Big win!



Been a few times this season it has felt like we missed the opportunity to kill the game off and has been a nervy ending, but the players don’t seem to feel that. I’m not quite sure if the end of that game was completely in control or if we allowed them to apply pressure. They had a lot of possession but perhaps just one chance in the last 10-15.



Think the win was the most important today after the break - keep momentum going and hopefully midweek we see a more fluid performance.



Jones and Trent were brilliant today I thought, and Gomez when he came on. And Salah with a massive performance too.