The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections

Online Betty Blue

The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
October 10, 2024, 06:27:46 pm
In the second "invented in 1992" draft, we bring you the Sly Sports Revista de La Liga edition.

This is a La Liga draft where you can pick any player who graced the league between the 1992/93 season and the present day. No football exists outside of this period.



Rules:

- Performances before the 1992/93 season do not exist. All players are judged on their form while playing in La Liga, that includes domestic cups and in Europe. e.g. If you pick Michael Owen, you get the shit crocked version not the selfish talented twat.

- 10 from 10 nations + 1. Basically the same as 11 from 11 except you get ONE extra home nation player (i.e. a Spaniard).

- Each player must have made a minimum of 50 La Liga appearances.

- If any players have been capped for more than one nation, they default to whoever they have the most caps for.

- 2 hours per pick in the first few rounds, then down to 1 hour once we're all up to speed.

- Draft hours are 9am - 11pm GMT (but you can pick outside of these hours if it's your turn)

- PM the next drafter after you pick on pain of death.

Selection order:



Picks:

1. Hazell - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2. Samie - Ronaldinho (Brazil)

3. Betty Blue - Ronaldo (Brazil)

4. Robinred - Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)

5. Crosby Nick - Michael Laudrup (Denmark), Davor Suker (Croatia)

6. Popcorn - Andres Iniesta (España), one picked owed

7. red1977 - Zinedine Zidane (France), Sergio Busquets (Spain)

8. Lastrador - Xavi (España), Diego Forlan (Uruguay)

9. Draex - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Karim Benzema (France)

10. RobbieRedman - Luka Modric (Croatia), Rivaldo (Brazil)

11. Vivabobbygraham - Romario (Brazil), Thierry Henry (France)

12. Nicholls - Luis Figo (Portugal), Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon)

13. Tubby - Luis Suarez (Uruguay), Fernando Redondo (Argentina)
Logged
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #1 on: October 10, 2024, 07:11:00 pm
Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Offline Samie

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #2 on: October 10, 2024, 07:14:24 pm
Ronaldinho

Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #3 on: October 10, 2024, 09:12:53 pm
The Real Ronaldo - Brazil

Online Robinred

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #4 on: October 10, 2024, 09:43:01 pm
Hristo Stoichkov - Bulgaria
Logged
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #5 on: October 10, 2024, 10:08:59 pm
Michael Laudrup (Denmark)



Offline Popcorn

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #6 on: October 10, 2024, 11:47:17 pm
Andres Iniesta - Spain

Offline red1977

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:31:53 am
Zinedine Zidane - France

Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:06:24 am
Offline Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:31:11 am


Ronaldo - Portugal
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:10:47 pm



Luka Modric (Croatia)
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:27:06 pm
Romario - Brazil

 Johan Cruyff when asked to name the greatest player he ever coached.

"It has to be Romário. You never knew what to expect with him. His technique was outstanding, and he scored goals from every possible position, most of them with his toe, funnily enough."
Logged
Offline NICHOLLS

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:24:37 pm


Luís Figo
Offline tubby

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:37:28 pm
Suarez



Redondo

Offline NICHOLLS

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:16:00 pm
Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0IvD1eYj4lA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0IvD1eYj4lA</a>

Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:53:45 pm
Thierry Henry - France

Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:14:32 pm



Rivaldo (Brazil)
Offline Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:19:01 pm


Benzema - France
Offline Lastrador

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:27:03 pm
Diego Forlan (Uruguay)

Offline red1977

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:02:30 pm
Sergio Busquets - Spain

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:36:40 pm
Davor uker (Croatia)

Online Robinred

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #21 on: Today at 01:04:33 am
Antoine Griezemann - France







Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #22 on: Today at 01:17:37 am
Gareth Bale (Wales)

Offline Samie

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Reply #23 on: Today at 01:24:41 am
Claude Makélélé

