Author Topic: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield  (Read 7137 times)

Offline Draex

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 06:51:05 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:40:14 pm
We did. Arguably our best performance of the season. But at 3-1 there was a spell where it still had that air of "we could fuck this up" which we've had much less of this year ;D

Peak Klopp football :D 85minutes of pure domination, 5 minutes of madness.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 07:24:11 pm »
Mac being out would be a fucker.

Jones would have to play with Morton as back up if Endo is also out.
Offline Peabee

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 07:27:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:35:22 pm
I'm his biggest fan but we ran the legs off him last year and him not being able to the things you've posted here in the last 6 weeks are part of why we faded down the stretch

We can't be a team that HAS to have certain players play in order to win matches .. every year its like the last few seasons didnt' happen for our fan base around the player rest/squad managment question

That's clearly where Al is trying to take the discussion.

If Mac is injured, or at risk of exacerbating an injury, he shouldn't play.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 07:38:54 pm »
Elliott should be back soon if he's doing on ball stuff. Regardless, Mac Allister and Endo sound like they'd miss one match at most so nothing too serious. Good job Curtis' missus had the baby on an international break.

I know we have the Brighton cup tie coming up where I imagine he'll make a few changes but I reckon a few squad players will get the nod against Leipzig. Likes of Quansah/Jones/Nunez etc, Bradley even and maybe Tsimikas if recovered.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 08:01:25 pm »
If Mac is out, I dont know if I prefer Dom and Grav in a two with Elliott as the 10 or Jones and Grav in a two with Dom as the 10.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 08:09:56 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:35:22 pm
I'm his biggest fan but we ran the legs off him last year and him not being able to the things you've posted here in the last 6 weeks are part of why we faded down the stretch

We can't be a team that HAS to have certain players play in order to win matches .. every year its like the last few seasons didnt' happen for our fan base around the player rest/squad managment question

Arguably we already have become a team that needs Macca to win games or at least significantly increase our chances of winning games. We even ended up bringing him on for the last half hour of the League Cup game against West Ham, which changed the game.

Macca has played every minute of every game so far, apart from Forrest when we unraveled after he went off. The Palace game which was probably our best performance under Slot until he went off. Plus the aforementioned West Ham game when we looked a far better team when he came on. 

He reminds me of Alonso in that he has a remarkable knack for getting those around him to pass and play better. For me, he is rapidly becoming our most important player. Gravenberch may be more eye-catching but for me, Macca is the one who improves the players around him. He has become our Rodri.
Offline Fromola

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 08:18:22 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:35:47 pm
Mac shouldn't start this or midweek
Our plan for him can't be 'keep playing him he'll be fine' if we're serious about winning things in May

This is the issue with not strengthening the summer, you end up leaving players like Mac indespensible, but you lose either way whether you're forced to rest them in big games or run them into the ground.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 08:43:56 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:01:25 pm
If Mac is out, I dont know if I prefer Dom and Grav in a two with Elliott as the 10 or Jones and Grav in a two with Dom as the 10.

Absolutely no chance Elliott plays any part in this game
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 09:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:18:22 pm
This is the issue with not strengthening the summer, you end up leaving players like Mac indespensible, but you lose either way whether you're forced to rest them in big games or run them into the ground.

Borin' 'ell.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #129 on: Today at 01:26:03 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:49:36 pm
Is Elliott close ?
Yeah, he can keep a secret
Online RedG13

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:59:15 am »
Great OP Dougle

Excited for the game
