pressed high and man marked everyone in the first half. In recent weeks when we faced that we saw Szobo drop deeper and give us the extra man, but Chelsea moved another player up with him. Once they did that we played over the top way more often to Salah who found himself in a 1v1.

It worked pretty well, and was good to see Slot make that adjustment. We really struggled against that last season vs Atalanta.
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 05:02:44 pm »
Missed the game this weekend but was updating the live commentary on BBC every few minutes. Was peeved for a second when they equalised n next freshen we were up again. Brilliant reply shows the resolve of the team as to win against them with a so so performance takes hard work and guts. Looking like we could be right up there challenging on all fronts
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 06:56:33 pm »
On youtube I can't find the moment on about 25mins when Salah got tripped, the ref played on then he was immediately brought down in the box without a pen getting given.
Anybody got one?
Ta.


edit - as discussed above.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 06:58:49 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 05:02:44 pm
Missed the game this weekend but was updating the live commentary on BBC every few minutes. Was peeved for a second when they equalised n next freshen we were up again. Brilliant reply shows the resolve of the team as to win against them with a so so performance takes hard work and guts. Looking like we could be right up there challenging on all fronts

I was away and also following updates. Refreshed Twitter to see Jones had scored, thought that should put the game to bed, scrolled down and saw it was 2-1. Strange feeling but at least I didnt have to deal with seeing Chelsea equalise!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 06:59:12 pm »
Ive just watched the second half back.


After we score, they have a shot blocked by Szoboszlai then they have a header over by Viega and.well, they didnt really do anything to trouble the keeper at all.

Was very little attacking threat
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 07:03:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:59:12 pm
Ive just watched the second half back.


After we score, they have a shot blocked by Szoboszlai then they have a header over by Viega and.well, they didnt really do anything to trouble the keeper at all.

Was very little attacking threat

Konate was there with him, too.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 07:07:09 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:03:43 pm
Konate was there with him, too.
He was they had that funny one that Nunkuku at the end too, but no proper threat
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 07:11:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:56:33 pm
On youtube I can't find the moment on about 25mins when Salah got tripped, the ref played on then he was immediately brought down in the box without a pen getting given.
Anybody got one?
Ta.


edit - as discussed above.

This one?

https://xcancel.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1848390828269678855
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 07:30:41 pm »
Thanks to everyone who answered what was for our crew after the match, very similar to in here - a mixed bag of opinions. Sadly I thought they troubled us a tad more and had them edging it 51/49 - I know me the bad fan. But it was a toojng and froing game and I thought at times our midfield was non existent, though when Mac arrived it was in the groove time and we controlled the tempo more. Not sure why Endo didnt get some minutes either. I can see them being there or there abouts come the end of the season and more importantly, taking points of those around us, we just have to keep looking to learn these new approaches and on the way, develop as a squad and team.

Win next week and its fair to say, its on.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #740 on: Yesterday at 07:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 07:11:27 pm
This one?

https://xcancel.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1848390828269678855
That's it mate, thank you.
I was in the Kop and even from there we could see it was a pen and was bewildered it didn't even go to VAR?
That one is fucking atrocious.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 07:39:23 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 07:30:41 pm
Thanks to everyone who answered what was for our crew after the match, very similar to in here - a mixed bag of opinions. Sadly I thought they troubled us a tad more and had them edging it 51/49 - I know me the bad fan. But it was a toojng and froing game and I thought at times our midfield was non existent, though when Mac arrived it was in the groove time and we controlled the tempo more. Not sure why Endo didnt get some minutes either. I can see them being there or there abouts come the end of the season and more importantly, taking points of those around us, we just have to keep looking to learn these new approaches and on the way, develop as a squad and team.

Win next week and its fair to say, its on.


It's like Boxing when it goes to the judges scorecards. Some prefer one style over the other.  Chelsea maybe were hitting us but none of it to concern us.  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #742 on: Yesterday at 07:56:51 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:35:51 pm
That's it mate, thank you.
I was in the Kop and even from there we could see it was a pen and was bewildered it didn't even go to VAR?
That one is fucking atrocious.

yep, it was a clear pen.

