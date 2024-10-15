I'm surprised travel agents still exist if I'm honest.



They definitely have suffered or at least the numbers employed have as twenty years ago the travel company i worked with decided to go with the times and went live with an online quoting system which allowed the customer plug in a few trip details and they would receive an instant quote pretty much. The company had two offices and today it's American office is no more and about fifteen people were let go. That might be a one-off but im guessing it has become the norm. Larger companies can downsize replacing overhead but actually grow sales due to AI as that online quoting system was a very early version of AI.Anyway i doubt industries are investing trillions in technology for the employees benefit as when the shyte hits the fan the employees are the first ones to be let go