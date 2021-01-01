I don't think I've ever watched Ugarte play so I can't really comment but De Ligt is very funny. He's not kicked on at all since leaving Ajax and going to a Juventus side who were obviously going to drop off one day soon was a terrible career move. But if you've been bounced by Juve and Bayern Munich at 25 years old it's not a great sign unless he's asking for a million quid wages a week!



The Zirkzee signing reeks of some smart arse director of football looking too far into 'underlying numbers' that have came in an inferior league. He's a honking footballer and his goal record is awful. I know he's not been the most expensive signing they've made but I think in years to come he could become one of those players everyone remembers for all the wrong reasons. He really looks bad, and I actually think he should feel bad on a personal level for looking so shit.