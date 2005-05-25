« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield  (Read 1842 times)

Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
                                                                                                Liverpool V Chelsea

                                                                            EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield

Referee: John Brooks. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Darren Cann. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Michael Oliver. Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt.

Hi folks,

Next up is a home game against Chelsea.

The reason I chose this game is the international break from football which gives me space to write and some degree of poetic license. So forgive me my wanderings. I ended up contacting an old mate of mine who is a lifelong Chelsea supporter and asking him for a few thoughts as well. Gonna skip the really obvious stuff about them and us and keep it light. Hope you all enjoy.

The Past

Probably the safest thing to say about the EPL Chelsea model is that they are (and have been) diametrically opposite to us. Just for the craic, get out a piece of paper and a pen and jot down as many Chelsea managers you can remember during Jurgans tenure here. Answer at the bottom of the preview.

Anyway, the biggest change of late has been behind the scenes. Romans  financial gravy train adventure"  got torpedoed by his supposed association with Putin. Yet more financial fiddling and the club has ended up with Todds gang. To a mildly curious observer they seem have misplaced that ice-cold killer mentality. Theyre back in the pack. The days of remorseless winning are, hopefully, over. It doesnt feel the same. They win every transfer window but what was ruthless now seems a bit chaotic.

My "relationship with them has had a few different phases. I grew up in Ireland and football became a passion for me from around 1970. It was black and white tv mysticism for us at that time. One of the first games I have strong memories of was the 1970 Cup Final between Leeds and Chelsea (which went to a replay). Osgood, Hutchinson, Chopper Harris, Bonetti, Webb, Lorimer, Grey, Bremner, Giles, Clarke, Charlton, Hunter, Sprake, I remember all these guys. Me and my mates we all picked teams around then and lots of my gang went for Chelsea. They were innocent times for us. Some people liked blue and everyone liked a winner I guess.

As a tribe we all emigrated to London in the mid-80s and started to go to games around the city. My first experience of Stamford Bridge was a cup game there where we won 2-1. Unfortunately a Chelsea supporting mate of mine insisted we go to the Shed End. It was a bad move on my part and it was only through luck and badly aimed punches and kicks that I got out there in one piece without a bunch of celery up my arse.

One of the reasons I am bringing these times up is that I rang another of those lifelong Chelsea supporting mates of mine, Billy, this morning and asked him to answer a few questions about his view as to how they are getting along. It turns out I was at his first Chelsea game, ( more later). They were different times, the 80s. Just rock up at any ground and buy a ticket on the day and in you went. The only ground I ever ran into trouble at was Stamford Bridge !

They were good times on the whole and weve all stayed mates through the decades. Football has always been something that has brought us together. Not living in England anymore put a safe distance and some perspective when José  and Rafa battled it out, brewing up that heated rivalry on the pitch and terraces.

My Favourite Chelsea games, (until last seasons Wembley win), were that series of epic European clashes. Those second legs at Anfield stand out for obvious reasons. The goal, that miss by Gudjohnsson, the penalties, Rafa in Buddha posture and most of all the crowd, the fury and the release.

The Present

Have we had an easy ride so far ? Actually I dont think so for a variety of reasons. We lost Jurgan and his team. We had a broken pre-season with a new Sporting Director and a whole new management team to integrate. Not to be underestimated that.
We have struggled in past seasons to beat the bottom feeders. All of Ipswich, Wolves, Brentford, Palace, Utd, Bmouth and Forest had pretty much full squads, time to prepare and were full of gas at that stage.
Already we had had 3 midweek games to both wear us out and give the above teams time to prepare and throw in an international break which is both an energy drain, and rhythm breaker. So, no, not easy.

Now we move into a run of games against better opposition. Im good with that. Chelsea are free scoring (thats about all I know about them), likewise Arsenal to follow, then Brighton and Villa at home. All bar Brighton have European commitments too. My view is they are all teams who will come out to play and I think that will suit the Reds. No easy games but Id take us as favourites in all these games bar Arsenal. Which is why we need to beat Chelsea, to go into the Arsenal game ahead of them.


