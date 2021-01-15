No chance Fulham will end up involved. Wolves and Palace will both be fine too I reckon once they change their managers.



I doubt they'll go down but I could see them being brought down the table a bit, you can't really trust a Marco Silva side IMO. They'll probably have a couple of bad spells where they can't buy a win.I think Ipswich and Southampton are 19th/20th but the other space will be interesting IMO. I think it could be similar to when Leicester did go down in 2023 and it's a bit of a surprise the team who ends up there ends up there. Can't really see it being Forest either as they've started well.Right now my shout is Wolves. No wins thus far, probably get beat to City tomorrow too. They're going to need wins on the board at some stage. Palace look really bad but probably have a bounce in them that they got at the end of last season.