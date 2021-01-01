« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October  (Read 7261 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,272
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #520 on: Today at 07:26:01 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:24:46 pm
Ill discipline catching up to Arteta and his gang of bellends.

To be fair, they were just as bad last season but kept getting away with it.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,991
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #521 on: Today at 07:26:24 pm »
It serves them right just for that horrible kit.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,587
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #522 on: Today at 07:26:24 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:24:46 pm
Ill discipline catching up to Arteta and his gang of bellends.

How will you discipline that? Borrowing Tuchel's room?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #523 on: Today at 07:26:36 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,749
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #524 on: Today at 07:26:40 pm »
So no Saliba, Saka, Odegaard next week?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,015
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #525 on: Today at 07:27:18 pm »
Harsh red, no?
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,636
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #526 on: Today at 07:27:30 pm »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,576
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #527 on: Today at 07:28:04 pm »
Arteta is such a weirdo. He just reeks of weirdness.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #528 on: Today at 07:28:09 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:26:40 pm
So no Saliba, Saka, Odegaard next week?

Saka maybe. The other 2 are definitely out.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,769
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #529 on: Today at 07:28:47 pm »
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,837
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #530 on: Today at 07:29:00 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:27:18 pm
Harsh red, no?

No.

It was a clear red.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,549
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #531 on: Today at 07:30:37 pm »
Chance to be 7 points ahead of arsenal if we win our next 2....

Now that becomes a statement
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,587
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #532 on: Today at 07:30:38 pm »
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,587
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #533 on: Today at 07:31:20 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:28:04 pm
Arteta is such a weirdo. He just reeks of weirdness.

Artrumpta?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,877
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #534 on: Today at 07:33:44 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:30:37 pm
Chance to be 7 points ahead of arsenal if we win our next 2....

Now that becomes a statement
Blimey, I forgot we had them next week. That's quite an opportunity.

We had the chance to kill their hopes off last season at the Emirates. I think that win was the instigator for them to really push on to the next level. It's obviously much earlier days but it would be lovely to go there and open a big gap.

Can't wait for tomorrow!
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #535 on: Today at 07:33:54 pm »
The title is there for the taking this year I think, what with Rodris injury (115 may also come into play).

Though it remains to be seen just how good we are. The next few games will tell us a lot.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,228
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #536 on: Today at 07:35:48 pm »
These have had their best team out every week last couplevof seasons and fucked the cups off.

Key injuries/suspensions and cup runs is what we want.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,228
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #537 on: Today at 07:37:25 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:33:44 pm
Blimey, I forgot we had them next week. That's quite an opportunity.

We had the chance to kill their hopes off last season at the Emirates. I think that win was the instigator for them to really push on to the next level. It's obviously much earlier days but it would be lovely to go there and open a big gap.

Can't wait for tomorrow!

Worst thing we did last season was beat them in the cup. Would have eased our schedule a fair bit and filled theirs up. The league game there was the one we needed to win.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online AthleticClub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #538 on: Today at 07:38:58 pm »
I think the champions league buries Arsenal this year. He won't rotate his starting XI, short of them having a game break here and there for their terrible discipline, they'll be on their knees come March
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,228
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #539 on: Today at 07:39:46 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:26:40 pm
So no Saliba, Saka, Odegaard next week?

They'll go Mourinho on steroids. Every trick in the book.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,041
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #540 on: Today at 07:41:55 pm »
Shame Arsenal have a walkover in midweek. Our game is tougher but not really our most important of the eight games. I think he'll make a few changes but have to be wary about overdoing it defensively as Leipzig have some good attackers. Definitely goals in that game IMO.

If Saka misses the game next weekend it's a huge opportunity.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,139
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #541 on: Today at 07:43:15 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:26:40 pm
So no Saliba, Saka, Odegaard next week?

Saka could be back, but Odegaard and Saliba are definitely out. Timber and Tomiyasu also, which gives them a bit of a problem in defence ...
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,311
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #542 on: Today at 07:51:03 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:33:54 pm
The title is there for the taking this year I think, what with Rodris injury (115 may also come into play).

Though it remains to be seen just how good we are. The next few games will tell us a lot.
Steady on mate, one game at a time.
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,599
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #543 on: Today at 07:56:49 pm »
Walcott is really well measured. Like him.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,295
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #544 on: Today at 07:57:51 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:28:04 pm
Arteta is such a weirdo. He just reeks of weirdness.

