Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October  (Read 4211 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #280 on: Today at 04:32:35 pm »
2-2
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #281 on: Today at 04:35:06 pm »
If Vardy had taken that penalty instead of Madison then Everton would have been relegated two years ago. Still never forgiven that twat for that miss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #282 on: Today at 04:39:22 pm »
Welbeck stretchered off.

Strange looking situation as it was such a nothing challenge and he grabbed his lower back, but he was in a great amount of pain and now looks to be taken to an ambulance straight away rather than down the tunnel.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #283 on: Today at 04:39:40 pm »
Welbeck stretchered off. Back injury. Didnt seem like a very hard knock. Went down with a lot of pain. Straight to hozzy. Hope hes ok
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #284 on: Today at 04:40:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:32:19 pm
Would have turned it off immediately if I was watching. The commentary must be unbearable.

They are back!

In fairness, they're turning Brentford over at home, with a squad that barely cost 600 million and could make the top half of the table for a few hours, so you can understand the excitement. 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #285 on: Today at 04:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:32:35 pm
2-2

You have to specify what game when you do that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #286 on: Today at 04:43:18 pm »
Saka is out injured.

So, he's not Lazarus after all.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #287 on: Today at 04:43:53 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 04:43:16 pm
You have to specify what game when you do that.
Unfortunately not Ipswich
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #288 on: Today at 04:44:01 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:39:40 pm
Welbeck stretchered off. Back injury. Didnt seem like a very hard knock. Went down with a lot of pain. Straight to hozzy. Hope hes ok

Sciatic nerve maybe?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #289 on: Today at 04:45:14 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:43:53 pm
Unfortunately not Ipswich

I was thinking more Brentford v Man U.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #290 on: Today at 04:49:35 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 04:45:14 pm
I was thinking more Brentford v Man U.
Give it another 10 mins for maximum hilarity
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #291 on: Today at 04:50:14 pm »
Brentford are turd
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #292 on: Today at 04:50:49 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:49:35 pm
Give it another 10 mins for maximum hilarity

I don't think so this time. Brentford have been absolute shite in the second half. Hope I'm wrong obviously.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #293 on: Today at 04:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Gerry83 on Today at 04:50:14 pm
Brentford are turd

Theyre the type of side United should be beating really. No pace, not tons of technical ability, back line drops quite low in central areas meaning your wingers can make runs all day and stay onside etc

Uniteds midfield are all puddings, Brentford arent the side to exploit that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #294 on: Today at 04:56:12 pm »
Goodbye to Russell Martin
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #295 on: Today at 04:56:13 pm »
Jordan Ayew :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #296 on: Today at 04:56:15 pm »
Just 5 Minutes added at United, they are winning of course
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #297 on: Today at 04:57:07 pm »
Southampton really bottled it
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #298 on: Today at 04:58:16 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 04:43:16 pm
You have to specify what game when you do that.
previous comment was penalty to Leicester
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #299 on: Today at 04:58:20 pm »
Philogene sent off for Villa
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #300 on: Today at 04:58:29 pm »
Brighton have stolen this, fantastic  ;D

But they did defend very well though, very disciplined as the 2nd half went on.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #301 on: Today at 04:58:57 pm »
FT Newcastle 0 - 1 Brighton
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #302 on: Today at 04:59:23 pm »
It's got to hurt seeing Jordan Ayew score a 98th minute winner on your patch when it's mid October and haven't won a game  ;D

Ipswich/Saints will go but Leicester will survive IMO, they've always had a little something about them despite going down the season before last. Wolves look a good shout right now, as do Palace. Honestly I could see Fulham being dragged into something. Don't think Everton or West Ham will go. Bournemouth either. Big win for United if they hold on here.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #303 on: Today at 04:59:55 pm »
Fair play to that teenager managing Brighton too by the way, he's had a great start.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #304 on: Today at 04:59:58 pm »
Old Trafford is half empty.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #305 on: Today at 04:59:59 pm »
The embassy will be sending an invite to Eddie.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #306 on: Today at 05:01:27 pm »
Are they back? I think they're back. Aren't they?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #307 on: Today at 05:01:34 pm »
That's probably brought Hag a fuck up in the West Ham or Chelsea games then just as he's about to be sacked they have Leicester and Ipswich and round and round we go. Very amusing.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #308 on: Today at 05:01:48 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:59:23 pm
It's got to hurt seeing Jordan Ayew score a 98th minute winner on your patch when it's mid October and haven't won a game  ;D

Ipswich/Saints will go but Leicester will survive IMO, they've always had a little something about them despite going down the season before last. Wolves look a good shout right now, as do Palace. Honestly I could see Fulham being dragged into something. Don't think Everton or West Ham will go. Bournemouth either. Big win for United if they hold on here.
It's really early but Ipswich look certain. For the other team, the relative difficulty of their fixtures makes it harder to gauge.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #309 on: Today at 05:02:12 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:59:23 pm
It's got to hurt seeing Jordan Ayew score a 98th minute winner on your patch when it's mid October and haven't won a game  ;D

Ipswich/Saints will go but Leicester will survive IMO, they've always had a little something about them despite going down the season before last. Wolves look a good shout right now, as do Palace. Honestly I could see Fulham being dragged into something. Don't think Everton or West Ham will go. Bournemouth either. Big win for United if they hold on here.

No chance Fulham will end up involved. Wolves and Palace will both be fine too I reckon once they change their managers.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #310 on: Today at 05:02:52 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:59:59 pm
The embassy will be sending an invite to Eddie.

Mr.Howe. Please bring a large duffel bag, and dont wear a polar neck.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #311 on: Today at 05:02:54 pm »
Big win for Utd. They're now level with Fulham.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #312 on: Today at 05:03:46 pm »
Great performance off the bench for United - by Wissa
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #313 on: Today at 05:04:28 pm »
Up the cherries !
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #314 on: Today at 05:05:06 pm »
Mancs turn the corner they are back and also massively improve their goal difference to -2 only 7 points behind us now
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #315 on: Today at 05:08:07 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:02:12 pm
No chance Fulham will end up involved. Wolves and Palace will both be fine too I reckon once they change their managers.

I doubt they'll go down but I could see them being brought down the table a bit, you can't really trust a Marco Silva side IMO. They'll probably have a couple of bad spells where they can't buy a win.

I think Ipswich and Southampton are 19th/20th but the other space will be interesting IMO. I think it could be similar to when Leicester did go down in 2023 and it's a bit of a surprise the team who ends up there ends up there. Can't really see it being Forest either as they've started well.

Right now my shout is Wolves. No wins thus far, probably get beat to City tomorrow too. They're going to need wins on the board at some stage. Palace look really bad but probably have a bounce in them that they got at the end of last season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #316 on: Today at 05:17:29 pm »
Saka out is a surprise

First time that both him and Odegard have both been out in last four years.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #317 on: Today at 05:37:59 pm »
Arsenals kit is dreadful
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #318 on: Today at 05:44:01 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:59:23 pm
It's got to hurt seeing Jordan Ayew score a 98th minute winner on your patch when it's mid October and haven't won a game  ;D

Ipswich/Saints will go but Leicester will survive IMO, they've always had a little something about them despite going down the season before last. Wolves look a good shout right now, as do Palace. Honestly I could see Fulham being dragged into something. Don't think Everton or West Ham will go. Bournemouth either. Big win for United if they hold on here.

3 promoted teams will go unless Wolves are toss all season which they might be.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #319 on: Today at 05:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:44:01 pm
3 promoted teams will go unless Wolves are toss all season which they might be.



Leicester arent a dead cert to go down.

They have 9 points already.
