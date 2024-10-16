Poll

 Select your winners in the following 3 matches:

Match 1: Crosby Nick
Match 1: Lastrador
Match 2: Vivabobbygraham
Match 2: Robinred
Match 3: Red1977
Match 3: Robbieredman

Voting closes: Today at 05:33:05 pm

Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1

Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« on: Yesterday at 05:33:05 pm »
Welcome to the world of Sly Sports where all football before 1992 does not exist.

This is a La Liga era draft, so please only judge players on their performances while playing in La Liga from 1992 to present day. Any form outside of the league, at international level or in any other eras is not relevant.

_____________________________________________________Match 1_______________________________________________________

Crosby Nick                                      V                                           Lastrador

   

___________________________________________________Match 2_________________________________________________________

  Vivabobbygraham                                            V                                              Robinred   

   

____________________________________________________Match 3________________________________________________________

  red1977                                                   V                                           Robbieredman   

   

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:02:57 pm by Betty Blue »
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:36:57 pm »
Battle of the Ancients...
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:40:40 pm »
Sorry, I'm a bit thick but which are which? My laptop showing a poor layout
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:47:04 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 05:40:40 pm
Sorry, I'm a bit thick but which are which? My laptop showing a poor layout

Hmm strange. Looks completely aligned on my screen.



Is anyone else having problems?
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:48:44 pm »
above is fine for me but what you just posted doesn't work
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:47:04 pm
Hmm strange. Looks completely aligned on my screen.



Is anyone else having problems?

It's my shite laptop mate. I think i'm sorted with your screenshot.Cheers BB
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:50:53 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 05:48:46 pm
It's my shite laptop mate. I think i'm sorted with your screenshot.Cheers BB

Ah, that's a pain. Not sure if I can change it to make it easier on the eyes for you and maybe others? Let me know if you need any more screenshots.
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:51:46 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 05:48:44 pm
above is fine for me but what you just posted doesn't work

Ah bugger. I'll see if I can fix it. It's strange because this is the exact lay-out I use in every poll I do.
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:56:57 pm »
Okay, I screenshotted all my layouts and then uploaded to imgur as a quick solution. Not ideal as it means I can't just swap out eliminated teams and instead have to start again with each poll, but hopefully at least everyone can see it okay now?

Edit: The problem with doing it this way is it will probably look shit on phones now, as it won't allow one of the formations to jump down a line since it's just one block image. Really odd this is causing issues now.

Can I ask people who had problems with this one to see if the same problem is in here also: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355153.0
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:03:47 pm by Betty Blue »
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:59:55 pm »
not now, was fine before. on my laptop I now need to scroll right to see the other team and then cant see the left side. it works better when they are on top of each other, not side to side

i've voted anyway so no problem
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:02:14 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 05:59:55 pm
not now, was fine before. on my laptop I now need to scroll right to see the other team and then cant see the left side. it works better when they are on top of each other, not side to side

i've voted anyway so no problem

Ah I misunderstood your first message. When you said 'above is fine', I thought you meant the screenshot. I'll revert it again. What a balls up  ;D
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:04:06 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:02:14 pm
Ah I misunderstood your first message. When you said 'above is fine', I thought you meant the screenshot. I'll revert it again. What a balls up  ;D
ah sorry mate, yes original was fine :)
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:57:31 pm »
Matches 1 and 3 are especially tight. Struggling to make a choice right now
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:29:44 pm »
First match is exceptionally tight, went for Nick but ask me tomorrow and it could easily be Las.

Both good teams in the other matches but went with Robin and Robbie in the other two, and think their teams are a bit more balanced.
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:36:05 pm »
Ozil and Snijder in a midfield #8 is my kind of move that I wouldn;t expect VBG to make.  ;D
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:33:53 pm »
Christ, these are tight. Could change my mind every time I look.
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm »
I vote for me.

If you voted against me I wont hold it against you. But I will hold it against red1977 for spelling Milito incorrectly. And being too lazy to put Roberto and Luis in front of Carlos and Enrique.

Marginal losses.
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm
I vote for me.

If you voted against me I wont hold it against you. But I will hold it against red1977 for spelling Milito incorrectly. And being too lazy to put Roberto and Luis in front of Carlos and Enrique.

Marginal losses.

 :lmao

I voted for you. Does that even it up?

