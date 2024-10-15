« previous next »
Author Topic: What job will go next?  (Read 711 times)

What job will go next?
« on: October 15, 2024, 05:59:36 pm »
Just spent a week away in Amsterdam and saw a robot cleaner wandering around the airport cleaning the floor. Went through the automatic immigration line where once there was many officers there was one maybe two. Had a chance to get some duty free where you had a dozen check outs with one person assisting.  It seems like the worker bee roles are all becoming automated which is good 🤔🤔 or is it?
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #1 on: October 15, 2024, 06:01:47 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on October 15, 2024, 05:59:36 pm
Just spent a week away in Amsterdam and saw a robot cleaner wandering around the airport cleaning the floor. Went through the automatic immigration line where once there was many officers there was one maybe two. Had a chance to get some duty free where you had a dozen check outs with one person assisting.  It seems like the worker bee roles are all becoming automated which is good 🤔🤔 or is it?

Fork lift drivers. I go to a place and they have about 14 or so automated fork lifts bringing the pallets to the loading bay.

Its a bad thing as you're removing jobs for profit, its just creating unemployment,as what are these staff going to go do, retrain as brain surgeons?
Jurgen YNWA

Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #2 on: October 15, 2024, 06:20:36 pm »
Only humans are stupid enough to make themselves obsolete.
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #3 on: October 15, 2024, 06:21:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 15, 2024, 06:01:47 pm
Its a bad thing as you're removing jobs for profit, its just creating unemployment,as what are these staff going to go do, retrain as brain surgeons?

They'll likely go soon tbf!
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #4 on: October 15, 2024, 06:25:06 pm »
Mr. Fergusons
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #5 on: October 15, 2024, 06:45:47 pm »
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #6 on: October 15, 2024, 07:43:09 pm »
Fastfood frontend/till
Airport bus drivers

As Rob said, fork lift drivers
Basically logistics backend staff I would say. They are all automated already.

Quote from: liversaint on October 15, 2024, 06:25:06 pm
Mr. Fergusons

/thread
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #7 on: October 15, 2024, 08:09:54 pm »
Fuck the spinning Jenny!
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #8 on: October 15, 2024, 08:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 15, 2024, 06:20:36 pm
Only humans are stupid enough to make themselves obsolete.
Absolutely so true.
My lad couldn't comprehend what I meant when I use to say to him 25 years ago that the human race is stupid.
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #9 on: October 15, 2024, 09:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 15, 2024, 06:20:36 pm
Only humans are stupid enough to make themselves obsolete.

Just the greed bastards who want more any more money. One day they're going to find themselves getting beaten to death by the mobs.
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #10 on: October 15, 2024, 09:07:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 15, 2024, 08:09:54 pm
Fuck the spinning Jenny!

And the lazy Susan!
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #11 on: October 15, 2024, 11:44:34 pm »
As long as squeezing a shammy for a one armed window doesn't
go I'll be fine.
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #12 on: October 16, 2024, 12:17:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 15, 2024, 06:01:47 pm
Fork lift drivers. I go to a place and they have about 14 or so automated fork lifts bringing the pallets to the loading bay.

They'll never be able to get rid off the guy who is haggling over pallets with the driver though. It was one of my main jobs when I was driving a forklift 15 years ago... ;)
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #13 on: October 16, 2024, 01:01:12 am »
Line judge at Wimbledon. Going, going, gone.
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #14 on: October 16, 2024, 05:21:44 am »
I'm surprised travel agents still exist if I'm honest.
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #15 on: October 16, 2024, 05:56:47 am »
Estate Agents
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #16 on: October 16, 2024, 09:30:46 am »
Quote from: Roady on October 16, 2024, 05:21:44 am
I'm surprised travel agents still exist if I'm honest.

They definitely have suffered or at least the numbers employed have as twenty years ago the travel company i worked with decided to go with the times and went live with an online quoting system which allowed the customer plug in a few trip details and they would receive an instant quote pretty much. The company had two offices and today it's American office is no more and about fifteen people were let go. That might be a one-off but im guessing it has become the norm. Larger companies can downsize replacing overhead but actually grow sales due to AI as that online quoting system was a very early version of AI.

