Big win!



Been a few times this season it has felt like we missed the opportunity to kill the game off and has been a nervy ending, but the players dont seem to feel that. Im not quite sure if the end of that game was completely in control or if we allowed them to apply pressure. They had a lot of possession but perhaps just one chance in the last 10-15.



Think the win was the most important today after the break - keep momentum going and hopefully midweek we see a more fluid performance.



Jones and Trent were brilliant today I thought, and Gomez when he came on. And Salah with a massive performance too.