You was right as well, should have put Kaka in the middle as i am being ripped for an unbalanced side.
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:36:05 pm
Ozil and Snijder in a midfield #8 is my kind of move that I wouldn;t expect VBG to make.  ;D

Whatever moves I make Samie I still get walloped sofuck it. Red has much better team than me so all good pal
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:20:11 pm »
Voted.

I looked at viva's team - love the attack, midfield's gung ho but could work with that psycho Medel defending, going down the list ok Keller not the best but overall there's a chance...
Then you see what his opponent has assembled. Nope, no chance, sorry viva!
Voted Nick but it was close,  how two teams with no.width (think Giuly's the only one in that front 5 from either side, and iirc he played on the right not left) matched up against one another to make it close is...interesting.
The last tie had two strong teams, not surprised it's neck and neck.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:28:47 pm »
No width?! How dare you sir! I got bored of all doing a variant of 433 so mixed it up for once. Picking Laudrup first threw me a bit to be honest. Maybe shouldnt have. But still, Roberto Carlos marauding down the left. Angloma less so but had a good engine and Luis Enrique could get wide.

But compared to most teams in the draft its a valid point!

Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:29:44 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:29:44 pm
First match is exceptionally tight, went for Nick but ask me tomorrow and it could easily be Las.

Both good teams in the other matches but went with Robin and Robbie in the other two, and think their teams are a bit more balanced.

Went for the same 3 as you in the end. Agree about match 1. Very tough decision. Think Lastrador's layout is perhaps not as easy on the eye as Nick's too and that may be swaying a few voters.

The other two were tight also, but marginally easier as Bobby and Red have a few players who weren't at their peak in La Liga. Kaka especially was a bit of a flop truth told (still good, but nowhere near his Milan level) and Van Horseface was on a downward trend at Real (excellent first season, solid second, then moved into retirement mode). Not 100% sold on the balance of Robbie's team with not a single right foot on any of his forwards  :D  but they have enough to win this one. I've waxed lyrical about Robin's team and don't see an obvious weakness. The big difference makers are in peak Puyol/Pique held up against Carvalho who had a good debut season at Real, then picked up a series of injuries and never got back into the team, and Sneijder a similar tale to Kaka, albeit for very different reasons. Read these quotes from Marca a few days ago, very sobering and I hadn't realised it got so bad for him -

On his life at Madrid: "I was young and I liked the success and being the centre of attention. But things turned out badly there. There were no drugs, but there was alcohol... I got used to living like a star. Youre loved as a Madrid player. I went out and spent thousands of dollars, and paid to things for people. I cant say I was deprived of anything. I played quite well, but they told me that I could have done even better.

On his divorce: I became very alone and saw Jessey (his son) very little. The only thing I could do was be alone... and I didnt even notice that the bottle of vodka in my hand had become my best friend. Physically I didnt notice it affected me. The next day after drinking I played as if nothing. I kept playing, but each game worse than the last and I was clearly less concentrated. I lied, telling myself that everything was going well and I embraced my football intelligence. Physically, I sunk. I ran less. I just hid it with my good technique. I thought nobody would notice."
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:24:10 am »
Voted for me (sorry), Robin (not sorry) and Robbie in the last game which was the tightest for me to choose between. Think his midfield is very nice though, a lot of great passers in there. Just slightly better balanced I think.And Rivaldo is one of my all time favourites.
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:14:51 am »
Bump
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:16:40 pm »
Ive taken on board the advice re. players overall careers/La Liga careers; reading the stats, its sobering how much Ive learned - facts overtaking long baked-in prejudices 😔.

As an example, I knew of Forlans rebirth after his Man U days; I hadnt fully appreciated just how prolific he became. So Im aware that some teams contain names we remember from their gracing the British game, and how that might skew perceptions. Again, there are two examples that jump off the page for me: the Arsenal version of Fabregas compared to the Barca one, and the R.M version of Varane compared to the Man U one. (Incidentally, how good are R.M at getting big fees for players of advanced age, who are just entering their steeply declining years? Or maybe its just the basket case at O.T!)

Anyway, I too have found it difficult to find a clear winner in matches 1 and 3. Nick selected two of my all-time favourite players - who I had shortlisted - in Suker and Laudrup. Lastradors deceptively strong lineup is worthy of close scrutiny - the bulk of Giulis career was spent in France, but he shone at Barca; Mauro Silva was a rock in that Deportivo side.

Anyway, Ive written enough - suffice to say Ive tried to apply the advice and similar criteria to all 3 votes.
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 1
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:09:32 pm »
BUMP
