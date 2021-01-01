Youll get me back later or tomorrow for sure! Btw, Betty, tomorrow and Thursday Im away fishing, and out of signal up in the Wild West Welsh hills. Is it ok to post any missed picks late, and allow others to go ahead of me?



Yep post them whenever. Or you can PM people your next picks so you don't miss out. I'll be online so you can PM me



Yep, as Hazell said you can PM a selection of picks to one of us before you're off. Probably the best move as you don't want to find half your shortlist eaten on your return. But you're also free to pick whenever you're next online.