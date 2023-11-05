« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion  (Read 4446 times)

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #320 on: Today at 04:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:58:56 pm
Bastard Betty! Overmats was the one I mentioned a few rounds ago I wanted. But then I picked De Boer anyway.

I thought it was and I was shitting it all round. Especially as I passed on De Boer (top pick btw). Not many people can pick Dutchman anymore, but there are so few top wingers left now I couldn't risk it.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,381
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #321 on: Today at 04:05:11 pm »
Atletico Madrid Aguero was class.  No suprise Abu Dhaboi spent evrey penny on him .
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,255
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #322 on: Today at 04:07:49 pm »
Why am I the only one picked on for "shady" characters.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,381
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #323 on: Today at 04:08:56 pm »
Because you pick out and out shitheads all the time.  ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,164
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #324 on: Today at 04:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:01:49 pm
I thought it was and I was shitting it all round. Especially as I passed on De Boer (top pick btw). Not many people can pick Dutchman anymore, but there are so few top wingers left now I couldn't risk it.

Im probably stupidly leaving three attacking slots til near the end. I figured I have two full backs who loved to bomb on and provide width so I might getaway with another attacking mid rather than a winger and two strikers and still have a semblance of balance.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,164
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #325 on: Today at 04:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:08:56 pm
Because you pick out and out shitheads all the time.  ;D

Draex loves a badboy. Hes the Madonna of RAWK drafting.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #326 on: Today at 04:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:10:28 pm
Im probably stupidly leaving three attacking slots til near the end. I figured I have two full backs who loved to bomb on and provide width so I might getaway with another attacking mid rather than a winger and two strikers and still have a semblance of balance.

Well, you've already got the best winger in the draft in Roberto Carlos! So I think that's a sound strategy. Lots more good strikers left, so I'd definitely be looking there if you can. Depending on the nations you have left there are still some very good wingers too, but mine were few and far between without shifting players out of position/on the wrong wing.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #327 on: Today at 04:27:29 pm »
  • One hour pick deadlines from this round onwards, lads  :wave
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,255
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #328 on: Today at 04:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:11:04 pm
Draex loves a badboy. Hes the Madonna of RAWK drafting.

You need some snide in your side.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,216
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #329 on: Today at 04:28:03 pm »
I'm here, give me a few minutes. Deciding whether it's morally right to pick that Barcelona Brazilian right back.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #330 on: Today at 04:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:28:03 pm
I'm here, give me a few minutes. Deciding whether it's morally right to pick that Barcelona Brazilian right back.

On your own head, mate   :-X

Quote from: Betty Blue on October 11, 2024, 04:26:46 pm
  • Forgot to say this before, but no-one should be going anywhere near the convicted rapist who played for Barca and Brazil. He's unofficially banned
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,216
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #331 on: Today at 04:33:43 pm »
Oh ok was only a joke anyway, making my picks now
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,381
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #332 on: Today at 04:45:13 pm »
The artist formally known as Lethal has killed me. I was going to pick Naybet.  ;D
Logged

Online Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,236
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #333 on: Today at 04:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:45:13 pm
The artist formally known as Lethal has killed me. I was going to pick Naybet.  ;D

I was ready to grab pique but in hindsight now I'm very pleased with saving my second Spanish and getting a Moroccan.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,464
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #334 on: Today at 04:54:45 pm »
Its bite your nails time, the list of decent players are dwindling and i'm wincing as you lot are hoovering up the players that I am stupidly clinging to the hope that I still might get. Last few rounds will be fun.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,216
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #335 on: Today at 04:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Popcorn on Today at 04:47:26 pm
I was ready to grab pique but in hindsight now I'm very pleased with saving my second Spanish and getting a Moroccan.

Great pick mate!
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,164
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #336 on: Today at 05:01:12 pm »
Samie gone early with a keeper. Has he drafted before?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,381
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #337 on: Today at 05:11:22 pm »


I've picked keepers around this time often mate.  Good luck trying to pick any decent non Spanish keepers now.  ;D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #338 on: Today at 05:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:11:22 pm

I've picked keepers around this time often mate.  Good luck trying to pick any decent non Spanish keepers now.  ;D

It'll be fine. I'm just going to pick a Russian left back.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #339 on: Today at 05:16:32 pm »
Is Robin secretly a former drafter? I don't want to jinx this, but this might be the greatest draft debut ever seen. Although Bellingham not having enough appearances saved him earlier, so there's still time to lose it  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,381
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #340 on: Today at 05:18:34 pm »
Robin's debut is Recoba Inter Milan levels.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,381
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #341 on: Today at 05:23:06 pm »
I just wish I headhunted Robin years ago.  :D

We let in that clown Trend for a few years when we could;ve done with Robin.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #342 on: Today at 05:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:18:34 pm
Robin's debut is Recoba Inter Milan levels.  ;D

Or Damien Plessis for us  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,255
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #343 on: Today at 05:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:23:06 pm
I just wish I headhunted Robin years ago.  :D

We let in that clown Trend for a few years when we could;ve done with Robin.

