Not a loaded question - does anyone think we were the better team today?



I understand why you're asking the question. It's an interesting one.For all of Chelsea's possession, they didn't look particularly threatening and we didn't really seem like we would concede easily or at all. However, why did Chelsea have so much possession in the first place?The long balls from Kelleher and other players throughout the game were perplexing. Slot likes to invite pressure in order to build from the back and we saw none of that today. It's hard to tell whether it was because of the opposition (were we trying to target specific players or zones), our personnel (Mac missing in the midfield is a big detriment to our build up play), or generally us reacting to Chelsea putting us under the cosh.It's hard to tell but my guess is that we did have a plan to target Chelsea in some way but it didn't quite work out. Chelsea played around us quite easily, especially the front press. And then, since we seemed to be able to exert some degree of control despite not having possession, we just rode that throughout the game. And Chelsea did a good job nullifying Gravenberg, not allowing him to play his game. We really did miss Mac in the middle. Our quality in the final third got us the goals we needed.So, I would say it was quite an even game with both sides showing their quality. However, I don't think we were lucky to win the game because I don't think Chelsea were that threatening. We showed quality when it counted and then reverted to protecting the lead. However, Chelsea played quite well and if they had ended scoring an equalizer, we wouldn't have said that it was against the run of play.