Shows what a great win this was - they did it DESPITE having that stonewaller turned down, and then the 2nd Curtis Jones one as well. 

After an international break youll take that performance anytime, sure, not the best, and credit to Chelsea, who are the best team weve faced so far, but it was a strong, defensively solid game, and a ref and his crew who certainly had some interesting interpretations of the rules when it came to Liverpool.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #743 on: Yesterday at 08:11:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:56:51 pm
yep, it was a clear pen.

Shows what a great win this was - they did it DESPITE having that stonewaller turned down, and then the 2nd Curtis Jones one as well. 

After an international break youll take that performance anytime, sure, not the best, and credit to Chelsea, who are the best team weve faced so far, but it was a strong, defensively solid game, and a ref and his crew who certainly had some interesting interpretations of the rules when it came to Liverpool.


It was a crazy game for decisions. The Red card not given for the Rugby tackle on Jota. The Trent challenge on Sancho. The Jones pen, the Jones none pen. All of them could have gone either way.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #744 on: Yesterday at 08:32:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:11:44 pm
It was a crazy game for decisions. The Red card not given for the Rugby tackle on Jota. The Trent challenge on Sancho. The Jones pen, the Jones none pen. All of them could have gone either way.
Dont think it was a red.  The ball is going towards the right touch line, even if Jota doesnt get brought down hes on the right wing with loads to do.

Really odd that the Salah one doesnt even get mentioned though. Could easily  have been given
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #745 on: Yesterday at 10:09:00 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #746 on: Yesterday at 11:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 07:11:27 pm
This one?

https://xcancel.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1848390828269678855

Absolute joke that, but what weve come to expect whenever its Mo.

For all those who regard Neville as a decent lad because Carra likes him, so he must be alright, whoever said he shouldnt be commentating on our games is right (and Id be happy for vice versa on Carra on United games), because the bias is real and obvious to us all. And the resulting confirmation bias from the officials is also real, it impacts decisions in future games, as you can see by terrible decisions like this being totally normalised.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #747 on: Today at 12:51:52 am »
It is what we've come to expect and its totally nuts. Bernardo there can play pinball with the goalie and get off because he midgetly ran away and hid or something, but they one hop Mo all the time, seriously on his career here how any times has he been mugged no call do ya figure. Hundreds id say. Literally. He got kicked right off his feet in the first phase seconds earlier. for example.   ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #748 on: Today at 01:38:37 am »
Collwill is such a bad player. He panics easily and kicks about wildly. He's gunna give away a lot of pens.
In fact, that whole defense and the keeper yesterday, they were wild!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #749 on: Today at 05:03:17 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:38:37 am
Collwill is such a bad player. He panics easily and kicks about wildly. He's gunna give away a lot of pens.
In fact, that whole defense and the keeper yesterday, they were wild!
Yeah completely agree. We were heavily linked with him some time ago, but he is not even close to Virgil. Maybe with experience he will get better, but there is a long long way to reach even close to Virgil.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #750 on: Today at 07:09:58 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:38:37 am
Collwill is such a bad player. He panics easily and kicks about wildly. He's gunna give away a lot of pens.
In fact, that whole defense and the keeper yesterday, they were wild!

Thank God Quansah has saved us 80m
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #751 on: Today at 07:54:41 am »
Id still have Colwill. Chelsea have a lot of good players really.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #752 on: Today at 08:16:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:54:41 am
Id still have Colwill. Chelsea have a lot of good players really.

Loads of players you'd take for the squad (wages aside). Not the case for the likes of Spurs, Newcastle and Man U where you'd only take the odd player.

Left footed CB's get a bit of a halo though. Same with Branthwaite or Van Den Ven. Virg is a one off .
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #753 on: Today at 08:48:25 am »
Palmer who has been one of the best players in the league this season and you'd obviously take him, but of the players on show at Chelsea I'd take Lavia who I thought was excellent yesterday. His injuries are a concern.
