« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion  (Read 4752 times)

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,876
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #360 on: Today at 06:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:56:32 pm
Youll get me back later or tomorrow for sure! Btw, Betty, tomorrow and Thursday Im away fishing, and out of signal up in the Wild West Welsh hills. Is it ok to post any missed picks late, and allow others to go ahead of me?
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:57:45 pm
Yep post them whenever. Or you can PM people your next picks so you don't miss out. I'll be online so you can PM me :wave

Yep, as Hazell said you can PM a selection of picks to one of us before you're off. Probably the best move as you don't want to find half your shortlist eaten on your return. But you're also free to pick whenever you're next online.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,219
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #361 on: Today at 06:08:17 pm »
Yes Las!
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,379
  • Red since '64
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #362 on: Today at 06:10:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:57:45 pm
Yep post them whenever. Or you can PM people your next picks so you don't miss out. I'll be online so you can PM me :wave

Cheers Hazell, if necessary, Ill do that. Mind you, pickings are going to be slim towards the finish😝
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,172
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #363 on: Today at 06:14:12 pm »
Destroying the rest of the field and then swanning off fishing for two days without a care in the world. This man is living life to the max.

Im in some all day workshop tomorrow. Sounds grim. Might send a shortlist through too we dont hold things up.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,172
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #364 on: Today at 06:30:23 pm »
By the way, do you have to pick two Spaniards or can you go 11 from 11 if you can?
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,876
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #365 on: Today at 06:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:30:23 pm
By the way, do you have to pick two Spaniards or can you go 11 from 11 if you can?

You're totally welcome to go 11 from 11 if it fits your plans better. I just figured everyone would want an extra Spaniard.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,172
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #366 on: Today at 06:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:34:18 pm
You're totally welcome to go 11 from 11 if it fits your plans better. I just figured everyone would want an extra Spaniard.

I almost certainly will! But just checking!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,172
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #367 on: Today at 06:56:45 pm »
Kin hell Bobby, where have you pulled that from? Thought the only Savic youd have known about was Macho Man Randy.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,659
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #368 on: Today at 08:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:30:23 pm
By the way, do you have to pick two Spaniards or can you go 11 from 11 if you can?

I can't even pick one, mate. What's left are all shite
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,659
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #369 on: Today at 08:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:56:45 pm
Kin hell Bobby, where have you pulled that from? Thought the only Savic youd have known about was Macho Man Randy.

I thought I'd throw something of a slav hipster in there as many are rather fond of the 'ic's. Shite at City but played rather well for Atletic I thought
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,219
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #370 on: Today at 08:10:06 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:01:43 pm
I can't even pick one, mate. What's left are all shite

Some great Spanish keepers left.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,389
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #371 on: Today at 08:10:19 pm »
80/90's Yugoslav players are pretty hipsterish and were teriffic players.  Could even do a Balkans draft a few years back when we had a bigger pool of players .;D
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,261
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #372 on: Today at 08:12:36 pm »
Bastard tubby, Turan was awesome
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,219
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #373 on: Today at 08:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:12:36 pm
Bastard tubby, Turan was awesome

In keeping with RAWK tradition, I thought you were going to blow a hissy fit after losing out on Zubimendi.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,659
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #374 on: Today at 08:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:27:57 pm
You need some snide in your side.
Exactly, Draex hence my inclusion of Wesley

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,659
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #375 on: Today at 08:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:23:06 pm
I just wish I headhunted Robin years ago.  :D

We let in that clown Trend for a few years when we could;ve done with Robin.

Trend always thought well of you, mate...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,389
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #376 on: Today at 08:18:37 pm »
RAWK Draft deosn;t do mountains fatso.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,261
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #377 on: Today at 08:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:13:53 pm
In keeping with RAWK tradition, I thought you were going to blow a hissy fit after losing out on Zubimendi.

Hes dead to me.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,389
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #378 on: Today at 08:19:35 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:16:32 pm
Trend always thought well of you, mate...

He was a real dickhead VBG, no idea why you attached yourself to that mug.  ;D
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,261
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #379 on: Today at 08:19:37 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:14:05 pm
Exactly, Draex hence my inclusion of Wesley

Ive got 5 of them, well either not finish the match or win it all.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,637
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #380 on: Today at 08:20:17 pm »
I'm hoping there'll be news we're back in for the mountain man before the voting starts.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,659
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #381 on: Today at 08:45:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:19:35 pm
He was a real dickhead VBG, no idea why you attached yourself to that mug.  ;D

He was fun in an eccentric sort of way. Whereas you and prof, now that's what I call 'attached' you little scamp.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,876
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #382 on: Today at 09:28:17 pm »
I swear Draex is just taking the piss now
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,876
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #383 on: Today at 09:34:33 pm »
Ahh Dukic, my old hipster favourite. Lastrador going Balkan heavy here and I fully approve
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,261
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #384 on: Today at 09:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 09:28:17 pm
I swear Draex is just taking the piss now

This is La Liga only, old history is erased!
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,876
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #385 on: Today at 09:51:43 pm »
Guessing Popcorn is still away and wants to be skipped, as he's not said different. Maybe give him til 10pm and then Nick can pick. We're on a roll and it would be nice to keep it going
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,238
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #386 on: Today at 09:58:00 pm »
Will pick now
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,172
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #387 on: Today at 10:26:20 pm »
Caught in about 10 minds here. :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 