So to Billy and his Blues views.

What do you make of this seasons Chelsea and their manager so far?

I was pretty underwhelmed when Maresca was appointed. I hadn't payed much attention to Leicester's season so didn't know much about him.

I like what I've seen so far. He's been pretty decisive in selecting a core squad and excluding those that he didn't see getting game time, most notably Chilwell.

That has worked pretty well for him. Since the first game against Man City, the first 11 has been fairly settled and they're playing well, although they haven't had hugely challenging opposition.

They're exciting going forward but can still be a bit flaky at the back.

Still a work in progress but it does feel like he knows what he's doing.


What are your expectations now for the season ?

Hard to say. This game will tell a lot. Top 6 anyway and possibly top 4.


Who have been the stand out players so far ?

Palmer is the obvious outstanding talent. He's an absolute joy to watch. Beautiful left foot, good pace, intelligent. Probably a better environment for him than Man City where he'd have the spontaneity drilled out of him.

Madueke is a real handful on the right. Still raw but always willing to take defenders on and a real goal threat.


Any injuries / suspensions for this game ?

The big injury is still Reese James and there doesn't seem to be any date for a return. Gusto is a decent enough replacement but not at the same level.

Fofana and Cucurella are both suspended.


How will Chelsea set up ?

Most likely 4-2-3-1


Whats your prediction ?

A score draw would do very nicely!


Any thoughts on the whole "spend like theres no tomorrow gambit by Chelseas owners ?

It's hard to fathom. Splashing money on building a huge (42 man?) squad that the manager obviously doesn't want doesn't seem to make sense.
Most of the signings have been given 7 or 8 year contracts, and Palmer's contract was recently extended to 10 years.
There's definitely an element of getting around FFP with this, but that wouldn't apply with Palmer's extension, so it also seems to be a policy.
That's all well and good if your recruitment is up to scratch, but there seem to be some recent additions on long contracts that they already want to get rid of.
To be fair, they seem to have managed to keep wages down but I still wouldn't be surprised if they ended up with another Winston Bogarde on their hands.

They've been offloading academy players to beat the band as money made there is pure profit in FFP terms so helps them to balance the books.
Maresca complained that the Premier League should change the financial rules so that clubs like Chelsea don't have to sell academy players.
Might be a better bet to stop spending so much money building a swollen squad and rely more on the academy players.

Any particular memories of your first game at The Bridge ?

First game at the Bridge was with you. You'd been there the previous year with Marcus in the Shed and just about got out alive, so you refused to go anywhere but the away end. I went along with you so I ended up at my first home game surrounded by Liverpool fans !

They sussed me out fairly quickly but never got any hassle.

Favourite game, memory, team ?

Favourite team was any with Zola in it. I just loved watching him. An absolute genius and he joy he got from playing was obvious.
When we were in Sardinia last year I dragged my teenage son along on a pilgrimage to his home town. Turns out we'd only missed him by a couple if days. They'd unveiled a huge mural of him and he'd been there for it.

Favourite game againat Liverpool was probably the cup game in 1997 at home. 2-0 down at half time and it could have been more. We weren't at the races at all.
Hughes came on for the second half and scored immediately, followed by a beauty from Zola and two from Vialli. We went on to win the cup that year.

Cheers Billy.

The Match
 
The table looks good. I had little expectation at the start of the season and personally am enjoying the games as they come. No big pressure. Were top, 4 points ahead of a resurgent (?) Chelsea. Both teams have tripped up against Forest at home. Our failure was post the last international break so one obvious question is who is going to start for us in this game ?

Last time Slot stuck on a jet-lagged Macca and collectively it was a below par performance. This time Argentina only semi-flogged him but I wonder will Slot look to use fresher players this time? Curtis hasnt played much footie and looked good of late. Darwin hasnt had much game time and must be gagging for a start. Kelleher will obviously play, (hopefully with his occasional rick out of the way now). Gakpo has really impressed of late. I assumed Virgil would play every minute as usual for Ronnie but happily for us he got a red first game so hes had the week off. Mo even got a night off. It looks like we got through this last fortnight minus injuries but Arne will have to see whos fit and firing.