Anyway i doubt industries are investing trillions in technology for the employees benefit as when the shyte hits the fan the employees are the first ones to be let go
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #17 on: October 16, 2024, 09:58:22 am »
Quote from: stoa on October 16, 2024, 12:17:42 am
They'll never be able to get rid off the guy who is haggling over pallets with the driver though. It was one of my main jobs when I was driving a forklift 15 years ago... ;)

The robots do the arguing now ;D

Place I go, we're picking up for the big players, so they load us, anyone else its self load with a leccy pump truck

Another one that has been really badly hit over the past few years is gate house staff. A lot of places now you have a touch screen at the gate, type in your booking ref, fill in all the H&S stuff and then it'll give you a bay no and the barrier opens. Anything goes wrong there's a call butting to connect to goods in. That's at least 2/3 jobs gone at each site, depending on if 8 or 12 hr shifts, sometimes its 4/6 if you have someone on the inbound and another on the out.
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #18 on: October 16, 2024, 10:15:03 am »
Will Smith didnt like robots either

And Look at him now. Hes a paranoid fucking mess just twattin everyone. Hes left his wife. His kid wants to chop his own knob off and his careers down the pan

That wasnt cos of Robots . That was his own fault

Wouldnt mind but him n Sonny became mates
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #19 on: October 16, 2024, 10:41:39 am »
Chat GPT et al will be robbing all your Sausages stuff, you'll be out of work soon ;D
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #20 on: October 16, 2024, 01:40:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 16, 2024, 10:41:39 am
Chat GPT et al will be robbing all your Sausages stuff, you'll be out of work soon ;D
You don't think Capon is real, do you?

Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #21 on: October 16, 2024, 01:41:56 pm »
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #22 on: October 16, 2024, 01:45:31 pm »
Quote from: fiveways on October 16, 2024, 05:56:47 am
Estate Agents

Going through a house move right now and honestly we don't even need AI to take over their jobs, they straight up don't need to exist. The biggest scam of an industry there is.
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #23 on: October 16, 2024, 02:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 16, 2024, 01:40:44 pm
You don't think Capon is real, do you?



No-one in IT could invent that lunatic ;D
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #24 on: October 16, 2024, 02:18:40 pm »
 ;D
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #25 on: October 16, 2024, 02:19:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 16, 2024, 02:11:29 pm
No-one in IT could invent that lunatic ;D

However a rogue AI bot once it found the internet could.
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #26 on: October 16, 2024, 02:22:01 pm »
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #27 on: October 16, 2024, 02:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October 16, 2024, 02:19:55 pm
However a rogue AI bot once it found the internet could.

Fairly sure that bot has found RAWK already  ???
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #28 on: October 16, 2024, 09:02:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 16, 2024, 10:41:39 am
Chat GPT et al will be robbing all your Sausages stuff, you'll be out of work soon ;D
I listened to a podcast last week in which the CEO of Munsnet discussed being in a battle with a chat gpt org that was scraping the content of Munsnet, jeopardising the existence of the site.
It was a bit difficult for a layperson like me to understand but your point is valid.

#save our sausages
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #29 on: October 16, 2024, 09:03:15 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 16, 2024, 09:02:08 pm
I listened to a podcast last week in which the CEO of Munsnet discussed being in a battle with a chat gpt org that was scraping the content of Munsnet, jeopardising the existence of the site.
It was a bit difficult for a layperson like me to understand but your point is valid.

#save our sausages

Great so now there's going to be an AI super-Mum to look after all of us?

Actually might not be that bad
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #30 on: October 17, 2024, 01:45:32 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 16, 2024, 09:02:08 pm
I listened to a podcast last week in which the CEO of Munsnet discussed being in a battle with a chat gpt org that was scraping the content of Munsnet, jeopardising the existence of the site.
It was a bit difficult for a layperson like me to understand but your point is valid.

#save our sausages

Thats all it is, one big search engine that robs stuff from everywhere.

I was writing some code the other day, included a telephone number and a bit more and Co-Pilot auto gave me a shit load of code it'd robbed from somewhere that was fuck all to do with what I was doing.
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #31 on: October 17, 2024, 01:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on October 16, 2024, 09:03:15 pm
Great so now there's going to be an AI super-Mum to look after all of us?

Actually might not be that bad

You never watched I-Robot then?
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:23:55 am »
Re: What job will go next?
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:31:21 am »
Baristas

The tech in super-automated machines these days is epic.
