In the second "invented in 1992" draft, we bring you the Sly Sports Revista de La Liga edition.
This is a La Liga draft where you can pick any player who graced the league between the 1992/93 season and the present day. No football exists outside of this period.Rules:
- Performances before the 1992/93 season do not exist. All players are judged on their form while playing in La Liga, that includes domestic cups and in Europe. e.g. If you pick Michael Owen, you get the shit crocked version not the selfish talented twat.
- 10 from 10 nations + 1. Basically the same as 11 from 11 except you get ONE extra home nation player (i.e. a Spaniard).
- Each player must have made a minimum of 50 La Liga appearances.
- If any players have been capped for more than one nation, they default to whoever they have the most caps for.
- 2 hours per pick in the first few rounds, then down to 1 hour once we're all up to speed.
- Draft hours are 9am - 11pm GMT (but you can pick outside of these hours if it's your turn)
- PM the next drafter after you pick on pain of death.Selection order:Picks:
1. Hazell
- Lionel Messi (Argentina)
2. Samie
- Ronaldinho (Brazil)
3. Betty Blue
- Ronaldo (Brazil)
4. Robinred
- Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)
5. Crosby Nick
- Michael Laudrup (Denmark), Davor Suker (Croatia)
6. Popcorn
- Andres Iniesta (España), one picked owed
7. red1977
- Zinedine Zidane (France), Sergio Busquets (Spain)
8. Lastrador
- Xavi (España), Diego Forlan (Uruguay)
9. Draex
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Karim Benzema (France)
10. RobbieRedman
- Luka Modric (Croatia), Rivaldo (Brazil)
11. Vivabobbygraham
- Romario (Brazil), Thierry Henry (France)
12. Nicholls
- Luis Figo (Portugal), Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon)
13. Tubby
- Luis Suarez (Uruguay), Fernando Redondo (Argentina)