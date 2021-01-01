I love a cheesie catchy pop song so there's probably a million I could choose from but these spring to mind just now ...Baltimora - Jungle Boy (the video is gloriously cheap, camp and so 80's.) Could make a great terrace chant... Arnie Slot ooh ooh ooh ooh. Ok maybe not. Classic of it's genre though. I love itDisco Tex and the Sexolettes - Get Dancing. First night at a youth club as a 14 year old seeing a bunch of girls awkwardly working out some moves to this was quite possibly the sexiest but funniest thing I'd ever seen at that time. 'My chiffon is wet'Basshunter - Every Morning, annoyingy catchy. Spectacularly shit video but the end is genius. 'where's Anna?' 'We've lost her'. 'Where ? 'OMG' 'Anna where are you ? 'Annaaaa'Film - Sound Of Music. Has no place in a guilty pleasures thread really as it's an all time classic for me - but it's so fae outside my favourite films like Taxi Driver Godfather etc I'll include it anyway cos I suspect it's a film most people think is utter shite. It's the first film I saw at the cinema ( think it had the record run at Odeon in town and ran for 2 or 3 years), the escape from the Nazis was the most terrifying thing I'd ever seen at that point (apologies for spoilers). I still know the words from every single song due to my older sisters having the soundtrack and playing it constantly. Even the kids in it I loved,they were so diiferent from me and all the other working class kids I grew up with in Liverpool but I somehow related to them all the same ( apart from the one who got taken in by that Hitler Youth knob. What a c*nt he was -spoiler apologies again) Whenever I'm ill it's the first film I put on to make me feel a bit betterOh god I went on a bit too long about the Sound Of Music there - but fuck you all, I love it.It's taken me so long to post this I've run out of energy - so no time for links to Gina G, the Reynolds Girls, Chickory Tip, Miss Diane, Crown Court, early Big Brother or the Waltons etc.As the thread title says - do your worst.