Our recent league record against Chelsea is littered with drawn games. Weve won 7, lost 3 and drawn 10 of the last 20 league games against them. Add in three 0-0 domestic finals and one drawn Super Cup final and the picture is clear as mud. Both teams have new managers and styles this season. Chelsea are the top scorers and weve the best defence so far. So how will it go ? I think its going to be a hectic rollercoaster of a game, in part due to Chelseass strength (attack) and also the coming back from International footie and travel. It wont be 0-0.

The Quiz

(And the answer is  in Jurgans time Chelsea have seen 9 contracted managers come and (all) go. Mourinho, Hiddink, Conté, Sarri, Lampard, Tuchel, Potter, Lampard again and Pochettino.)
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
I'm bored so did this, First 11 international minutes

Kelleher 180
Trent 180
Virg 79
Konate 180
Robbo 180
Mac 66
Dom 180
Grav 154
Mo 89
Jota 88
Diaz 154

No injuries reported but goals for Dom, Trent and Diaz. Konate becoming a fixture in the French national team reflecting his progress this season. Mo back early but seems precautionary, all players will be back at least by today so as satisfactory international break as we can expect these days.

Players perhaps most at risk of rotation Dom and Robbo considering their in game energy levels and that they played full games.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Referee: John Brooks. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Darren Cann. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Michael Oliver. Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt.

I think this is going to be a tough one. No doubt Chelsea have played well recently and we struggled after the last international break, hopefully the extra day helps use with rhythm a bit more
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
They have some threats going forward but can't defend so should be winning this with a bit to spare, think we'll look great here.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Was the Forest defeat after the international break? I think it was the high of United during the last break and then crashing back to earth with that Forest game?

That is in my head a little bit. I am glad it's something of a big home game - extra days rest for those away and more time with the manager. And hopefully a good atmosphere will have them charged.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 01:08:13 pm
Was the Forest defeat after the international break? I think it was the high of United during the last break and then crashing back to earth with that Forest game?

That is in my head a little bit. I am glad it's something of a big home game - extra days rest for those away and more time with the manager. And hopefully a good atmosphere will have them charged.

Yep Forest was the Saturday after the September international break
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Full strength here, then rest if needed on Wednesday. Cannot let the momentum drop.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Nice preview, tyvm.

Three points please you red men! I dont expect a great performance after the break, and I do expect Chelsea to be dangerous. So we will have to dig deep. 2-1 Liverpool.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Quote from: StephP on Yesterday at 01:28:05 pm
IMO, the pre-game threads are way, way, waaay  too f. long.

ps The above is a sentence reflecting a general and long-lasting sentiment that is unrelated to this thread, which was not read

pps I think that "Less is more" is an English expression or saying.

What a strange thing to say, aside from anything else, it's just rude.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Cracking OP thanks. And almost a return of Spyin Kop!
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:24:06 pm
Cracking OP thanks. And almost a return of Spyin Kop!

Yeah I really enjoyed it and it was good to get the opinion of an opposition fan. Did that used to happen regularly?
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Quote from: StephP on Yesterday at 01:28:05 pm
IMO, the pre-game threads are way, way, waaay  too f. long.

ps The above is a sentence reflecting a general and long-lasting sentiment that is unrelated to this thread, which was not read

pps I think that "Less is more" is an English expression or saying.

Being contrarian again?

As said these threads are authored by volunteers who take the time and trouble to put together an interesting take on forthcoming matches.

If its too much trouble dont read them.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:24:06 pm
Cracking OP thanks. And almost a return of Spyin Kop!

