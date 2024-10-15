They'll never be able to get rid off the guy who is haggling over pallets with the driver though. It was one of my main jobs when I was driving a forklift 15 years ago...
The robots do the arguing now
Place I go, we're picking up for the big players, so they load us, anyone else its self load with a leccy pump truck
Another one that has been really badly hit over the past few years is gate house staff. A lot of places now you have a touch screen at the gate, type in your booking ref, fill in all the H&S stuff and then it'll give you a bay no and the barrier opens. Anything goes wrong there's a call butting to connect to goods in. That's at least 2/3 jobs gone at each site, depending on if 8 or 12 hr shifts, sometimes its 4/6 if you have someone on the inbound and another on the out.