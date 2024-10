TNT get one PL game a week and Liverpool bring in the most viewers. Therefore, if they get the chance to pick us, they will. It's just a good business decision from them and has fuck all to do with trying to put us at a disadvantage.



If you put any blame on TNT you're basically saying they should operate as a less successful company just because of player welfare. That's never going to happen.



You're acting like the only time they can pick us is during CL weeks when we play on the Wednesday. There will be around 30 other occasions during the season where they could choose to have us as the 1230 game if we manage to make it all the way through the final and the package states they can only pick us 6 times.I'm putting some blame on TNT because they evidently don't have to pick us to be the 1230 kick off after we've played on the Wednesday when a) there are so many more occasions they could pick us when we don't play on that date and b) have 19 other clubs they could choose from to play that time instead.There will be occasions where you can think "Yeah alright fair enough that's a massive game so can understand why they want it" like the derby in December but this season and last season we've played Crystal Palace away at 1230 after having a Wednesday game and that evidently just doesn't need to be on tv at that specific time slot.