Khm, khm... we have done a Spyin Kop last season.
Chelsea actually. They hated my guts on that forum afterwards. ;D
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Quote from: StephP on Yesterday at 01:28:05 pm
IMO, the pre-game threads are way, way, waaay  too f. long.

ps The above is a sentence reflecting a general and long-lasting sentiment that is unrelated to this thread, which was not read

pps I think that "Less is more" is an English expression or saying.
It's disrespectful to the writer who volunteered his time to work on a very good preview to the next game.

Thanks Dougle!
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:24:06 pm
Cracking OP thanks. And almost a return of Spyin Kop!

Was a bit short for my liking.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Really enjpyed the OP. The commentary from the Chelsea fan was also interesting and well-informed. A healthy reminder that stereotyping fans of a club is seldom sensible. 
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
 :)

Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:49:19 pm
Was a bit short for my liking.

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 02:42:46 pm
Khm, khm... we have done a Spyin Kop last season.
Chelsea actually. They hated my guts on that forum afterwards. ;D

:D

I did one once on a City forum. Was the game we won 3-2 with Dirk getting a last minute winner. They didnt hate us at that point so I came away unscathed. And they didnt pick up on me dropping the word massive in there a few times, back when United fans used to take the piss out of them for being a massive club.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Thanks for the Op Dougle. I like that this one is at home for us. With the bloat of their squad, I can't work out how many of their players being on international duty makes a difference. Looking forward to real football though, haven't watched a minute of the internationals.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
John Brooks referee


John Brooks will be the man in the middle while Simon Bennett and Darren Cann are his assistants. Craig Pawson has been named as the fourth official and Michael Oliver will be at Stockley Park as lead VAR, assisted by Stuart Burt.

In total, Brooks has been in charge of six Reds fixtures in the past. Three of those were wins with one draw and two defeats. He last met Liverpool in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford at the back end of last season.

Liverpool most recently saw Brooks take charge of a Premier League game when he sent off Virgil van Dijk at St James' Park early last year. Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score a match-winning brace on that occasion.

Early in the game, Brooks issued a straight red card to Virgil van Dijk for a challenge on Alexander Isak, which left the Liverpool captain furious. The Dutchman felt that he had played the ball even though he was the last man, and his protests saw him receive an additional one-match ban and a £100,000 ($130,000) fine from the Football Association.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Quote from: StephP on Yesterday at 01:28:05 pm
IMO, the pre-game threads are way, way, waaay  too f. long.

ps The above is a sentence reflecting a general and long-lasting sentiment that is unrelated to this thread, which was not read

pps I think that "Less is more" is an English expression or saying.

Do you mean posts or threads? If it's threads, then stop fucking posting.

If you mean the OP, then simply don't read it and shut the fuck up.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Quote from: StephP on Yesterday at 01:28:05 pm
IMO, the pre-game threads are way, way, waaay  too f. long.

You've been here way, way, waaay too f. long already.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 01:42:45 pm
Nice preview, tyvm.

Three points please you red men! I dont expect a great performance after the break, and I do expect Chelsea to be dangerous. So we will have to dig deep. 2-1 Liverpool.

Id say thats a fairly accurate prediction, which wed probably all settle for at this stage. As long as were 2-0 up.
The OP slagger can do one.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Quote from: StephP on Yesterday at 01:28:05 pm
IMO, the pre-game threads are way, way, waaay  too f. long.

ps The above is a sentence reflecting a general and long-lasting sentiment that is unrelated to this thread, which was not read

pps I think that "Less is more" is an English expression or saying.

What a strange thing to say
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
I enjoyed the opening post, good read. This will be a test but should we start well we should have the quality to win.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Slowly but surely, I think Chelsea are starting to look less like a basket case (on the pitch at least, boardroom is another discussion). That said, they're still not playing consistently at a level expected of a team with their ambitions, and so if we're going to behave like serious title contenders under Slot, this lot should be getting put to the sword like any other midtable team.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:39:53 pm
You've been here way, way, waaay too f. long already.

 :thumbsup :
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
I enjoyed the OP. It was well written and also provided a nice trip down memory lane, with the view of a Chelsea fan thrown in too. It whets the appetite for the big game on Sunday and is one of the best things about RAWK.

