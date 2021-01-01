I'm his biggest fan but we ran the legs off him last year and him not being able to the things you've posted here in the last 6 weeks are part of why we faded down the stretch



We can't be a team that HAS to have certain players play in order to win matches .. every year its like the last few seasons didnt' happen for our fan base around the player rest/squad managment question



Arguably we already have become a team that needs Macca to win games or at least significantly increase our chances of winning games. We even ended up bringing him on for the last half hour of the League Cup game against West Ham, which changed the game.Macca has played every minute of every game so far, apart from Forrest when we unraveled after he went off. The Palace game which was probably our best performance under Slot until he went off. Plus the aforementioned West Ham game when we looked a far better team when he came on.He reminds me of Alonso in that he has a remarkable knack for getting those around him to pass and play better. For me, he is rapidly becoming our most important player. Gravenberch may be more eye-catching but for me, Macca is the one who improves the players around him. He has become our Rodri.