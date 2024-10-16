First match is exceptionally tight, went for Nick but ask me tomorrow and it could easily be Las.



Both good teams in the other matches but went with Robin and Robbie in the other two, and think their teams are a bit more balanced.



Went for the same 3 as you in the end. Agree about match 1. Very tough decision. Think Lastrador's layout is perhaps not as easy on the eye as Nick's too and that may be swaying a few voters.The other two were tight also, but marginally easier as Bobby and Red have a few players who weren't at their peak in La Liga. Kaka especially was a bit of a flop truth told (still good, but nowhere near his Milan level) and Van Horseface was on a downward trend at Real (excellent first season, solid second, then moved into retirement mode). Not 100% sold on the balance of Robbie's team with not a single right foot on any of his forwardsbut they have enough to win this one. I've waxed lyrical about Robin's team and don't see an obvious weakness. The big difference makers are in peak Puyol/Pique held up against Carvalho who had a good debut season at Real, then picked up a series of injuries and never got back into the team, and Sneijder a similar tale to Kaka, albeit for very different reasons. Read these quotes from Marca a few days ago, very sobering and I hadn't realised it got so bad for him -On his life at Madrid: "I was young and I liked the success and being the centre of attention. But things turned out badly there. There were no drugs, but there was alcohol... I got used to living like a star. Youre loved as a Madrid player. I went out and spent thousands of dollars, and paid to things for people. I cant say I was deprived of anything. I played quite well, but they told me that I could have done even better.On his divorce: I became very alone and saw Jessey (his son) very little. The only thing I could do was be alone... and