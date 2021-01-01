« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52  (Read 11535 times)

Offline Bill Shepherd

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • Works well under constant supervision.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 11:55:36 pm
Enjoyed Chelsea supporters giving it the 'your support is fucking shit' in the first half, only to hear them quiet as a mouse in the last ten of the 90 as their team is chasing a goal deficit. Fucking rubbish.
Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,417
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #641 on: Today at 12:06:09 am
Chelsea can be fairly happy with their performance but we were definitely the better team for me. What did they create apart from their goal?  Soon as they scored we went and scored our second and they could not break us down. Looked assured and determined.

Good performance. It feels like we're really giving a platform for our defensive players to shine. Too often the past couple of seasons it was our keeper featuring in highlights. Watching MotD just then, the lack of highlights after we scored was actually pretty damn satisfying... Of course we can play better on the ball but we know that and we know we can, it's the defending against quality teams part we had to prove and we did a good job today. That type of ruggedness is what wins you titles... long way to go i know.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,241
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #642 on: Today at 12:10:03 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:32:03 pm
Not a loaded question - does anyone think we were the better team today?

We were a split second of Ibou stepping up from keeping a clean sheet.

So, yes we were by far the better team despite what punditry my have you believe.
Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #643 on: Today at 12:27:12 am
Did that poor keeper for Chelsea make a save? He was far too comfortable for a game at Anfield was poor for Jones's goal. Any decent keeper would have been all over that heavy touch from Jones. We need to go up a few levels at Arsenal. I think Macca and Lucho back in the starting line up helps with that. I thought Nunez was superb off the bench its a shame we created fuck all for him.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,151
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #644 on: Today at 12:47:02 am
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 11:15:27 pm
Game today was a throw back to defending deep and playing percentage at times, we were a goal ahead on xg, just the game looked so different as we had 42% which would be extremely rare under klopp.
It takes a little adjusting to. Last season we'd have something like 75% possession but be a goal down and chasing the game. Today we had less possession at home than the opposition, but never really looked in trouble and we won against a good side.
Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,517
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #645 on: Today at 12:50:16 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:12:05 pm
And some of them were right shit games :D what a weirdo, he's another creepy pep clone.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:12:14 pm
It's also curiously specific. Like claiming you have 104 friends.
Or he's just a fan and he actually watched those games... ;D
Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,153
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #646 on: Today at 01:02:58 am
Good to hang on to the win but we really should've won this game much earlier. The goal we conceded was pretty lazy, why was Konate so deep?
Was a wonderful goal from Curtis, albeit with a poor 1st touch. Glad he got the goal I wanted before the match!

We did tighten up at the back after that and probably the only reason those lot stayed in the game is because they got every single decision from a c*nt of a ref. I'm actually surprised he didn't give them a pen near the end.

Even when he gave the 2nd pen, could you say it was clear and obvious to rescind it? I think the Webbs rule is just an opportunity for the VAR to manipulate the game.

Lots to improve upon esp in possession but 3pts after an intl against Chelsea? More than good enough.

We roll on!
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,013
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #647 on: Today at 01:16:00 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 07:24:22 pm
Missed the game family commitments but delighted to beat chelsea. Really dislike that club

Next time, pretend you have the shits and watch the game on your phone.  ;)
Online Ed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 99
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #648 on: Today at 01:19:30 am
I thought this was a good, mature performance. Slot must have tweaked things to manage Chelsea's strengths - we didn't press as high and focused on keeping possession more than we did against weaker opposition. Chelsea had more possession and attacks, but the entire team defended well. And if we had had a half decent referee, it could have been 3-1 or even 4-1, so all in all, job well done!
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,013
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #649 on: Today at 01:26:20 am
Quote from: Ed on Today at 01:19:30 am
I thought this was a good, mature performance. Slot must have tweaked things to manage Chelsea's strengths - we didn't press as high and focused on keeping possession more than we did against weaker opposition. Chelsea had more possession and attacks, but the entire team defended well. And if we had had a half decent referee, it could have been 3-1 or even 4-1, so all in all, job well done!

Rafa's analysis on MOTD2 was good. Pretty much aligns with what you've said. He pointed out that the Chelsea manager and players were "proud" of how they played, but they seem to thinking about their attacking. We were more balanced and that's why we won. Chelsea's defence wasn't as good, and though they had more attacks, we had more shots on goal.

I never felt worried at any stage during the game - except after they equalised. We seem to have a good amount of control of games even out of possession.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,603
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #650 on: Today at 01:49:05 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:16:00 am
Next time, pretend you have the shits and watch the game on your phone.  ;)

Peabee has some experience in this sort of at times necessary endeavo(u)r...
Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #651 on: Today at 02:50:15 am
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 07:34:51 pm
Also - isn't it about time we canned the "You ain't got no history" chant to Chelsea? They've won more European Cups than legitimately big English clubs like Leeds, Arsenal, Everton and Aston Villa combined.

Nah.
They didn't earn a single one or those league or CL titles. They might have history on paper, but it's financially doped history, assisted by a Russian scumbag. And they're still at it too. Nothing is real with them since 2003.

Keep the chant.
Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,780
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29’ Jackson 49’ Jones 52’
Reply #652 on: Today at 06:10:31 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:32:03 pm
Not a loaded question - does anyone think we were the better team today?

I understand why you're asking the question. It's an interesting one.

For all of Chelsea's possession, they didn't look particularly threatening and we didn't really seem like we would concede easily or at all. However, why did Chelsea have so much possession in the first place?

The long balls from Kelleher and other players throughout the game were perplexing. Slot likes to invite pressure in order to build from the back and we saw none of that today. It's hard to tell whether it was because of the opposition (were we trying to target specific players or zones), our personnel (Mac missing in the midfield is a big detriment to our build up play), or generally us reacting to Chelsea putting us under the cosh.

It's hard to tell but my guess is that we did have a plan to target Chelsea in some way but it didn't quite work out. Chelsea played around us quite easily, especially the front press. And then, since we seemed to be able to exert some degree of control despite not having possession, we just rode that throughout the game. And Chelsea did a good job nullifying Gravenberg, not allowing him to play his game. We really did miss Mac in the middle. Our quality in the final third got us the goals we needed.

So, I would say it was quite an even game with both sides showing their quality. However, I don't think we were lucky to win the game because I don't think Chelsea were that threatening. We showed quality when it counted and then reverted to protecting the lead. However, Chelsea played quite well and if they had ended scoring an equalizer, we wouldn't have said that it was against the run of play.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,278
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #653 on: Today at 06:37:39 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:47:02 am
It takes a little adjusting to. Last season we'd have something like 75% possession but be a goal down and chasing the game. Today we had less possession at home than the opposition, but never really looked in trouble and we won against a good side.

Plus if we were a goal or two up last season we were still constantly bombing forward and chasing it. Sitting in is a very different approach but we've been crying out for a couple of years now to get back to managing games.
