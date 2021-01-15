If Saliba and Saka are out. I think we need to take advantage of that. But yeah draw isn't a bad result.



It's not that a draw would be a bad result for us, I think it'd be a bad result for them. You can't afford to draw too many games and of course a defeat is even worse.They've also beaten us the last two seasons remember, leaving us empty handed there. It'd be a welcome enough improvement for us in comparison but leaves them worse off.I think Arsenal got 89 points last season, I just can't see them doing the same for what would essentially be three seasons straight. City are still the ones so we're hoping for a Haaland injury really, and ourselves doing what we need to do in January.