Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October

Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #240 on: Today at 03:59:29 pm
Everton are never going anywhere for as long as absolutely rancid teams like Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton are clogging the league.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #241 on: Today at 04:00:57 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:57:09 pm
2-0 Everton

Wow, took us 60 minutes to get to 2-0 at Portman Road. Impressive.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #242 on: Today at 04:01:00 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:58:09 pm
Who cares if hapless Hag does get sacked, who in their right mind would take it on, they've had since Ferguson retired:

Moyes
Van Gaal
Maureen
Solkskar
Ranjick
Hag

Nobody has come close to them challenging let alone dominating. Who will they bring in next, the comedy train will keep on rolling no matter who takes on the poisoned chalice
Their signings under Ten Hag have been slow- the latest being Ugarte and Zirkzee. AND they seem to have a new policy- sign injured players! (an attempt at this "Moneyball" melarkey that Liverpool seem to do so well in)...

It's just that.. they don't seem to care how injured the signing is.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #243 on: Today at 04:07:22 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:59:29 pm
Everton are never going anywhere for as long as absolutely rancid teams like Ipswich,Man United ,  Leicester and Southampton are clogging the league.
True
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #244 on: Today at 04:07:46 pm
I don't think I've ever watched Ugarte play so I can't really comment but De Ligt is very funny. He's not kicked on at all since leaving Ajax and going to a Juventus side who were obviously going to drop off one day soon was a terrible career move. But if you've been bounced by Juve and Bayern Munich at 25 years old it's not a great sign unless he's asking for a million quid wages a week!

The Zirkzee signing reeks of some smart arse director of football looking too far into 'underlying numbers' that have came in an inferior league. He's a honking footballer and his goal record is awful. I know he's not been the most expensive signing they've made but I think in years to come he could become one of those players everyone remembers for all the wrong reasons. He really looks bad, and I actually think he should feel bad on a personal level for looking so shit.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #245 on: Today at 04:10:05 pm
United medical staff have worked wonders with De Ligt during the break by slabbing a handful of vaseline on his head.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #246 on: Today at 04:11:02 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:07:46 pm
He really looks bad, and I actually think he should feel bad on a personal level for looking so shit.

;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #247 on: Today at 04:11:44 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:07:46 pm
He really looks bad, and I actually think he should feel bad on a personal level for looking so shit.
;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #248 on: Today at 04:12:19 pm
Van Den Berg has been poor. We got a good fee for him
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #249 on: Today at 04:12:27 pm
1-1 Mancs
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #250 on: Today at 04:13:01 pm
They are back!!!!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #251 on: Today at 04:13:18 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:10:05 pm
United medical staff have worked wonders with De Ligt during the break by slabbing a handful of vaseline on his head.
;D

Here he is under the capable hands of United medical staff:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZiwahzAJe0Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZiwahzAJe0Y</a>
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #252 on: Today at 04:13:33 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:12:27 pm
1-1 Mancs

And van Nistelfuck making sure he's shown congratulating the boss in the technical area...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #253 on: Today at 04:14:23 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:12:19 pm
Van Den Berg has been poor. We got a good fee for him

He suits Brentford because they like to play CBs at full back and he's competent out there. Miles away from our level though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #254 on: Today at 04:17:23 pm
It's all Mancs now.  >:(
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #255 on: Today at 04:18:35 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 04:17:23 pm
It's all Mancs now.  >:(

We don't want Ten Hag to be sacked though  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #256 on: Today at 04:18:43 pm
Brentford awful really. I wouldnt say its a capitulation as they were shite in the first half too
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #257 on: Today at 04:19:44 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:12:19 pm
Van Den Berg has been poor. We got a good fee for him
Richard Hughes did very well to get that fee.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
Reply #258 on: Today at 04:20:36 pm
Watching Casemiro running is hilarious
