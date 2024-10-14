« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brighton away in the cup, selling details  (Read 3487 times)

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,890
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #80 on: October 14, 2024, 03:28:34 pm »
Quote from: red79 on October 14, 2024, 01:25:44 pm
Did you choose not to get a city ticket? with that sort of history you should have been guaranteed one. i take it with missing City you didn't get Bournemouth last year either then?

Yeah missed city, through my own error, lot on at the time and missed the sales , got Fulham but not Bournemouth last year as did not qualify, the 21/22 season has never been used but that was the case for all credits from what I remember. Remember chelsea away under kenny being a great night.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline red79

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #81 on: October 14, 2024, 04:21:22 pm »
Quote from: End Product on October 14, 2024, 03:28:34 pm
Yeah missed city, through my own error, lot on at the time and missed the sales , got Fulham but not Bournemouth last year as did not qualify, the 21/22 season has never been used but that was the case for all credits from what I remember. Remember chelsea away under kenny being a great night.

That's unfortunate mate, but i know what you mean life can get in the way at times, i managed to get on the ladder in about 2008, i think i've only managed to miss Bournmouth both last year and in 2014 because i didn't qualify, that Chelsea match in 2011/2012 was brilliant, i think it was Martin Kelly with the winner if i remember
Logged

Offline benitezexpletives

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:01:38 am »
When are they sending out the NFC passes for this one?
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,165
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Brighton away in the cup, selling details
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:40:46 am »
It's usually 2 or 3 days before the game.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 