What if Robin knocks you out?
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #344 on: Today at 05:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:23:06 pm
I just wish I headhunted Robin years ago.  :D

We let in that clown Trend for a few years when we could;ve done with Robin.

How do you choose who to headhunt? We need to keep renewing our ranks. This draft would have been so much more perilous had we got 16 drafters in.

Ah, you and Trend were lovebirds. I remember now. Trend's energy is missed to be honest. Even if it was misplaced sometimes.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,381
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #345 on: Today at 05:30:09 pm »
Trend was a shitbag.

As for the headhunt...well trade secrets my son.  ;D

But I will tell you our draft's are popular, the footies were especially the none complicated ones.  Remember there was a period where we deep dived into all sorts of footie drafts mate?  ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,164
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #346 on: Today at 05:31:03 pm »
Fuck me, Ive just been searching for the right photo of Seydou Keïta. I even picked Angloma first because I looked up the list and was confident no one needed centre mids.

Who invited this bum!
Logged

Online Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,236
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #347 on: Today at 05:33:34 pm »
Very surprised Keita lasted this long. Such an underrated footballer.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #348 on: Today at 05:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:30:09 pm
Trend was a shitbag.

As for the headhunt...well trade secrets my son.  ;D

But I will tell you our draft's are popular, the footies were especially the none complicated ones.  Remember there was a period where we deep dived into all sorts of footie drafts mate?  ;D

We had our differences, but he helped revive drafting for a few years with his madcap ideas and I appreciate the work he put into running drafts himself. I know you hated him though.

There were. Not sure they are anymore. Pity, nothing like the stupid shit chat of drafting. It's always been a great escape from the po-faced main forums.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,381
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #349 on: Today at 05:46:29 pm »
If Nick can spell that player without llooking I'll accept that pick of his.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #350 on: Today at 05:47:09 pm »
Krychowiak is an excellent little pick up. One of the last few top DMs left from a smaller country.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,216
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #351 on: Today at 05:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:41:02 pm
There were. Not sure they are anymore. Pity, nothing like the stupid shit chat of drafting. It's always been a great escape from the po-faced main forums.

Funnily enough the club is in an excellent place at the moment but one wouldn't know it from the main forum.

That's why these drafts are a great escape, until it gets to the serious business of people bending the rules.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #352 on: Today at 05:48:06 pm »
Popcorn going full hipster with his last few picks and I'm all for it  :thumbup
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,381
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #353 on: Today at 05:48:48 pm »
Coupet/Rafa era Valencia is kwalatee.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,164
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #354 on: Today at 05:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:47:09 pm
Krychowiak is an excellent little pick up. One of the last few top DMs left from a smaller country.

Cheers. Quite pleased with it having spent the rain journey home thinking of Keïta. Want one big brute of a DM in there to facilitate whatever combo of more attacking players that follow.

Does Robin know theres a chat thread by the way? Silent assassin!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,164
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #355 on: Today at 05:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:48:06 pm
Popcorn going full hipster with his last few picks and I'm all for it  :thumbup

Knew who this would be as soon as I read yours and Samies posts.

Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #356 on: Today at 05:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:47:24 pm
Funnily enough the club is in an excellent place at the moment but one wouldn't know it from the main forum.

That's why these drafts are a great escape, until it gets to the serious business of people bending the rules.

Indeed. It's a strange phenomenon. I haven't posted in there in years because of it.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:49:22 pm
Does Robin know theres a chat thread by the way? Silent assassin!

Haha there are always a couple who barely set foot in here, but are down for any and every draft.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,216
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #357 on: Today at 05:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:48:48 pm
Coupet/Rafa era Valencia is kwalatee.

Can't go wrong with anyone from that era. Always popular picks.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,375
  • Red since '64
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #358 on: Today at 05:56:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:49:22 pm
Cheers. Quite pleased with it having spent the rain journey home thinking of Keïta. Want one big brute of a DM in there to facilitate whatever combo of more attacking players that follow.

Does Robin know theres a chat thread by the way? Silent assassin!

Youll get me back later or tomorrow for sure! Btw, Betty, tomorrow and Thursday Im away fishing, and out of signal up in the Wild West Welsh hills. Is it ok to post any missed picks late, and allow others to go ahead of me?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,216
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports La Liga draft - Discussion
« Reply #359 on: Today at 05:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:56:32 pm
Youll get me back later or tomorrow for sure! Btw, Betty, tomorrow and Thursday Im away fishing, and out of signal up in the Wild West Welsh hills. Is it ok to post any missed picks late, and allow others to go ahead of me?

Yep post them whenever. Or you can PM people your next picks so you don't miss out. I'll be online so you can PM me :wave
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 