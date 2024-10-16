« previous next »
Author Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion  (Read 6733 times)

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #520 on: Today at 08:59:28 am »
All the best Sergio. :D

Looks strong though.Woukd maybe swap Zidane and Kaka?
Online red1977

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #521 on: Today at 09:04:39 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:59:28 am
All the best Sergio. :D

Looks strong though.Woukd maybe swap Zidane and Kaka?

Ive struggled with the Zidane, Kaka thing, given Zidane does get back to put his foot in. now you have said it, i might have to change it.

Might be a bit more balanced with Zidane on the left side but Zidane is my main man and orchestrator so have to have him in the centre I think. (possibly a mistake but thats my gut)
« Last Edit: Today at 09:17:02 am by red1977 »
Online Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #522 on: Today at 09:07:43 am »


Fluffy Unicorns and Rainbows 11
« Last Edit: Today at 09:24:55 am by Draex »
Online red1977

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #523 on: Today at 09:15:48 am »

« Last Edit: Today at 12:40:21 pm by red1977 »
Online red1977

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #524 on: Today at 09:22:29 am »
If anyone wants a hand with uploading their teams, give me a shout. formation, colours etc.
Offline NICHOLLS

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #525 on: Today at 09:58:06 am »
La Liga Allstars

Online Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #526 on: Today at 10:07:29 am »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:52:07 am
*snip

Whose Modoric, does he come from Mordor?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #527 on: Today at 10:10:13 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:22:29 am
If anyone wants a hand with uploading their teams, give me a shout. formation, colours etc.

Yes please! I can never seem to figure out how to save it and get it into a usable format!

My team is:

Illgner

LB - Roberto Carlos
CB - Frank de Boer
CB - Luis Perea
RB - Jocelyn Angloma

DM - Gregorz Krychowiak
CM - Cesc Fabregas
CM - Luis Enrique
AM - Michael Laudrup

ST - Davor Suker
ST - Diego Milito

Can I try that with a diamond in midfield? If its not a real pain, maybe a second version with Fabregas alongside Krychowiak and then Luis Enrique alongside Laudrup in 2 attacking midfield roles?

And get me some nice arrows for those marauding full backs. :D

Thanks, and dont worry about a second version if thats a pain in the arse!
Online red1977

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #528 on: Today at 10:31:30 am »




Any good?
Online Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #529 on: Today at 10:37:21 am »
Defo go with the diamond.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #530 on: Today at 10:42:00 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:07:29 am
Whose Modoric, does he come from Mordor?
Fixed, sort of, cant resize that mega picture though
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #531 on: Today at 11:30:54 am »
Pm'd bobby as Mellberg gone already
Online Robinred

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #532 on: Today at 11:40:32 am »
I used BBs recommendation, and just captured it as a screen shot. But it proved to be far too small. So any help would be much appreciated Red.
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,219
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #533 on: Today at 11:41:59 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:07:29 am
Whose Modoric, does he come from Mordor?

He looks like he might.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #534 on: Today at 11:43:07 am »
Thanks Red! The people (Draex) hath spoken. Lets go with the diamond.

Feel free to tell me to fuck off but if you could make De Boer the left sided centre back, even better.
Online Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #535 on: Today at 11:56:34 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:40:32 am
I used BBs recommendation, and just captured it as a screen shot. But it proved to be far too small. So any help would be much appreciated Red.

Buildlineup.com
Save
Printscreen (snip the formation bit) and save it as "RobinsRedArmy" (png or jpg)
drag and drop on https://imgbb.com/
upload
copy and paste the url it gives you
open in a new tab
right click the image "open image in new tab"
copy and paste that url (it will have .jpg or .png on the end)
Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #536 on: Today at 12:26:08 pm »
Bobby - N'Kono didn't play in La Liga post-1992
Online red1977

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #537 on: Today at 12:29:26 pm »
Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #538 on: Today at 12:30:12 pm »
Decided to attempt to recreate Cruyff's 343 diamond for a bit of fun. Based on this blueprint of when they tonked Real Madrid 5-0 in 1994 -



Not expecting to win any matches, but I enjoyed making it -



I much prefer to win 5-4 than 1-0 (Cruyff)


Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #539 on: Today at 12:41:08 pm »
Been trying to work out how to make 13 teams work in either groups or knock-outs. The best I've got is to give one team a bye (probably Tubby as the last picker) and then do preliminary knockouts with the rest (6 vs 6), with one best runner also progressing. That gives us 8 qualifiers and then we can move on as normal with Quarters Finals.

Groups are messy because you'd always have one team sitting out due to the uneven number of teams, and it could end up stretching out so long people lose interest.

Any other suggestions welcome. Otherwise we'll go with that.
Online tubby

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #540 on: Today at 12:50:43 pm »
I'm happy to drop out, I was only half paying attention on this one and there are way better teams.
Online Robinred

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #541 on: Today at 12:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:56:34 am
Buildlineup.com
Save
Printscreen (snip the formation bit) and save it as "RobinsRedArmy" (png or jpg)
drag and drop on https://imgbb.com/
upload
copy and paste the url it gives you
open in a new tab
right click the image "open image in new tab"
copy and paste that url (it will have .jpg or .png on the end)

Much appreciated Draex. Unfortunately, my old brain cannot fully understand or implement all those steps (and Ive tried). I have used the tools available to me on my iPad, so screenshots, and reducing the filesize of those in Shortcuts so I can post them via attachments, is what Ive done previously.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #542 on: Today at 12:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:51:43 pm
Much appreciated Draex. Unfortunately, my old brain cannot fully understand or implement all those steps (and Ive tried). I have used the tools available to me on my iPad, so screenshots, and reducing the filesize of those in Shortcuts so I can post them via attachments, is what Ive done previously.

No worries. Post your players in the layout you'd like and I'll create it for you

I also found Draex's instructions confusing if it's any consolation  :D
Online Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #543 on: Today at 12:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:51:43 pm
Much appreciated Draex. Unfortunately, my old brain cannot fully understand or implement all those steps (and Ive tried). I have used the tools available to me on my iPad, so screenshots, and reducing the filesize of those in Shortcuts so I can post them via attachments, is what Ive done previously.

Ah you need to be on a PC. Send me you list I'll do it for you no probs.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #544 on: Today at 12:59:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:50:43 pm
I'm happy to drop out, I was only half paying attention on this one and there are way better teams.

You can't pick Redondo and then bail out. Hazell would never recover.

I have another idea, which will mean you also have to play a preliminary match. So it's all good.
Online tubby

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #545 on: Today at 01:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:59:08 pm
You can't pick Redondo and then bail out. Hazell would never recover.

I have another idea, which will mean you also have to play a preliminary match. So it's all good.


Cool beans.
