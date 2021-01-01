Ill discipline catching up to Arteta and his gang of bellends.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Harsh red, no?
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
So no Saliba, Saka, Odegaard next week?
Arteta is such a weirdo. He just reeks of weirdness.
Chance to be 7 points ahead of arsenal if we win our next 2....Now that becomes a statement
Blimey, I forgot we had them next week. That's quite an opportunity. We had the chance to kill their hopes off last season at the Emirates. I think that win was the instigator for them to really push on to the next level. It's obviously much earlier days but it would be lovely to go there and open a big gap. Can't wait for tomorrow!
The title is there for the taking this year I think, what with Rodris injury (115 may also come into play). Though it remains to be seen just how good we are. The next few games will tell us a lot.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Shame Arsenal have a walkover in midweek. Our game is tougher but not really our most important of the eight games. I think he'll make a few changes but have to be wary about overdoing it defensively as Leipzig have some good attackers. Definitely goals in that game IMO.If Saka misses the game next weekend it's a huge opportunity.
Definitely collects and catalogues his own urine.
Walcott is really well measured. Like him.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Almost identical to us at the same stage last season. I think we also had 3 players sent off by the 8th game of the season.
Four in the first seven games for us. Difference is none of ours should have been.
Oh I forgot we lost Jota and Jones in one game. I think you're being biased to say all 4 were the wrong decision.
Well the Macallister one got overturned. Youll never convince me the VVD one was. Weve seen hundreds of tackles like the Jones one before and since go unpunished.The Jota one, maybe? But Udogie shouldnt have been on the pitch at the time.Certainly not undisciplined to the point of having two sent off for kicking the ball away to try and waste time, and then poor positioning to give away a last man red
According to ESPN, the Premier League's Independent Key Match Incidents Panel has ruled that Jota was wrongly sent off against Spurs. Jota made two tackles on Destiny Udogie within a minute, leading to a red card, but the panel have now ruled that the second challenge was not worthy of a second booking.
5 red cards across today's PL matches. Seems like a lot but the record is eight (October 31, 2009)
