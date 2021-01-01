« previous next »
The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
In the second "invented in 1992" draft, we bring you the Sly Sports Revista de La Liga edition.

This is a La Liga draft where you can pick any player who graced the league between the 1992/93 season and the present day. No football exists outside of this period.



Rules:

- Performances before the 1992/93 season do not exist. All players are judged on their form while playing in La Liga, that includes domestic cups and in Europe. e.g. If you pick Michael Owen, you get the shit crocked version not the selfish talented twat.

- 10 from 10 nations + 1. Basically the same as 11 from 11 except you get ONE extra home nation player (i.e. a Spaniard).

- Each player must have made a minimum of 50 La Liga appearances.

- If any players have been capped for more than one nation, they default to whoever they have the most caps for.

- 2 hours per pick in the first few rounds, then down to 1 hour once we're all up to speed.

- Draft hours are 9am - 11pm GMT (but you can pick outside of these hours if it's your turn)

- PM the next drafter after you pick on pain of death.

Selection order:



Picks:

1. Hazell - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2. Samie - Ronaldinho (Brazil)

3. Betty Blue - Ronaldo (Brazil)

4. Robinred - Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)

5. Crosby Nick - Michael Laudrup (Denmark),

6. Popcorn - Andres Iniesta (España)

7. red1977 -

8. Lastrador

9. Draex -

10. RobbieRedman -

11. Vivabobbygraham -

12. Nicholls -

13. Tubby -
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Ronaldinho

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
The Real Ronaldo - Brazil

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Hristo Stoichkov - Bulgaria
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Michael Laudrup (Denmark)



Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Andres Iniesta - Spain

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Selections
Zinedine Zidane - France

