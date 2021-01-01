« previous next »
Zoe's Place facing closure in December 2024

Zoe's Place facing closure in December 2024
« on: Today at 01:42:51 am »
My apologies I searched but couldn't see a thread on this or any discussion

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c8j734218z2o

Quote
A baby hospice that opened nearly 30 years ago says it will close its doors at the end of the year.

Zoes Place had hoped to build a new £3.5m hospice close to its current location in Yew Tree Lane, Liverpool.

However, a statement from the trustees said: "The time taken to get planning permission has left insufficient time to construct the building.

"In addition, a significant rise in the projected costs and the challenge of raising funding in the current economic climate means there are insufficient funds available."

'Such sad news'
Planning permission for the new hospice was granted last month.

The trustees said the decision had been made "with great sadness", adding "with only nine months before the charitys lease for Yew Tree Lane ends, there is insufficient time and money to relocate to a new home elsewhere".

Joan Stainsby, executive trustee, said: "We are sorry to be sharing such sad news with those who Zoe's Place Liverpool has supported, and our staff and supporters.

"Liverpool was where Zoes Place originated and will always be close to our hearts."

She added: "This has been an incredibly difficult decision and one that we have worked tirelessly to avoid. Unfortunately, there are simply no other options available to us."

The charity said it would work closely with parents to find alternative support and discussions had been held with Claire House, in Bebbington, Wirral, which also has a childrens hospice, and the local NHS.

Currently, Zoe's Place can house four children under the age of five - the new venue would have housed six.

'Gift of life'
The hospice was founded in 1995 by Prof Jack Scarisbrick, as an offshoot of his work with the anti-abortion group Life, which he founded.

Prof Scarisbrick identified that many babies and infants with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions and their families were in need of specialist facilities where children could receive respite or palliative care.

The name Zoes Place was chosen since "zoe" is the Greek word meaning "gift of life".

The hospice, in the West Derby district of Liverpool, opened in February 1995 with two more following - in Middlesbrough in 2004 and Coventry in 2011.

A Zoe's Place spokesman said these would not be affected by the closure of the Liverpool hospice.

I'm not sure on the rules for linking to charity pages but there is a page for donations looking to raise £3.5 million, up to £1.3 million right now.

A number of local celebrities have spoken up calling for donations, and a number of charity events seem to be popping up around the city to support this

Re: Zoe's place facing closure in December 2024
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:45:39 am »


Quote
How Liverpool is pulling together to try and save Zoe's Place
Comedy shows, inspiring runs and a massive petition are all part of the city's mission to save 'vital' baby hospice

Liverpool is pulling together to try and save a much-loved baby hospice from closure. The city was shocked this week at news that cherished hospice Zoe's Place in West Derby is set to shut its doors before the end of the year.

The hugely loved centre in Yew Tree Lane provides respite, palliative and end-of-life care for babies and children up to the age of five. Devastated staff and families of children being cared for at Zoe's Place were told the news on Monday.

In an announcement, the hospice said: "It is with great sadness that Zoes Place trustees have to announce that their Liverpool hospice will close at the end of 2024. With only nine months before the charitys lease for Yew Tree Lane ends, there is insufficient time and money to relocate to a new home elsewhere."

Before this week's shocking announcement, Zoe's Place, which also has sites in Coventry and Middlesbrough, had been fundraising for a new home for its Liverpool hospice, with the lease on its current site due to end next year. A huge crowdfunding campaign had already raised more than £1.25 million, with donations pouring in since the news of the closure broke.

Since Monday's announcement, Liverpool has pulled together in its attempts to try and save Zoe's Place. Liverpool comedian Adam Rowe and the Hot Water Comedy have rapidly put together a special fundraiser comedy show featuring John Bishop and Jason Manford to be held at the Blackstock Market venue on October 28. The event sold out in a matter of hours on Tuesday evening, with nearly £18,000 donated to the Zoe's Place campaign.

Individuals have also been working on their own fundraising efforts for Zoe's Place. Anthony Demellweek, 10, is doing a sponsored run in aid of the hospice. Anthony's little sister, Amelia, six, has complex needs. She has cerebral palsy, scoliosis and epilepsy, leaving her unable to walk or talk. Anthony and Amelia's mum, Faye, is a full-time carer for Amelia and sees Zoe's Place as a lifeline.

She said: "When I left the hospital with Amelia, they taught me how to look after her. They're amazing. A lot of families will suffer when they go." Over the next month, Anthony is aiming to run 48 miles in aid of Zoe's Place. He will do 20 separate runs, starting at his home in Croxteth and finishing at Zoe's Place in West Derby. You can contribute to his fundraising page here.

A new petition has been created on Change.org, which at the time of writing on Wednesday afternoon had already amassed 4,000 signatures. The petition is crammed with messages from families who have relied upon Zoe's Place for their children.

While all these fundraising efforts are ongoing, there has been very little said by Zoe's Place bosses about whether they believe the Liverpool centre can actually be saved. The ECHO has asked numerous questions about the current situation at the charity and whether there is a viable chance of retaining the hospice. We have also asked what will happen to the money already raised for the Liverpool centre if it does in fact close. No one from Zoe's Place has responded over a number of days now.

A number of Liverpool councillors from the West Derby constituency have asked for a special meeting to discuss the future of Zoe's Place. The elected members want the council to agree to urgently seek advice from the government and to continue to support fundraising efforts to allow the hospice to continue its vital services.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/how-liverpool-pulling-together-try-30105345
