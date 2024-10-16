Been trying to work out how to make 13 teams work in either groups or knock-outs. The best I've got is to give one team a bye (probably Tubby as the last picker) and then do preliminary knockouts with the rest (6 vs 6), with one best runner also progressing. That gives us 8 qualifiers and then we can move on as normal with Quarters Finals.



Groups are messy because you'd always have one team sitting out due to the uneven number of teams, and it could end up stretching out so long people lose interest.



Any other suggestions welcome. Otherwise we'll go with that.