Definitely collects and catalogues his own urine.
Logged

Offline Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #545 on: Today at 07:57:57 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:41:55 pm
Shame Arsenal have a walkover in midweek. Our game is tougher but not really our most important of the eight games. I think he'll make a few changes but have to be wary about overdoing it defensively as Leipzig have some good attackers. Definitely goals in that game IMO.

If Saka misses the game next weekend it's a huge opportunity.

They have to go full strength though after the draw with Atalanta.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,361
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #546 on: Today at 07:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:57:51 pm
Definitely collects and catalogues his own urine.

 :lmao
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,867
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #547 on: Today at 08:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 07:56:49 pm
Walcott is really well measured. Like him.

Ive had more measured and charismatic farts, after a weekend session, than that fraud will ever be..or have!
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #548 on: Today at 08:03:19 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:24:46 pm
Ill discipline catching up to Arteta and his gang of bellends.

Almost identical to us at the same stage last season. I think we also had 3 players sent off by the 8th game of the season.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #549 on: Today at 08:08:47 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:03:19 pm
Almost identical to us at the same stage last season. I think we also had 3 players sent off by the 8th game of the season.

Four in the first seven games for us. Difference is none of ours should have been.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #550 on: Today at 08:11:45 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 08:08:47 pm
Four in the first seven games for us. Difference is none of ours should have been.

Oh I forgot we lost Jota and Jones in one game. I think you're being biased to say all 4 were the wrong decision.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #551 on: Today at 08:14:54 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:11:45 pm
Oh I forgot we lost Jota and Jones in one game. I think you're being biased to say all 4 were the wrong decision.

Well the Macallister one got overturned. Youll never convince me the VVD one was. Weve seen hundreds of tackles like the Jones one before and since go unpunished.

The Jota one, maybe? But Udogie shouldnt have been on the pitch at the time.

Certainly not undisciplined to the point of having two sent off for kicking the ball away to try and waste time, and then poor positioning to give away a last man red
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #552 on: Today at 08:16:19 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 08:14:54 pm
Well the Macallister one got overturned. Youll never convince me the VVD one was. Weve seen hundreds of tackles like the Jones one before and since go unpunished.

The Jota one, maybe? But Udogie shouldnt have been on the pitch at the time.

Certainly not undisciplined to the point of having two sent off for kicking the ball away to try and waste time, and then poor positioning to give away a last man red

I think VVD's probably was. Mac and Jones a complete farce. Can't remember Jota's.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,060
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #553 on: Today at 08:19:33 pm »
I think Jota's was ruled as the incorrect decision eventually for some technicality, but nothing could be done about it as it was two yellows. So 2 of them were ruled to be incorrect after the fact. I think there's a good argument that the Jones one was extremely harsh given similar challenges seen over the course of the season.

Edit:
Quote
According to ESPN, the Premier League's Independent Key Match Incidents Panel has ruled that Jota was wrongly sent off against Spurs. Jota made two tackles on Destiny Udogie within a minute, leading to a red card, but the panel have now ruled that the second challenge was not worthy of a second booking.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:22:32 pm by Rhi »
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,403
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #554 on: Today at 08:26:59 pm »
Yeah Udogie tripped over himself for that 2nd yellow, Jota never touched him at all. Infact it should have been Udogie booked for gesturing a yellow to the ref after going down. A total farce.

Logged

Online Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,137
  • FSG, spend some fucking money, miserable bastards
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #555 on: Today at 08:36:10 pm »
I love when anyone associated with Arsenal says "if we can't win the title we can at least win the Champions League"

 ;D as if it's some kind of consolation trinket they'll win easily if they're even half arsed.
Logged

Online stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,937
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #556 on: Today at 08:49:01 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:41:55 pm
Shame Arsenal have a walkover in midweek. Our game is tougher but not really our most important of the eight games. I think he'll make a few changes but have to be wary about overdoing it defensively as Leipzig have some good attackers. Definitely goals in that game IMO.

If Saka misses the game next weekend it's a huge opportunity.

Think it is, anyway, meself.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,462
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #557 on: Today at 08:52:02 pm »
5 red cards across today's PL matches. Seems like a lot but the record is eight (October 31, 2009)
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #558 on: Today at 08:57:23 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:52:02 pm
5 red cards across today's PL matches. Seems like a lot but the record is eight (October 31, 2009)

We had 2 sent off that day.

Carragher and Degen.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 