Nay-sayers are everywhere, so I hope the person who was unkind is ignored, especially after the opening poster put the time and effort in.

Personally I don't really understand the lack of good manners, or good grace, toward fellow reds. Agree, disagree, and everything in between. That's forum life. But we should be good to our fellow reds, and I'm sorry, but that seemed shitty and unnecessary.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:14:13 pm
Slowly but surely, I think Chelsea are starting to look less like a basket case (on the pitch at least, boardroom is another discussion). That said, they're still not playing consistently at a level expected of a team with their ambitions, and so if we're going to behave like serious title contenders under Slot, this lot should be getting put to the sword like any other midtable team.

They certainly look like a team with some players who are performing well.

They're where united were hoping to be, but aren't.

Still not quite a well-oiled unit, but surely the favourites for the fourth spot, ahead of Villa?

Big test for Slot's Liverpool, and a good barometer of where we are possibly.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Quote from: StephP on Yesterday at 01:28:05 pm
IMO, the pre-game threads are way, way, waaay  too f. long.

ps The above is a sentence reflecting a general and long-lasting sentiment that is unrelated to this thread, which was not read

pps I think that "Less is more" is an English expression or saying.

Bell end of a comment! I doubt you could come with anything remotely close intelligence wise!
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Great OP Dougle, really nicely written!
your memory of the 1970 Cup Final between Leeds and Chelsea was 5 years before I was born, and now at nearly 50 you made me feel like a young fellah...thanks for that :)

I think this is the first real test, at home, and losing to Forest at home was a shocker... expect Anfield to be heaving with energy.. think we will turn it on because anything else could end badly... I really hope this time the first game back from these crap international breaks is the opposite to the last one...
G'wan the Reds!
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Thanks Dougle for the OP. You have put a lot of effort in and have brought us interesting insights from an opposition fan. Like you I remember McCreadie,  Harris, Osgood, Webb etc. All good players but the tackles were brutal - I remember Harris trying to break Best in two but Best ride the tackle and scored (no diving to win free kicks in those days).

As for the game. It will be a tough one as Chelsea have started the season pretty well. However we have a better balance and a better squad so I expect us to win.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Brilliant OP, thanks Dougle.

Chelsea have great attacking players but zero creativity from the midfield. Their defence is not very good.

On the other hand, we have a defence that should nullify their attack, a creative midfield and attack that is better than theirs.

We should win this game and, if they get carried away, we can hit them for 3 or more goals.

I can only see 3 points for us.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
I saw a little bit of Madueke for the first time in a recent game - looked fast, strong, tricky, good shot in each foot.  is he gonna cause us difficulties?
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Chelseas weakness is playing a crazy high line which as we know only works if drilled perfectly. Just need to be patient and pick them off, then do it again. Hoping theres no mysterious injuries coming out of the internationals.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:23:05 pm
I saw a little bit of Madueke for the first time in a recent game - looked fast, strong, tricky, good shot in each foot.  is he gonna cause us difficulties?

He won't, for two reasons:

1. He wil not get the ball- we will close passing lanes to their wingers

2. He will not have any spaces in front of him so he will be passing backwards.

We will train for their wingers because that's where their threats come from.
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Thanks Dougle, that's a great Spyin Kop - thanks to your mate Billy. you've earned your stripes there back in the day at Stamford Bridge  ;D

That list of managers is mental - a who's who of the modern greats isn't it - and Lampard.
Throw in Rafa and Ancelotti and the number of trophies is incredible ! 

Maresca seems to be doing a good job of managing the huge squad. They have loads of quality and I expect them to be top 4. Probably a good time to play them since most of their squad will have been away also.
Tough game - we need to be on it - and the forwards need to have their shooting boots on
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
great post dougle!

just got a feeling that this game wont be like the usual liverpool vs chelsea bore.

both teams like to attack and there will be goals just hopefully more for us and a late consolation for them or even better clean sheet for us.
