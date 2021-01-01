« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52  (Read 6723 times)

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #560 on: Today at 07:46:36 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:53:48 pm
Suddenly, Arsenal need to win next weekend.  They cant really afford a draw.  And whilst that may cuss us problems, it also gives us opportunities to hit them on the counter.

Will be an interesting game

That was the case last season too. No gifts this time!
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #561 on: Today at 07:46:52 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:42:00 pm
Maresca is a bit of a cock, isn't he?...Fits right in at that club

Him and Arteta were schooled under Guardiola. I'm sure that's just a coincidence though.
Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #562 on: Today at 07:49:49 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:45:02 pm
Crazy City are still only a point behind, feels like we've done everything nearly perfectly and they've scraped so many results.

Thats a good thing.

We are genuinely a work in progress but still sit top of the league. If coaching is good and injuries are kind we should improve as things go on   
HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #563 on: Today at 07:50:36 pm
Big win. Thought we looked solid and gave up very little chances. We're still pretty sloppy in possession.

One thing that surprised me, is the respect we seemed to show them especially at Anfield. I'm not used to seeing us sitting off teams an conceding possession at home. Am I reading too much into this?
Last Edit: Today at 08:01:40 pm by HardworkDedication
Irishred1

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #564 on: Today at 07:51:06 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 07:36:22 pm
Chelsea are definitely looking less and less like a basket case of a club on the pitch with each passing week. They were decent today, but we were better and that's a really pleasing thing to see.

Of course, it could have been a lot easier if the ref did his job and sent Tosin off in the first half.
The January window will fix that
RedG13

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #565 on: Today at 07:52:33 pm
Good win.
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #566 on: Today at 07:53:13 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:46:36 pm
That was the case last season too. No gifts this time!
Problem we had in those draws at Arsenal and against United(away and the cup match) last season, was JOTA though. We didn't have him around.

Heop he's good for the Emirates this time around. If he is, we'll tonk 'em.
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #567 on: Today at 07:54:44 pm
 
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 07:51:06 pm
The January window will fix that
Tosin will be sent off i January?!...  :o
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #568 on: Today at 07:55:26 pm
I thought the game was going to hinge on how Jones played as Mac's replacement. I think it was a big pressure game for him and he absolutely smashed it. Mac is now replaceable when required and that will be a massive boost for us as the season progresses. Jones will be a vital player for us in various positions this year. Mind you I know fuck all about footy - I'm just a fan.
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #569 on: Today at 07:55:45 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:53:13 pm
Problem we had in those draws at Arsenal and against United(away and the cup match) last season, was JOTA though. We didn't have him around.

Heop he's good for the Emirates this time around. If he is, we'll tonk 'em.

Having a clumsy 6 5 centre back land on you isnt good for your rib cage so lets see.
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #570 on: Today at 07:56:38 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:49:49 pm
Thats a good thing.

We are genuinely a work in progress but still sit top of the league. If coaching is good and injuries are kind we should improve as things go on   
Yeah, as PoP once mentioned in an article after Rodgers took over, a new coach's methods usually get's consistent and his blueprint seen on the team, 4-5 months(?) after takeover.

So.. we're not 100% yet, but during December, we should now start playing way more consistenty under the Slot way, and the squad will be more on board with what Slot wants.
Then... we'll start seeing even more goals coming in and the team playing even more fluidly.
robertobaggio37

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #571 on: Today at 07:57:01 pm
Fantastic win but what a shit game of football! Anw just happy we won, Jones was really good I felt and Nunez left everything there. Expect more from Szobo.
Irishred1

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #572 on: Today at 07:57:34 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:54:44 pm
Tosin will be sent off i January?!...  :o
Chelsea are definitely looking less and less like a basket case of a club on the pitch with each passing week.
This bit
Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #573 on: Today at 07:57:58 pm
Big win!

Been a few times this season it has felt like we missed the opportunity to kill the game off and has been a nervy ending, but the players dont seem to feel that. Im not quite sure if the end of that game was completely in control or if we allowed them to apply pressure. They had a lot of possession but perhaps just one chance in the last 10-15.

Think the win was the most important today after the break - keep momentum going and hopefully midweek we see a more fluid performance.

Jones and Trent were brilliant today I thought, and Gomez when he came on. And Salah with a massive performance too.


Boston always unofficial

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #574 on: Today at 07:59:24 pm
Good win,first game this season i felt the need to watch the telly standing up.Next challenge is to watch a game at a pub.
12C

  • aka 54F
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #575 on: Today at 07:59:46 pm
Quote from: Motty on Today at 06:59:12 pm
It's like going in for a high ball studs first and kicking the opponent in the head but because the ball glances off the back of your calf it's perfectly fine?!?!

Remember that was the excuse given for Doku studding Macca in the chest, he got the ball first only when you looked at it in detail, he didnt.
killer-heels

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #576 on: Today at 07:59:59 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:50:36 pm
Big win. Thought we looked solid and gave up very little chances. We're still pretty sloppy in possession.

One thing that surprised me, is the respect we seemed to show them especially. I'm not used to seeing us sitting off teams an conceding possession at home. Am I reading too much into this?

Yeah another poster said we were setting traps for Chelsea but I am not convinced at that as if we did they dealt with it fine. Not used to games like that at home against any side.
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #577 on: Today at 08:00:55 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:50:36 pm
Big win. Thought we looked solid and gave up very little chances. We're still pretty sloppy in possession.

One thing that surprised me, is the respect we seemed to show them especially. I'm not used to seeing us sitting off teams an conceding possession at home. Am I reading too much into this?
Think you're reading too much into it mate. This was purely tactical, and I think an effort not to exert ourselves too much after the international.
Then there's the fact that Chelsea's the youngest squad in the Prem.. and they're better than the rest.

Slot is a tactical coach after all, and he learns from his mistakes. I got the sense today that we wanted to avoid a Forest-like match.
lgvkarlos

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #578 on: Today at 08:00:56 pm
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 07:57:34 pm
Chelsea are definitely looking less and less like a basket case of a club on the pitch with each passing week.
This bit
Not many teams have such long periods of pressure at Anfield, and as much as it bugs me to say I thought Caicedo was excellent.
12C

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #579 on: Today at 08:02:23 pm
Chelsea do seem to like tall leggy fashion conscious players dont they. Some of the hair dos were good enough for Strictly, as were some of the dramatic responses when Brooks dared to give a foul against them.
